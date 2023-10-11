Support road.cc

news
Live blog

National road safety group slammed for “dangerous” mandatory bike helmet poll; Campaigners say Labour’s new homes plan “shouldn’t be granted” without cycling measures; Pro cyclist kicked off race for racist gesture; Crocodile Ewan + more on the live blog

If you’re struggling through the week like a pro cyclist on a stupidly steep Turkish mountain, why not while away your Wednesday with Ryan Mallon on the road.cc live blog?
Wed, Oct 11, 2023 09:34
43

SUMMARY

National road safety group slammed for “dangerous” mandatory bike helmet poll; Campaigners say Labour’s new homes plan “shouldn’t be granted” without cycling measures; Pro cyclist kicked off race for racist gesture; Crocodile Ewan + more on the live blogHelmet poll image (Road Safety GB)
13:56
London cyclists at traffic lights (copyright Britishcycling.org_.uk).jpg
“If all you’re pushing is bike helmets and hi-vis, you’re not really interested in the safety of the most vulnerable road users”: National road safety group accused of “dangerous framing” over mandatory helmet poll

A national road safety organisation has become the subject of scathing criticism from cyclists for the third time in two weeks, for conducting an online poll on whether the use of cycle helmets should be mandatory, with social media users accusing the group of framing the question in a “dangerous” manner and ignoring the primary cause for cycling injuries and fatalities on the UK’s roads.

Road Safety GB, the national road safety organisation that is run in association with THINK! and representatives from groups across the UK, including local government road safety teams, was criticised at the end of September for sharing a “victim-blaming” campaign from the Bedfordshire Road Safety Partnership.

Helmet campaign (Bedfordshire Road Safety Partnership)

> Road safety organisation accused of "victim-blaming" over cycling helmet campaign

The organisation said that they hope the campaign, which urges cyclists to wear helmets, would make helmet wearing the “norm” like in Australia – where helmets have been mandatory for over 30 years, yet where injuries for cyclists have increased, where fines for not wearing a helmet are handed out “aggressively and disproportionately”, where cyclists believe that riding a bike is “discouraged”, and where recent studies have found that cyclists wearing helmets are viewed by drivers as “less human”

Ah, great comparison.

> Conservative MP cites "safety" and attempts to reignite cyclist helmet debate

Undeterred by the backlash to that particular campaign, Road Safety GB has again come under fire this week for publishing on its website an opinion piece by Conservative MP for Rugby, Mark Pawsey, who has campaigned for making wearing a helmet while cycling a legal requirement, despite his on government insisting that it has “no intention” of introducing such a law.

And now, Road Safety GB is conducting a poll with the single question: “Should the usage of cycle helmets be mandatory?”, with respondents allowed to choose from three answers, Yes, No, and Not Sure (a box in which respondents can expand on their choice is optional).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the poll – described as a “clickbait survey” by one social media user – has only added to the din of disapproval emanating from the cycling world in response to Road Safety GB’s stance on, ahem, road safety issues in GB.

“So you’re basically asking for an opinion rather than citing any scientific or statistical reason as to why helmets may make the roads safer for cyclists who may potentially sustain a head injury. Jeez, who thought this up?” asked cycling lawyer Rory McCarron on X/Twitter.

Referring to the group’s “interesting” decision to include a photo of a child cycling on a country road alongside the poll, Eric said: “Do you really think that helmet will do a better job than a protected bike lane when a speeding SUV comes over the horizon?

“If all you’re pushing is bike helmets and hi-vis, you’re not really interested in the safety of the most vulnerable road users.”

> Why is Dan Walker’s claim that a bike helmet saved his life so controversial?

“The framing of your question is dangerous as it doesn’t even venture to name the main reason for cyclist fatalities,” added Bike and Bow.

“I’ll give a hint: Comes with four seats and a steering wheel.”

“I thought you were an organisation interested in and charged with helping to make our roads safer?” asked Jonathan. “What does wearing a cycle helmet, or not, have to do with road safety? Wearing a cycle helmet does not make our roads any safer and you should know this! Strange indeed!”

“Following this reasoning we should extend this to people who drive as even with modern safety devices you are more likely to have a head injury in a motor vehicle,” says Gary. “Also with the rate of spinal injuries in motor vehicles I’d suggest adding a neck brace.”

> Academic behind ‘cyclists seen as less human’ study: “If you have a safe and normal cycling culture, how could you see people as anything but human?”

Dr Robert Davis, the chair of the Road Danger Reduction Forum, also responded to the poll by arguing that Road Safety GB shows “how so much of the ‘road safety’ industry (set up by auto industry and government committed to more and more motor traffic 100 years ago) are part of the problem.”

Davis also said that these organisations, “representing hundreds of ‘Road Safety Officers’ paid for by us in local government”, are “either failing to address road danger at source or exacerbating it, with non-evidence-based victim blaming red herrings thrown in”.

Regardless of the outcome of Road Safety GB’s poll, such a change in cycling legislation appears unlikely for the foreseeable future, with the government admitting in December that the matter had been considered “at length” during the cycling and walking safety review in 2018, with the Department for Transport holding “no intention” to making cycle helmets mandatory.

But that doesn’t seem to ever stop some ‘road safety’ groups, does it?

08:04
Cycling signs (copyright Simon MacMichael) (43)
“Planning permission shouldn’t be granted without active travel elements designed in”: Cycling campaigners call for Labour to “demonstrate bravery” by making new homes plan active travel-focused, ditching “roads-only network” and reliance on cars

Sir Keir Starmer’s promise to build the “next generation” of new towns, and 1.5 million homes, as part of a “decade of renewal under Labour”, must be designed and implemented alongside “transport options fit for the future”, which will allow people living in these new homes to cycle, walk, or use public transport easily, Cycling UK says.

Yesterday at the Labour party conference, the glitter-covered leader of the opposition pledged to accelerate building on unused urban land to create a swathe of new towns close to “good jobs and infrastructure”, similar to those built by the Labour government in the wake of World War Two.

Starmer also promised to build 1.5 million new homes during the five years of what he hopes will be the next Labour-dominated parliament.

> Rishi Sunak’s ‘Plan for Motorists’ will “rob people of choice” and force them to drive, say cycling and walking campaigners

However, Cycling UK has called on the Labour leader to ditch the “roads-only network” typical of recent large-scale housing developments and to “demonstrate bravery” by setting out a transport plan that gives people “real opportunities” to walk and cycle short journeys, ending the reliance on cars.

“Labour has promised a decade of national renewal, including building 1.5 million new homes,” Sarah McMonagle, director of external affairs at Cycling UK, said in a statement following Starmer’s speech.

“These new neighbourhoods will also need transport options fit for the future, not the roads-only network that typifies so many recent large housing developments, leaving people with no option but to rely on cars.

“These new homes must have excellent links to public transport, be close to the services people need, and designed and planned so that walking or cycling for short journeys are obvious, safe, and attractive options for most people. Planning permission shouldn’t be granted without these elements designed in.”

> Cycling charity accuses Conservatives of "ill-fated attempt to win" votes with pro-motoring policies "undermining" active travel success

She continued: “But we needed to hear more from [Shadow Transport Secretary] Louise Haigh about Labour’s long-term plans for transport – in particular, taking into account the needs of people and families who don’t have access to a car.

“Keir Starmer mentioned the need for bravery, and we now need Labour to demonstrate that bravery by setting out the party’s plans for a transport future that gives more people real opportunities to walk or cycle short journeys. That’s a far better way to tackle the cost-of-living and climate crises, but also to massively improve our health, wealth, and well-being.”

10:19
Madis Mihkels, 2021 junior road world championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Pro cyclist withdrawn from race in China after posting racist gesture on social media

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty have withdrawn their rider Madis Mihkels from the Tour of Guangxi, which starts tomorrow in the south of China, after a photo showing the Estonian making a racist gesture was posted on social media by teammate Gerben Thijsen.

The 20-year-old neo-pro, who took his first professional win at the Tour of Germany in August, made a crude, offensive gesture with his eyes as part of an Instagram story on Thijsen’s account, taken in Beihai, where the six-stage race begins tomorrow, images of which are circulating on social media.

**Warning: The following material contains a racist, offensive gesture**

Madis Mihkels racist gesture

In a statement released this morning, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty say they have pulled Mihkels out of the race and “necessary disciplinary steps” will be taken. However, there was no mention of Thijssen in the statement, though the 25-year-old Belgian’s Instagram story and account has since been removed.

“We sincerely regret the behaviour of our rider Madis Mihkels and the image shown on the social media,” the team said.

“We would like to apologise to the Chinese people and fans, to the government of Guangxi, to the Chinese Cycling Association, and all parties involved in the organization of Tour of Guangxi for the image given of our sport.

“For ever, our team Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, composed of more than 15 nationalities in our project, and our partners always defend firmly equal opportunities and fight daily against racism.

“We will withdraw Madis Mihkels from the race and take necessary disciplinary steps to close this incident.”

11:17
Intermarché-Circus-Wanty update statement to include Gerben Thijssen, confirming that Belgian rider has also been withdrawn from Tour of Guangxi

After belatedly remembering that it takes two to post an offensive social media photo, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty have updated their statement to confirm that Belgian sprinter Gerben Thijssen – whose Instagram account hosted Madis Mihkels’ racist gesture – has also been withdrawn from the Tour of Guangxi, pending further “necessary disciplinary steps”.

Better late than never, I suppose…

15:45
Tanfield brothers auction off skinsuit signed by Team GB members for charity

Ahead of their second annual charity sportive in the North York Moors, British racing brothers Harry and Charlie Tanfield are auctioning off a skinsuit signed by members of the Team GB squad to raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The highest donation will win the scrawled-over skinsuit (I wonder if pen marks will make it more aero?), with all the money raised being split evenly between the two charities.

The Tanfield brothers are both ambassadors for Yorkshire Cancer Research, following the passing of their mother in 2019, while their father required the services of Yorkshire Air Ambulance after a “life-changing” fall while riding his bike in 2016.

You can donate to both charities, and try to win the signed Team GB skinsuit, at the sportive’s Just Giving page.

14:57
Live coverage of Caleb Ewan and Lotto Dstny’s “mutual agreement”
14:45
Google Maps collaborates with Transport for London to provide cyclists with safer and quieter navigation showing dedicated cycling infrastructure
Google Maps collaborates with TfL for better cycling routes

> Google Maps collaborates with Transport for London to provide cyclists with safer and quieter navigation showing dedicated cycling infrastructure

Now, that seems like a much better and more universally popular idea than mandatory helmets, eh?

13:30
What’s coming?!

To be fair, when it comes to terrible cycling-themed Christmas gifts, this one actually looks pretty cool for a change, I’ll give it that.

But please, it’s the middle of October, stop it with the Christmas chat, I’m begging you. At least let it get a bit cold first!

12:53
Death, taxes, and Jasper Philipsen winning sprints at the 2023 Tour of Turkey

Like a sixth former who’s just finished his A Levels, Jasper Philipsen is having a great week in Turkey, sprinting to the win this afternoon in the tourist port of Marmaris for his third stage victory out of a possible four so far (and to be fair to the Belgian, that missing stage went up a whacking great mountain).

He did have to work for today’s stage win, however, fighting his way through the pack in the final kilometre to just about overhaul Eolo-Kometa’s Giovanni Lonardi before the line.

Philipsen’s Turkey hat trick means the Alpecin-Deceuninck is now sitting on 18 wins for 2023, the most any male rider has achieved in a single season since Elia Viviani in 2018.

He’s inevitable…

12:34
11:57
Promising British trio set to join DSM development team for 2024

A trio of up-and-coming British riders are set to follow in the wheel tracks of Max Poole and Oscar Onley by joining DSM-Firmenich’s development squad for 2024.

Poole and Onley have both impressed during their neo-pro seasons with DSM’s WorldTour squad this year after coming through the ranks at the Dutch team’s youth setup, with Poole picking up top fives on stages of the Vuelta and Dauphiné, as well as fourth overall at the Tour of Romandie, while his fellow 20-year-old Onley has battled for stage wins at the Tour of Poland and Romandie.

And now, Jacob Bush, Oliver Peace, and Benjamin Peatfield are hoping to replicate Poole and Onley’s path to the WorldTour by also signing for DSM’s development team for next season.

Jacob Bush (DSM)

Jacobs Bush

Multidiscipline star Bush has been snapped up by DSM after a successful 2023 which saw him win the junior British time trial championships, claim third at the national cyclocross champs, finish fifth at the junior worlds TT in Stirling, and finish fourth at the Ain Bugey Valromey Tour in France in July.

“What attracted me most about the team when we initially got in contact is their thoroughness and detail into the components you need to create the most complete bike rider and person, on and off the bike, such as the nutrition, coaching, and material on offer,” the 18-year-old from Peterborough said in a statement today.

“In the juniors I saw myself as a GC rider, I believe I can climb well and also have a good TT and this is something I’d like to continue to develop on with the team in the coming seasons, but as well as this, I think the team and its environment and ethos will most importantly help me to develop my weaknesses in order to make me a more complete rider.”

Oliver Peace (DSM)

Oliver Peace

Meanwhile, Peace – an 18-year-old from Keighley – won the hilly Vuelta a Las Comarcas in Spain, ahead of Bush, last year and finished 13th at the junior Liège-Bastogne-Liège in May, while 20-year-old Peatfield (who finished eighth at an epic, muddy edition of Paris-Roubaix as a junior) remains highly sought after despite injury and illness hampering his 2023 season. However, a second place at the Prix Marcel Bergereau in August, behind fellow British prospect Adam Mitchell, underlines his potential.

Describing himself as “more of a climber”, Peace said: “I’m really looking forward to working with the team to become the best rider I can be. I think I’m more of a climber, and probably most suited to the Ardennes style of climbs and enjoy any hard and selective race really.

“Of course, the aim is to win races together with the team but also to develop as a rider where I dream of making the WorldTour in the future. I also think I’m a good teammate and hope to try to maximise the team’s result from each race as much as possible.”

Benjamin Peatfield (DSM)

Benjamin Peatfield

“I hope to continue to learn, grow, and become the best version of myself with the help of the team,” added Peatfield.

“The classics are always special, and I often produce my best results in these types of races. Although I also like to think I’m quite handy in a bunch sprint or even riding day-in day-out as a domestique so I’m just looking forward to getting stuck in with everything as part of the team.

“I’ve had a tough 2023 with many setbacks and therefore have not performed to my best ability so I can’t wait to build back up to my true level and of course would love to put my hands in the air again.”

11:37
New Cycle to Work ‘Flexi Voucher’ founder claims to offer “better experience for cyclists”... but existing provider says it “mimics” its own scheme and is not the “real thing”

Get the popcorn out, it’s all getting a bit tetchy in the Cycle to Work universe… 

London cyclists via Unsplash

> New Cycle to Work ‘Flexi Voucher’ founder claims to offer “better experience for cyclists”... but existing provider says it “mimics” its own scheme and is not the “real thing”

10:47
Professional cyclists and offensive behaviour and social media posts: A recent history

Unfortunately, Madis Mihkels and Gerben Thijsen aren’t the first pro cyclists to make rude, offensive gestures while in the full glare of the public eye.

Back in 2019, former Quick-Step pro, banned doper, and sometime six-day partner of Mark Cavendish, Iljo Keisse, was thrown off the Vuelta a San Juan, reported to police, and fined by a judge after mimicking a sex act while posing for photo with a female fan.

The fan, an 18-year-old waitress, said she felt “disrespected and worthless” following the incident, which prompted the race organisers to expel Keisse after it became apparent that his Quick-Step team weren’t going to take any action.

> Iljo Keisse thrown out of Vuelta a San Juan and fined by judge following sexual harassment of waitress

In a statement, the organisers said Keisse’s behaviour had “damaged the reputation and honour of the organisation of the Vuelta a San Juan, the UCI, and cycling in general.”

The then-36-year-old Belgian was fined £60, the maximum amount possible under the applicable law.

> “Racism is unacceptable” – Trek-Segafredo reacts to rider’s pro-Trump tweet

A year later, Trek-Segafredo came up with a somewhat more convincing response when their rider, a then-teenage Quinn Simmons, responded to cycling commentator José Been’s tweet encouraging anyone who supported US president Donald Trump to unfollow her by posting the word “Bye” accompanied with an emoji of a black hand.

While Simmons maintained that he did not intend for the emoji to be interpreted as racist, he was withdrawn from racing by Trek-Segafredo for the remainder of the season, with the American team adding that “racism is unacceptable. Period.”

> Team Sky suspend Gianni Moscon for six weeks for racial abuse

And in 2017, Team Sky suspended Gianni Moscon – a magnet for offensive behaviour and racing bans – for six weeks after the Italian racially abused FDJ rider Kevin Reza at the Tour of Romandie.

However, many critics noted at the time that the ban – which also saw the Italian forced to attend a “diversity awareness course” – covered a period during which Moscon wouldn’t have been racing in any case. And despite Sky noting that any further bad behaviour would result in the termination of Moscon’s contract, the Italian was involved in another three high-profile cases where he either hit riders, threw his bike at them, or was accused of deliberately causing crashes, before he was finally let go by the British team at the end of 2021.

09:54
Ah, cycling’s eternal question: Can you really buy speed?

> How much faster is an expensive road bike? Testing a top-end race bike vs a Facebook Marketplace bargain

I’m beginning to notice that nobody ever asks me to take part in these bike speed comparison tests. I wonder why…

09:40
Pinot goes karting

Cycling fans around the world may still be struggling to get to grips with the whole thing, but it looks like TiboPino is easing into retirement quite nicely, taking some of his Groupama-FDJ mates out for a relaxing day on the go karts yesterday:

Groupama-FDJ go kart day (Thibaut Pinot, Instagram)

Reminds me of the time when we were juniors and Belgian riders would come over to train as part of an exchange programme – expect there wasn’t much training involved. But there was a lot of go karting…

Rudy, stay away from bad influences like Thibaut!   

08:40
2023 Ekoi Caleb Ewan Premium Edition Limited glasses - 1
‘That’s not a lead-out train… THAT’S a lead-out train’: Caleb Ewan returns home to Jayco-AlUla, as Australian team announce signing with brilliantly bizarre Crocodile Dundee video

‘Sprint on the right side of the road, you pelican!’

It’s been a hard-fought battle over what has felt like an interminably long transfer season – and Lidl-Trek certainly brought their A-game with those novelty t-shirt posts – but the prestigious ‘Social Media Transfer Announcement Post 2023’ award has been snatched at the death by Jayco-AlUla, thanks to this bananas, but surprisingly note-perfect, take on Crocodile Dundee’s final subway scene:

Have you ever seen anything more Australian in your life? Also, Matt White as Sue – perfection…

Anyway, the point of that whole video, aside from brightening up all our mornings, was to announce the signing of Aussie cycling’s very own Mick Dundee, Caleb Ewan, who is returning to the Australian squad he turned pro with nine years ago, on a deal lasting until the end of 2025.

The 29-year-old burst on to the scene with the then-Orica GreenEdge team in the mid-2010s, taking stages at the Giro and Vuelta, before leaving for Belgian squad Lotto in 2019.

After a storming start to his spell at Lotto, winning five Tour de France stages (including one in Paris) and a further four Giro stages, Ewan has endured a frustrating 2023 marked by a series of (sometimes dubious) near misses and a very public falling out with the Lotto Dstny management at the Tour.

> “I’ve seen proof of the Yeti with more pixels”: Caleb Ewan rues another dubious sprint defeat – decided by extremely low-res finish photo

Stéphane Heulot, the team’s CEO, launched a scathing attack against his sprinter in July, questioning Ewan’s “commitment” to the team, comments the Australian’s agent described as “quite disgusting” and “humiliating”.

That breakdown in the relationship between the 29-year-old and the team’s management – Ewan has only raced four times since the Tour, failing to finish on three occasions – opened the door for a return to where it all began, Jayco-AlUla, where he will join old rival Dylan Groenewegen in the Australian outfit’s sprinting ranks.

2023 Tour de France stage 3 Jasper Philipsen, Phil Bauhaus, Caleb Ewan © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd) - 1

Ewan has to settle for third on stage three of this year’s Tour, behind Jasper Philipsen and Phil Bauhaus (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“For us to have another Australian rider which such calibre joining us, it is very special, and he will provide us with another fantastic option to challenge for sprint finishes,” Brent Copeland, Jayco’s general manager, said in a statement this morning.

Meanwhile, Ewan said: “I’m definitely coming back to the team as a more experienced rider, in the last few years I’ve won the biggest races of my career and I think I’ve developed a lot as a rider and also as a leader. When I joined the team initially, I was only 19 or 20, so I was very young. I learnt a lot from the experienced guys that were already there and used that going forward in my career.

“I have developed as a person and as a rider and I look forward to coming back in more of a leadership role. It will be great to be able to help the younger Australians riders too, to reach their potential and in that way also give back to the team.

“The main thing for me will be getting back to winning ways and I hope to bring a lot of success to the team.”

And what better way to announce the return of Australian cycling’s prodigal son than with a reference to one of its most famous film exports?

I can see the press conferences at the Tour now:

‘So, Caleb, what do you make of the team’s new energy gel supplier?’

‘You can live on it… But it tastes like s***’

‘And what are your chances of winning a stage?’

‘Fair.’

‘What are your chances of winning a stage and the green jersey?’

‘Better than average.’

Alright, alright, I know that’s the sequel, don’t make me get Donk on you…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Add new comment

43 comments

Avatar
Car Delenda Est | 8 min ago
0 likes

I wouldn't know if you can buy speed anymore but I do get it on prescription from the NHS

Avatar
Wales56 | 1 hour ago
1 like

Good news Peeps , Kier sid Labour are going to Build 17million and six hundredy thousand and 876 houses if they win. CAST IRON GURANTEE. Gets ma vote. His da was a toolmaker. He knows whats hes takin aboot.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Did the Road Safety GB poll, no of course, but they have a text box where you can tell them why you voted that way, so I did:

"Because everywhere it's been tried it has been a public health disaster, with an increase in risk and a reduction in the number of cyclists.  Cycle helmets do not reduce the risk of death, and if anything, they increase it.  Have you informed people of these facts before they vote?  If not, this poll has no validity at all: none, zero, zilch, so please don't present it as such."

Just looked that Pawsey's article and he's getting a roasting in the comments https://roadsafetygb.org.uk/news/opinion-cycle-helmets-should-be-mandato...

Avatar
kil0ran | 5 hours ago
1 like

There's quite a Brit production line at DSM - Lewis Askey (still a junior) finished second at Paris Tours last weekend after a 40km mostly solo effort. Even had a French teammate riding on the front to form a break which stayed away once he was caught.

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to kil0ran | 5 hours ago
0 likes

kil0ran wrote:

There's quite a Brit production line at DSM - Lewis Askey (still a junior) finished second at Paris Tours last weekend after a 40km mostly solo effort. Even had a French teammate riding on the front to form a break which stayed away once he was caught.

Yes and I will remember Onley going coming to the fore when he went toe to toe with Vingegaard last year at the CRO race and so nearly coming out on top. 

Avatar
a4th | 6 hours ago
2 likes

A lot of recent arrivals at Cycling UK are linked to CPRE. No organisation has done more to create the housing crisis than CPRE - hope the Cycling UK trustees aren't going to fall into that trap

Avatar
Surreyrider | 6 hours ago
1 like

Apparently the picture in the DSM story is of Jacobs Bush. Looks like a cyclist to me. 

Avatar
stonojnr | 7 hours ago
3 likes

Maybe CyclingUK could give some examples of where this hasn't been happening already?

Every major housing development I'm aware of locally, and its at least 10,000 plus new homes across multiple developments, has had active travel consideration as a planning condition and developers wouldnt get planning permission without it, because it would go against the local planning strategies at the very least, if not central government policy too.

Now whether whats delivered is much use is a wholly different question,to stating active travel is an element that isn't covered currently.

Avatar
Dnnnnnn replied to stonojnr | 7 hours ago
8 likes

Developers will generally do the least possible to get permission (and sometimes actually deliver less than that). It's not entirely their fault though: it's also not uncommon to see cycle lanes or decent pavements on new estates leading to an existing main road which is entirely unsuitable for walking or cycling...

Avatar
chrisonatrike replied to Dnnnnnn | 5 hours ago
1 like

Exactly this.  Councils pass the buck.  Developers may see "hurdles to clear" rather than "things which could add value to us".  Especially if they've been granted a nice site in the middle of nowhere, with no plans (or no immediate plans, or coherent ones) to have active travel infra to connect to.

Likely to remain this way for some time.  OTOH it's not a given that it should always be this way.  Developers do what is in their financial interest.  (Sometimes applicable to councils too e.g. things not just in the councillors' financial interest!)  In NL you sometimes see cycle infra go in ahead of the main development.  Like, y'know, roads.

Avatar
brooksby replied to Dnnnnnn | 5 hours ago
4 likes

Dnnnnnn wrote:

Developers will generally do the least possible to get permission (and sometimes actually deliver less than that). It's not entirely their fault though: it's also not uncommon to see cycle lanes or decent pavements on new estates leading to an existing main road which is entirely unsuitable for walking or cycling...

"Sometimes"? 

Same as with affordable or social housing, or green space or playgrounds, developers will say whatever it takes to get their planning permission approved and then once they;'ve dug everything up and started building - so its essentially irreversible - they will announce that unless these 'social' conditions are removed then they'll have to walk away and leave the site for now...

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to brooksby | 4 hours ago
2 likes

brooksby wrote:

Same as with affordable or social housing, or green space or playgrounds, developers will say whatever it takes to get their planning permission approved and then once they;'ve dug everything up and started building - so its essentially irreversible - they will announce that unless these 'social' conditions are removed then they'll have to walk away and leave the site for now...

Counter example: https://www.theguardian.com/global/2023/sep/27/london-apartment-block-that-deviates-from-plans-must-be-torn-down-says-council

Avatar
brooksby replied to hawkinspeter | 4 hours ago
2 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

brooksby wrote:

Same as with affordable or social housing, or green space or playgrounds, developers will say whatever it takes to get their planning permission approved and then once they;'ve dug everything up and started building - so its essentially irreversible - they will announce that unless these 'social' conditions are removed then they'll have to walk away and leave the site for now...

Counter example: https://www.theguardian.com/global/2023/sep/27/london-apartment-block-that-deviates-from-plans-must-be-torn-down-says-council

I'm afraid that's a bit of a "Man bites Squirrel" situation, peter.

It's only in the news because it is so very unusual...

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to brooksby | 4 hours ago
4 likes

brooksby wrote:

I'm afraid that's a bit of a "Man bites Squirrel" situation, peter.

It's only in the news because it is so very unusual...

Absolutely - that's why I noticed it in the first place. I wish more councils were willing to flex their power against piss-taking developers.

Avatar
Dnnnnnn replied to hawkinspeter | 3 hours ago
3 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

I wish more councils were willing to flex their power against piss-taking developers. 

Guess who can afford the better consultancy and legal advice....

Avatar
HoldingOn replied to hawkinspeter | 3 hours ago
1 like

hawkinspeter wrote:

brooksby wrote:

I'm afraid that's a bit of a "Man bites Squirrel" situation, peter.

It's only in the news because it is so very unusual...

Absolutely - that's why I noticed it in the first place. I wish more councils were willing to flex their power against piss-taking developers.

Wait - your name is Peter? I though Speter was a small town in England and you were a hawk - hence the squirrel images.....

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to HoldingOn | 3 hours ago
2 likes

HoldingOn wrote:

Wait - your name is Peter? I though Speter was a small town in England and you were a hawk - hence the squirrel images.....

That's absurd. How could a hawk use a computer?

Avatar
HoldingOn replied to hawkinspeter | 2 hours ago
1 like

hawkinspeter wrote:

That's absurd. How could a hawk use a computer?

I need to go back through some conversations - the context has definitely changed.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to HoldingOn | 2 hours ago
2 likes

HoldingOn wrote:

I need to go back through some conversations - the context has definitely changed.

But your name is still "Gon", right?

Avatar
mark1a replied to hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
2 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

HoldingOn wrote:

I need to go back through some conversations - the context has definitely changed.

But your name is still "Gon", right?

I thought it was "Hold" from Gon, a small island off the north east coast. 

Avatar
HoldingOn replied to mark1a | 1 hour ago
1 like

mark1a wrote:

I thought it was "Hold" from Gon, a small island off the north east coast. 

Plot twist - its actually No from Gnidloh (the G is silent)

Avatar
Dnnnnnn replied to hawkinspeter | 3 hours ago
2 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

Counter example: https://www.theguardian.com/global/2023/sep/27/london-apartment-block-that-deviates-from-plans-must-be-torn-down-says-council

Those cases are very rare - although so is the scale of the breach. In most cases, it'll be smaller things that councils can't or won't pick a fight over. That one's also in London, where (often better-resourced) councils will occasionally face down developers in court (see Islington's Parkhurst Road case, which led to national policy on affordable housing being changed www.islingtoncitizen.co.uk/2018/04/30/islington-wins-landmark-court-batt...).

Avatar
HarrogateSpa replied to stonojnr | 2 hours ago
1 like

Come to Harrogate and you'll see that there is NO useful active travel provision at ANY of the recent housing developments.

All we get is a token shared use path to nowhere.

The local authority is totally failing to make worthwhile cycle provision a condition of planning permission.

Avatar
Simon E replied to stonojnr | 1 hour ago
1 like

stonojnr wrote:

Every major housing development I'm aware of locally, and its at least 10,000 plus new homes across multiple developments, has had active travel consideration as a planning condition

I bet you don't live in Shropshire.

Active travel is anathema to developers and council planners, and councillors* too. Shropshire council can't even be arsed to try to make kids getting to school safer, never mind grown-ups travelling to work!

* though this is slowly changing, as the Tory puppets who've run it so badly for decades are gradually being replaced by people who seem to actually seem to care, which is a very welcome change.

Avatar
Smoggysteve | 9 hours ago
4 likes

I hear what they are saying, but the same could be said for a lot of things a bit more important than active travel. There are far too many large housing estate projects being built in the last decade that have next to zero local infrastructure in the way of schools, shops, doctors surgeries. Getting about is great to go other places but most of these new housing projects should have amenities within walking distance first and foremost. 

Avatar
HarrogateSpa replied to Smoggysteve | 7 hours ago
3 likes

Active travel is vital.

Avatar
Surreyrider replied to Smoggysteve | 6 hours ago
5 likes

It's funny how people on these developments moan that there are no amenities and young people are bored but so many are against the 15-minute city/town idea.

Avatar
chrisonatrike replied to Smoggysteve | 4 hours ago
1 like

Smoggysteve wrote:

I hear what they are saying, but the same could be said for a lot of things a bit more important than active travel. There are far too many large housing estate projects being built in the last decade that have next to zero local infrastructure in the way of schools, shops, doctors surgeries. Getting about is great to go other places but most of these new housing projects should have amenities within walking distance first and foremost. 

Two sides of the same coin.  Not either/or - both!

Given than cycling is a bit like super efficient walking (same effort, much faster and/or further - plus much easier to carry stuff) AND that it neatly bridges the kind of gaps that you get in a decent public transport system (yeah, we don't all have one...) adding in first class support for cycling (not just "it's ... possible" or "just use the path") is rather important in addition to making places more human-scaled.

Plus - if you provide (properly) for cycling you've provided for wheelchair users, many other mobility vehicles, people with other limits to their mobility, safer travel for children, it's much safer for the partially sighted etc.  Active travel shouldn't be "...and those less able can just drive / call taxis / wait in hope for a community bus".

Old faves:  who else benefits from decent cycle infra, inclusive cycling.

Avatar
the little onion | 10 hours ago
8 likes

Re Labour's new towns - given that Starmer essentially endorsed 15 minute neighbourhoods in his speech, there are grounds for optimism 

Avatar
mctrials23 replied to the little onion | 10 hours ago
7 likes

The problem is that if Labour go too hard on these things before the election there is a real problem with the vast number of idiots in this country will forget completely about the last 13 years of shit show under the Tories and vote for them again because they don't want ULEZ and these 15 minutes neighbourhood. Won't something think of the poor suffering motorist. "Its OK, the Tories hear you, we will make sure big bike loses their grip on the country's infrastructure."

Pages

Latest Comments

 