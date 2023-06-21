Judges told killing a cyclist now an 'aggravating factor' for driving offences, could lead to longer sentences

The Sentencing Council has published 12 new and revised sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of motoring offences in England and Wales, with the victim being a vulnerable road user — such as a cyclist or pedestrian — now an 'aggravating factor' for judges to consider, increasing the severity of the offence and potentially increasing the sentence.

The new guidelines will come into effect on 1 July 2023 and see the addition of a vulnerable road user as the victim 'aggravating factor' in cases of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs, causing death by driving whilst disqualified, and causing death by driving whilst unlicensed or uninsured.

It will also be an aggravating factor in non-fatal cases, such as dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, causing serious injury by careless driving, and causing injury by wanton or furious driving.

Alongside cyclists and pedestrians, the victim being a horse rider or motorcyclist will also qualify as an aggravating factor via the victim being a vulnerable road user, and reflects the changes to the Highway Code at the start of last year where it was outlined: "Those who can cause the greatest harm have the greatest responsibility to reduce the danger or threat they pose to others."

The offender's status as a commercial driver or being behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle or large goods vehicle is also listed as an aggravating factor. The changes also reflect the new maximum sentence for causing death by dangerous driving which last year went up from 14 years in jail to life imprisonment.

It is worth also mentioning that one of the aforementioned offences, 'causing injury by wanton or furious driving', also now carries the 'aggravating factor' of the victim being a vulnerable road user, such as a pedestrian.

This is the offence cyclists involved in crashes in which a pedestrian is killed or injured can face prosecution under, suggesting that in such cases the pedestrian's status as a vulnerable road user would be viewed as an aggravating factor and possibly contribute to a more severe sentence. The maximum sentence for such offences is two years imprisonment.

"The whole framework for road traffic offences needs to be looked at and reconsidered"

While Cycling UK has welcomed the prospect of longer sentences "needed in some fatal dangerous driving cases", the charity and campaign group would also like to see longer driving bans for lesser offences and more consistency "around what's treated as 'careless driving' or the more serious 'dangerous driving' offence".

"Longer sentences, including life, are needed in some fatal dangerous driving cases," external affairs director Sarah McMonagle acknowledged. "However, in other cases of careless and dangerous driving, lengthy driving bans are also desperately needed — these will act as a deterrent and therefore help protect the public.

"There's also a real problem with how our road traffic laws operate, with little consistency around what's treated as 'careless driving' or the more serious 'dangerous driving' offence.

"The whole framework for road traffic offences needs to be looked at and reconsidered – a promise made by the government back in 2014, and since then, kicked into the long grass by successive ministers. Victims have been waiting for this review of our road traffic laws for nine years. It's high time the government delivered."