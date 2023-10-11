National road safety group slammed for “dangerous” mandatory bike helmet poll; Campaigners say Labour’s new homes plan “shouldn’t be granted” without cycling measures; Pro cyclist kicked off race for racist gesture; Crocodile Ewan + more on the live blog

‘Sprint on the right side of the road, you pelican!’
It’s been a hard-fought battle over what has felt like an interminably long transfer season – and Lidl-Trek certainly brought their A-game with those novelty t-shirt posts – but the prestigious ‘Social Media Transfer Announcement Post 2023’ award has been snatched at the death by Jayco-AlUla, thanks to this bananas, but surprisingly note-perfect, take on Crocodile Dundee’s final subway scene:
Have you ever seen anything more Australian in your life? Also, Matt White as Sue – perfection…
Anyway, the point of that whole video, aside from brightening up all our mornings, was to announce the signing of Aussie cycling’s very own Mick Dundee, Caleb Ewan, who is returning to the Australian squad he turned pro with nine years ago, on a deal lasting until the end of 2025.
The 29-year-old burst on to the scene with the then-Orica GreenEdge team in the mid-2010s, taking stages at the Giro and Vuelta, before leaving for Belgian squad Lotto in 2019.
After a storming start to his spell at Lotto, winning five Tour de France stages (including one in Paris) and a further four Giro stages, Ewan has endured a frustrating 2023 marked by a series of (sometimes dubious) near misses and a very public falling out with the Lotto Dstny management at the Tour.
> “I’ve seen proof of the Yeti with more pixels”: Caleb Ewan rues another dubious sprint defeat – decided by extremely low-res finish photo
Stéphane Heulot, the team’s CEO, launched a scathing attack against his sprinter in July, questioning Ewan’s “commitment” to the team, comments the Australian’s agent described as “quite disgusting” and “humiliating”.
That breakdown in the relationship between the 29-year-old and the team’s management – Ewan has only raced four times since the Tour, failing to finish on three occasions – opened the door for a return to where it all began, Jayco-AlUla, where he will join old rival Dylan Groenewegen in the Australian outfit’s sprinting ranks.
Ewan has to settle for third on stage three of this year’s Tour, behind Jasper Philipsen and Phil Bauhaus (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“For us to have another Australian rider which such calibre joining us, it is very special, and he will provide us with another fantastic option to challenge for sprint finishes,” Brent Copeland, Jayco’s general manager, said in a statement this morning.
Meanwhile, Ewan said: “I’m definitely coming back to the team as a more experienced rider, in the last few years I’ve won the biggest races of my career and I think I’ve developed a lot as a rider and also as a leader. When I joined the team initially, I was only 19 or 20, so I was very young. I learnt a lot from the experienced guys that were already there and used that going forward in my career.
“I have developed as a person and as a rider and I look forward to coming back in more of a leadership role. It will be great to be able to help the younger Australians riders too, to reach their potential and in that way also give back to the team.
“The main thing for me will be getting back to winning ways and I hope to bring a lot of success to the team.”
And what better way to announce the return of Australian cycling’s prodigal son than with a reference to one of its most famous film exports?
I can see the press conferences at the Tour now:
‘So, Caleb, what do you make of the team’s new energy gel supplier?’
‘You can live on it… But it tastes like s***’
‘And what are your chances of winning a stage?’
‘Fair.’
‘What are your chances of winning a stage and the green jersey?’
‘Better than average.’
Alright, alright, I know that’s the sequel, don’t make me get Donk on you…
Did the Road Safety GB poll, no of course, but they have a text box where you can tell them why you voted that way, so I did:
"Because everywhere it's been tried it has been a public health disaster, with an increase in risk and a reduction in the number of cyclists. Cycle helmets do not reduce the risk of death, and if anything, they increase it. Have you informed people of these facts before they vote? If not, this poll has no validity at all: none, zero, zilch, so please don't present it as such."
Just looked that Pawsey's article and he's getting a roasting in the comments https://roadsafetygb.org.uk/news/opinion-cycle-helmets-should-be-mandato...
There's quite a Brit production line at DSM - Lewis Askey (still a junior) finished second at Paris Tours last weekend after a 40km mostly solo effort. Even had a French teammate riding on the front to form a break which stayed away once he was caught.
Yes and I will remember Onley going coming to the fore when he went toe to toe with Vingegaard last year at the CRO race and so nearly coming out on top.
A lot of recent arrivals at Cycling UK are linked to CPRE. No organisation has done more to create the housing crisis than CPRE - hope the Cycling UK trustees aren't going to fall into that trap
Apparently the picture in the DSM story is of Jacobs Bush. Looks like a cyclist to me.
Maybe CyclingUK could give some examples of where this hasn't been happening already?
Every major housing development I'm aware of locally, and its at least 10,000 plus new homes across multiple developments, has had active travel consideration as a planning condition and developers wouldnt get planning permission without it, because it would go against the local planning strategies at the very least, if not central government policy too.
Now whether whats delivered is much use is a wholly different question,to stating active travel is an element that isn't covered currently.
Developers will generally do the least possible to get permission (and sometimes actually deliver less than that). It's not entirely their fault though: it's also not uncommon to see cycle lanes or decent pavements on new estates leading to an existing main road which is entirely unsuitable for walking or cycling...
Exactly this. Councils pass the buck. Developers may see "hurdles to clear" rather than "things which could add value to us". Especially if they've been granted a nice site in the middle of nowhere, with no plans (or no immediate plans, or coherent ones) to have active travel infra to connect to.
Likely to remain this way for some time. OTOH it's not a given that it should always be this way. Developers do what is in their financial interest. (Sometimes applicable to councils too e.g. things not just in the councillors' financial interest!) In NL you sometimes see cycle infra go in ahead of the main development. Like, y'know, roads.
"Sometimes"?
Same as with affordable or social housing, or green space or playgrounds, developers will say whatever it takes to get their planning permission approved and then once they;'ve dug everything up and started building - so its essentially irreversible - they will announce that unless these 'social' conditions are removed then they'll have to walk away and leave the site for now...
Counter example: https://www.theguardian.com/global/2023/sep/27/london-apartment-block-that-deviates-from-plans-must-be-torn-down-says-council
I'm afraid that's a bit of a "Man bites Squirrel" situation, peter.
It's only in the news because it is so very unusual...
Absolutely - that's why I noticed it in the first place. I wish more councils were willing to flex their power against piss-taking developers.
Guess who can afford the better consultancy and legal advice....
Wait - your name is Peter? I though Speter was a small town in England and you were a hawk - hence the squirrel images.....
That's absurd. How could a hawk use a computer?
I need to go back through some conversations - the context has definitely changed.
But your name is still "Gon", right?
I thought it was "Hold" from Gon, a small island off the north east coast.
Plot twist - its actually No from Gnidloh (the G is silent)
Those cases are very rare - although so is the scale of the breach. In most cases, it'll be smaller things that councils can't or won't pick a fight over. That one's also in London, where (often better-resourced) councils will occasionally face down developers in court (see Islington's Parkhurst Road case, which led to national policy on affordable housing being changed www.islingtoncitizen.co.uk/2018/04/30/islington-wins-landmark-court-batt...).
Come to Harrogate and you'll see that there is NO useful active travel provision at ANY of the recent housing developments.
All we get is a token shared use path to nowhere.
The local authority is totally failing to make worthwhile cycle provision a condition of planning permission.
I bet you don't live in Shropshire.
Active travel is anathema to developers and council planners, and councillors* too. Shropshire council can't even be arsed to try to make kids getting to school safer, never mind grown-ups travelling to work!
* though this is slowly changing, as the Tory puppets who've run it so badly for decades are gradually being replaced by people who seem to actually seem to care, which is a very welcome change.
I hear what they are saying, but the same could be said for a lot of things a bit more important than active travel. There are far too many large housing estate projects being built in the last decade that have next to zero local infrastructure in the way of schools, shops, doctors surgeries. Getting about is great to go other places but most of these new housing projects should have amenities within walking distance first and foremost.
Active travel is vital.
It's funny how people on these developments moan that there are no amenities and young people are bored but so many are against the 15-minute city/town idea.
Two sides of the same coin. Not either/or - both!
Given than cycling is a bit like super efficient walking (same effort, much faster and/or further - plus much easier to carry stuff) AND that it neatly bridges the kind of gaps that you get in a decent public transport system (yeah, we don't all have one...) adding in first class support for cycling (not just "it's ... possible" or "just use the path") is rather important in addition to making places more human-scaled.
Plus - if you provide (properly) for cycling you've provided for wheelchair users, many other mobility vehicles, people with other limits to their mobility, safer travel for children, it's much safer for the partially sighted etc. Active travel shouldn't be "...and those less able can just drive / call taxis / wait in hope for a community bus".
Old faves: who else benefits from decent cycle infra, inclusive cycling.
Re Labour's new towns - given that Starmer essentially endorsed 15 minute neighbourhoods in his speech, there are grounds for optimism
The problem is that if Labour go too hard on these things before the election there is a real problem with the vast number of idiots in this country will forget completely about the last 13 years of shit show under the Tories and vote for them again because they don't want ULEZ and these 15 minutes neighbourhood. Won't something think of the poor suffering motorist. "Its OK, the Tories hear you, we will make sure big bike loses their grip on the country's infrastructure."
Pages