Google Maps collaborates with Transport for London to provide cyclists with safer and quieter navigation with dedicated cycling infrastructure

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that it has collaborated with Google to improve navigation for cyclists by offering them less busy routes with dedicated cycling infrastructure, improving cycling journeys across London and potentially around the world too.

Informed by data insights from TfL, Google has updated their algorithms to prioritise cycling on safer, quieter roads and make them easier to discover within Google Maps.

The debate for the best app to navigate a bike in London has raged on ever since Sat Navs became a thing, with most cyclists who use one of the apps having a clear preference — be it Google Maps, Apple Maps, or something more dedicated for cycling like Strava.

Recently, Apple had also updated its database and software to offer better directions for cyclists, with the Cupertino-based company's CEO Tim Cook revealing himself as a "lifelong cycling fan", amidst the now-quashed rumours of Apple taking over Jumbo as the sponsor for the sport's most dominant team currently, Jumbo-Visma.

London was the only UK city in which Apple claimed to provide a dedicated cycling navigation system, and now with the help of TfL, Google seems to have not only caught up, but maybe gone a step further in committing to make cycling more enjoyable in the capital.

In July 2022 at a TfL summit, cyclists had told TfL that some of the key barriers to cycling include the need for travel planning tools to include up-to-date data. Despite having delivering more than 340 kilometres of cycle routes in London, existing digital journey planners were not always taking them into account and therefore not providing the best route for cycling.

Since the summit, Google has worked with TfL’s Open Innovation team. This new collaboration approach has allowed TfL to provide pre-launch feedback on product enhancements and means TfL can continue to feedback as the product develops further.

We’ve been working with @GoogleMaps to improve digital navigation for London cyclists. The new approach will better prioritise cycle routes & quieter safer roads. The success of the @tfl @Google collaboration will benefit millions of cyclists globally.https://t.co/46KpNrZSyW pic.twitter.com/g3CAkpitdm — Will Norman (@willnorman) October 11, 2023

Google is also reportedly set to roll out new additional features, such as enabling cyclists to see what type of road they’ll be cycling on, for example, if it’s a major road or a segregated cycle lane.

Google has also announced Immersive View for cycle routes on Google Maps, which lets users preview routes in advance, including all the cycle lanes, and junctions along the journey. This feature will begin rolling out this year in London and other select cities around the world.

TfL will continue to work with Google Maps to refine the cycling routing experience during the roll out. People can also use the “Send Feedback” option in Google Maps if they spot any routes that have better alternatives.

London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: “The Mayor and I are committed to making cycling in London as safe and accessible as possible and have been working closely with Google. I’m delighted that Google Maps is enhancing the navigation system for cycling.

“With existing digital journey planning data, cyclists haven’t always been able to see the best route available to them. These updated algorithms will help Londoners choose safer cycling routes, whether it is a road with less traffic or part of the Mayor’s growing network of Cycleways, enabling more people to get around by bike as we build a greener and better London for everyone.”