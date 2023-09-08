Support road.cc

"Stop this": Jeremy Vine appeals to motorists over manoeuvre "making it dangerous to use a bicycle"; Cross your fingers for no stomach issue DNFs — Tour of Britain pros cool off in the sea; How many watts to keep up with Van Aert? + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! The weekend is almost here so top up that sun cream and prepare for an early start if you want to get out on the bike this weekend... alternatively, join Dan Alexander and the live blog from the comfort of a cold, dark room
Fri, Sep 08, 2023 08:54
"Stop this": Jeremy Vine appeals to motorists over manoeuvre "making it dangerous to use a bicycle"; Cross your fingers for no stomach issue DNFs — Tour of Britain pros cool off in the sea; How many watts to keep up with Van Aert? + more on the live blogJeremy Vine video September 2023 (Twitter/Jeremy Vine)
10:40
What if you swapped Vine for a car? Your reaction to the big story on the live blog this morning...
Jeremy Vine video September 2023 (Twitter/Jeremy Vine)

Reaction time as there are plenty of you getting stuck into the comments section with your thoughts on this one...

mitsky: "About the newest clip from Jeremy Vine... If anyone is questioning whether he (JV) was making too much of it or if the driver was in the wrong, maybe he can do a motor vehicle overlay like CycleGaz has done recently to some clips.

"Then ask if the same manoeuvre by the delivery driver would be acceptable if it was towards a motorist rather than a cyclist... I'm not holding my breath."

Oldfatgit: "Amazing, innit? 'You should have slowed down to let him turn in front' … advice that only seems to exist where the traffic being impeded is a bike. If Jeremy had been driving, would the comments have been the same? Absolutely not."

AidanR: "Also, nobody would say that a driver was going too fast when travelling at what I suspect is no more than 15mph."

 

07:42
"Stop this": Jeremy Vine appeals to motorists over manoeuvre "making it dangerous to use a bicycle"

Jeremy Vine's editing game has reached quite incredible levels... (enticed by £3 tickets for National Cinema Day, this live blogger may or may not have enjoyed last Saturday's sunshine by watching Jurassic Park indoors, I'm starting to wonder how long before we get trailers for Vine's Nolanesque productions beforehand)... sorry, I got distracted, where were we?

Yes, in one minute we get: the original footage, an introductory message, a message on the side of the offending vehicle, mood-setting music, replays, CSI zooming in, analysis, and a plot twist that the driver actually waved a hand of apology that Vine concludes "means so much" and he has "accepted". What a rollercoaster...

Of course, it wouldn't be one of the BBC and Channel 5 broadcaster's cycling videos without it appearing on Twitter, almost certainly racking up the views throughout the day and causing something of a bin fire in the replies...

In fact, it's only been up for an hour and a half and there are already comments to the tune of...

"I agree the lorry driver should have taken some more care. However, you're going pretty fast on that bike in a very built up area Jeremy. Maybe you too should slow down a bit? Indication was well in advance to warn you!"

"He shouldn't have done it. But the smart, safe thing to do would have been to let him go, and not insisted on going in front then squeezing up the side."

Thoughts?

09:22
BIKE NEWS: Ridley combines light weight and aerodynamics on new Falcn RS road bike + Trek lightens entry-level Domane AL road bikes
2023 Ridley Falcn RS - 1

> Ridley combines light weight and aerodynamics on new Falcn RS road bike

We've already got a review of that one, if you're interested...

> REVIEW: Ridley Falcn RS 2023

Oh, and over at Trek too...

2024 Trek Domane AL 4 - 1.jpeg

> Trek lightens entry-level Domane AL road bikes

That after our report yesterday on its new plan to accept used bikes and sell second-hand as part of sustainability drive, even if it "means making and selling less".

09:10
How many watts to keep up with Van Aert?

Excuse me? For a minute? Well then, we might as well all pack up and go home...

08:27
Super serious tactical breakdown of the Tour of Britain
08:18
Cross your fingers for no 'stomach issue' DNFs... Tour of Britain riders cool off in the sea

Tanfield and Townsend take a dip...

As per The Rivers Trust...

The Rivers Trust map

That little clearing on the coast is Felixstowe, just along from Aldeburgh where, The River Trust notes, "in 2022, this sewer storm overflow spilled 65 times for a total of 200.75 hours, discharging into the North Sea." 

Stick to the black shorts today, lads...

08:05
road.cc is 15! Here are our top 15 articles of all time (plus plenty of honourable mentions)
roadcc 15 years article lead image

> road.cc is 15! Here are our top 15 articles of all time (plus plenty of honourable mentions)

I see my hungover mid-Christmas week live blog whinging about losing a Strava KOM didn't make the cut, but whatever... that's fine... maybe I'll set up a rival 'my 15 worst live blogs' feature over the weekend...

