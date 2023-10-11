National road safety group slammed for “dangerous” mandatory bike helmet poll; Campaigners say Labour’s new homes plan “shouldn’t be granted” without cycling measures; Pro cyclist kicked off race for racist gesture; Crocodile Ewan + more on the live blog

A national road safety organisation has become the subject of scathing criticism from cyclists for the third time in two weeks, for conducting an online poll on whether the use of cycle helmets should be mandatory, with social media users accusing the group of framing the question in a “dangerous” manner and ignoring the primary cause for cycling injuries and fatalities on the UK’s roads.

Road Safety GB, the national road safety organisation that is run in association with THINK! and representatives from groups across the UK, including local government road safety teams, was criticised at the end of September for sharing a “victim-blaming” campaign from the Bedfordshire Road Safety Partnership.

> Road safety organisation accused of "victim-blaming" over cycling helmet campaign

The organisation said that they hope the campaign, which urges cyclists to wear helmets, would make helmet wearing the “norm” like in Australia – where helmets have been mandatory for over 30 years, yet where injuries for cyclists have increased, where fines for not wearing a helmet are handed out “aggressively and disproportionately”, where cyclists believe that riding a bike is “discouraged”, and where recent studies have found that cyclists wearing helmets are viewed by drivers as “less human”…

Ah, great comparison.

> Conservative MP cites "safety" and attempts to reignite cyclist helmet debate

Undeterred by the backlash to that particular campaign, Road Safety GB has again come under fire this week for publishing on its website an opinion piece by Conservative MP for Rugby, Mark Pawsey, who has campaigned for making wearing a helmet while cycling a legal requirement, despite his on government insisting that it has “no intention” of introducing such a law.

And now, Road Safety GB is conducting a poll with the single question: “Should the usage of cycle helmets be mandatory?”, with respondents allowed to choose from three answers, Yes, No, and Not Sure (a box in which respondents can expand on their choice is optional).

Have your say 🗣️ Our latest reader survey asks whether the use of cycle helmets should be mandatory. Vote here 👇https://t.co/k6byRXoFO2#RSGB pic.twitter.com/cx9slUFzTQ — Road Safety GB (@Road_Safety_GB) October 10, 2023

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the poll – described as a “clickbait survey” by one social media user – has only added to the din of disapproval emanating from the cycling world in response to Road Safety GB’s stance on, ahem, road safety issues in GB.

“So you’re basically asking for an opinion rather than citing any scientific or statistical reason as to why helmets may make the roads safer for cyclists who may potentially sustain a head injury. Jeez, who thought this up?” asked cycling lawyer Rory McCarron on X/Twitter.

Referring to the group’s “interesting” decision to include a photo of a child cycling on a country road alongside the poll, Eric said: “Do you really think that helmet will do a better job than a protected bike lane when a speeding SUV comes over the horizon?

“If all you’re pushing is bike helmets and hi-vis, you’re not really interested in the safety of the most vulnerable road users.”

> Why is Dan Walker’s claim that a bike helmet saved his life so controversial?

“The framing of your question is dangerous as it doesn’t even venture to name the main reason for cyclist fatalities,” added Bike and Bow.

“I’ll give a hint: Comes with four seats and a steering wheel.”

“I thought you were an organisation interested in and charged with helping to make our roads safer?” asked Jonathan. “What does wearing a cycle helmet, or not, have to do with road safety? Wearing a cycle helmet does not make our roads any safer and you should know this! Strange indeed!”

“Following this reasoning we should extend this to people who drive as even with modern safety devices you are more likely to have a head injury in a motor vehicle,” says Gary. “Also with the rate of spinal injuries in motor vehicles I’d suggest adding a neck brace.”

> Academic behind ‘cyclists seen as less human’ study: “If you have a safe and normal cycling culture, how could you see people as anything but human?”

Dr Robert Davis, the chair of the Road Danger Reduction Forum, also responded to the poll by arguing that Road Safety GB shows “how so much of the ‘road safety’ industry (set up by auto industry and government committed to more and more motor traffic 100 years ago) are part of the problem.”

Davis also said that these organisations, “representing hundreds of ‘Road Safety Officers’ paid for by us in local government”, are “either failing to address road danger at source or exacerbating it, with non-evidence-based victim blaming red herrings thrown in”.

Regardless of the outcome of Road Safety GB’s poll, such a change in cycling legislation appears unlikely for the foreseeable future, with the government admitting in December that the matter had been considered “at length” during the cycling and walking safety review in 2018, with the Department for Transport holding “no intention” to making cycle helmets mandatory.

But that doesn’t seem to ever stop some ‘road safety’ groups, does it?