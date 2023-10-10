Conservative MP cites "safety" and attempts to reignite cyclist helmet debate

Despite repeated opposition to the idea of mandatory helmet laws for cyclists from his own party's government, one Conservative MP has penned an opinion piece explaining why he believes such legislation should be introduced.
Just last December the Department for Transport insisted that the government has "no intention" to make wearing a helmet while cycling a legal requirement, however Mark Pawsey, MP for Rugby in the West Midlands, has said he will "continue to call for change" having first raised the issue in Parliament in June.
The MP who has held his seat since 2010 expanded on the argument outlined during his initial call for legislation earlier this summer, telling the story of a constituent, then-teenage Oliver Dibsdale who suffered a serious brain injury in a cycling crash when he was not wearing a helmet.
"Before I met Oliver, I took the view that a helmet was a matter of personal choice, and that any legal requirement to wear a helmet would be difficult to enforce," Pawsey wrote in a piece published on Road Safety GB, a road safety organisation last month accused of "victim-blaming" over its promotion of a cycling helmet campaign by another regional group.
"Oliver told me that he usually wore a helmet when cycling and that he bitterly regrets his decision on that occasion to ride without one. He spoke to me in a very moving way about the impact his injury has had on his family and the guilt he feels for the amount of time they have had to spend caring for him. He very much wants to help other families to avoid this fate."
Pawsey recalls how he and Oliver met Trudy Harrison, the head of the Department for Transport at the time, who engaged in an "excellent discussion" but insisted helmets "should be a matter of choice, not compulsory", the view still held by the government.
"Oliver continued to disagree," he explained. "And drew my attention to a number of arguments which I have found persuasive. Oliver points out that it is illegal to drive a car without a seatbelt and that it is compulsory to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
"To this, those who oppose mandatory wearing of cycle helmets respond that there is a health benefit from using a bicycle, and that there should not be any discouragement of cycling. Oliver replies to this that, if people wish to exercise, there are many ways of doing so that present less risk; he points out that people can walk, run, take up a sport or go to the gym.
"Another argument cited by opponents to mandatory wearing of cycle helmets is that legislation would be difficult to enforce. While it would certainly create an additional burden on the police, it does not strike me as particularly difficult to enforce compared with other offences: it is easier to spot a cyclist without a helmet than to spot a driver using a mobile phone, or a car passenger without a seatbelt.
"No one now suggests that wearing seatbelts should be a matter of individual choice on the basis of difficulty in enforcing the relevant legislation."
Pawsey raised the issue during a 'Ten Minute Rule Bill' earlier this summer, asking for the government to "require a person riding a bicycle on the public highway to wear a safety helmet".
"I continue to believe that helmets should be mandatory, particularly for children," he concluded. "Following my Ten Minute Rule Bill, Headway, who are supportive of my call for mandatory helmets for cyclists, have asked me to become a 'Headway Parliamentary Champion'.
"I will continue to call for a change in the law, and I would encourage all readers who share my view to make the case to their own Member of Parliament."
Such change seems unlikely, in December the government responding to a written question from fellow Tory MP Mark Pritchard asking for a mandatory helmet law by saying the matter had been considered "at length" during the cycling and walking safety review in 2018, with the Department for Transport holding "no intention" to make it mandatory.
"The Department considered this matter at length in a comprehensive cycling and walking safety review in 2018 and held discussions with a wide range of stakeholders as part of that review," the DfT said.
"The safety benefits of mandating cycle helmets for cyclists are likely to be outweighed by the fact that this would put some people off cycling, thereby reducing the wider health and environmental benefits. The Department recommends that cyclists should wear helmets, as set out in the Highway Code, but has no intention to make this a legal requirement."
Research published from Australia in the same week as Pawsey's 'Ten Minute Bill' proposal found that cyclists wearing helmets were seen as "less human" than those without.
The research by Mark Limb of Queensland University of Technology and Sarah Collyer of Flinders University found that 30 per cent considered cyclists less than fully human, and that cyclists with helmets were perceived as less human compared to those without, while cyclists with safety vests and no helmets were perceived as least human.
Oh god. Just when you thought the ignorant MPs were hiding their lights under a bushel until the next election, another one pops up. It's hard to believe that an MP calling for a law was so stupid as to do so without doing the most basic research, instead relying on an anecdote from a constituent. We can all sympathise with Oliver Dibsdale, but his case proves absolutely nothing, and for an MP to present it as evidence for his personal crusade is frankly obnoxious.
"He spoke to me in a very moving way about the impact his injury has had on his family and the guilt he feels for the amount of time they have had to spend caring for him. He very much wants to help other families to avoid this fate."
His guilt, totally unearned but probably gained because well intentioned but mistaken people told him he wouldn't have had the injury if he had been wearing a helmet, is not a reason to make the rest of us ride with a magic plastic hat. If Oliver really wanted other families not to suffer as his has, he'd be campaigning for things that actually worked, like stopping drivers knocking us off, but because of his guilt, he can't see past his obsession to what really works.
"Oliver continued to disagree," he explained. "And drew my attention to a number of arguments which I have found persuasive. Oliver points out that it is illegal to drive a car without a seatbelt and that it is compulsory to wear a helmet on a motorcycle."
It is illegal to drive without a seat belt or ride a motorcycle without a helmet, but, like cycle helmets, the data supporting the assumption that they save lives is largely absent and that which does exist is arguable. The MP may find that argument persuasive, but when you're ignorant of the facts, any argument is going to persuade you.
"Following my Ten Minute Rule Bill, Headway, who are supportive of my call for mandatory helmets for cyclists, have asked me to become a 'Headway Parliamentary Champion'.
We can only hope that Pawsey will get some advice from a rather more impartial source, instead of relying on an extremely biased organisation which does not have the safety of cyclists at heart.
I hope that there is a road.cc constituent of his who will point him in the direction of the CUK briefing on helmets, which starts with the phrase "There is no justification for making helmet-wearing compulsory......". https://www.cyclinguk.org/briefing/cycle-helmets
I apologise for the length of this, but as you might have noticed, this is a subject close to my heart.
Always wore a helmet for racing.
Two definite points are heat - motorcyclists are trying to hang onto it and a helmet helps, cyclists are often trying to get rid of it - and clutter.
Being required to click a belt which is part of the vehicle is a minimal imposition (although much inveighed against when it was about to be implemented), being required to put on a helmet to walk to the cafe seems entirely excessive (although in Kiev or Karkov or Gaza it might be prudent) and cycling to the shops for buns lies between those, closer to the peacetime walker.
What?
Seatbelts work.
They are proven to work.
That's the big difference.
Depends what you consider "work" to be. Yes, they save the lives of car occupants, but they transfer the risk to people outside the car, and overall, no lives are saved. Seat belts are approaching the problem from the wrong end, and making drivers feel safer is futile, as they will use the safety gain as a performance benefit, negating or overwhelming the safety improvement.
"...it is easier to spot a cyclist without a helmet than to spot a driver using a mobile phone". The thing is the former is only a danger to themselves while the latter is a danger to everyone.
Please explain how a cyclist without a helmet is a danger to themself?
Never trust an ignorant Tory
Ignorant and Tory being synonymous...
Is there any other kind?
Ken Clarke genuinely knows quite a bit about jazz, and...no, that's all I've got.
Ignorance is a requirement of membership of the tory party.
Why do they always go for PPE as the first thing ?
If it saves one life is a bit of a tenuous argument - ban cars in a lot of urban environments, stop people walking on pavements as people are killed each year when on the pavement.
Because that involves absolutely no effort to be made by drivers, despite some of them being the direct cause of the danger. It's also nicely victim blaming, so non-cyclists can smugly throw abuse at any cyclist they seen who's not wearing a helmet.
I'll just throw in this factoid - you're slightly more likely to get into a traffic collision walking one kilometre than cycling one kilometre. So, if it saves one life, let's get mandatory pedestrian helmets for everyone. Just think how much money that Big Helmet will make...
Fnaaar
And walking has the same death rate per mile as cycling, so why isn't Pawsey campaigning for walking helmets? He couldn't possibly be so ignorant as to know absolutely nothing about something he wants to pass a law about could he? Even for a tory, that's pretty ignorant.
Perhaps we could pre-emptively close comments on this one? That would allow everyone to quietly sympathise with someone who has suffered serious injury in a crash on the road (however it occured).
.
And possibly try to consider the idea an MP is doing something they genuinely believe to be an effective measure to help people, having been given some expert guidance. Noting that expert in one field does not expert in another make.
.
Secure in the knowledge that it's a certainty that no legal changes will occur as a result of this effort.
.
(Sorry Flintshire - I just felt this one somehow needed some of your bollards.)
Just because someone genuinely believes something doesn't make it true, and his failure to do the most basic research shows that he really doesn't care, he just wants a photo-op. His "expert guidance" comes from a single, biased, source and he isn't intelligent enough to ask the people who know more about it than they do.
Sure, as long as 5 point harnesses, full face helmets and neck restraints are mandatory in cars as that would clearly make drivers safer.
Also, there is no truly safe way to carry a child in a car so children should not be allowed in cars until they are large enough to be protected by the mandatory safety equipment.
Its not about safety, otherwise this clown would be arguing for banning cars from all town centres, 20mph speed limits nationwide, a crackdown on dangerous drivers and massive investment in safe infrastructure. Its about controlling the others so the drivers don't have to be inconvenienced.
Hmm, how many accidents would be avoided if cars were limited to 5mph, and were required to have 2 flag men accompany it front and rear to alert others and the driver to any hazards?
If it saves one life - and it would surely save thousands - who could possibly have any reasonable grounds to object?
Ah, but that would clearly cause otherwise-law-abiding citizens to lose their minds with frustration and rage. Not to mention fear if they saw scary types on cycles gaining on them. So that would likely increase casualties.
Have you considered how many
crashesaccidents would occur when people had to overtake pedestrians but couldn't do so quickly - and that put them in the path of oncoming vehicles (at a closing speed of 10mph!)?
And there's the health and safety aspect of forcing the flag people to walk amongst road vehicles. (Your average pedestrians won't get far trying to sue you on similar grounds - they've chosen to walk.)
Never mind the pollution...
You can't just look at the downside like that without providing a balanced view of the upside:-
Full employment due to the millions of flag bearers required
Reduced pressure on the NHS due to the exercise the flag bearers get
The explosion of Jeremy Clarkson's head in disbelief!
Well I wish Mr. Clarkson no ill although I grew tired of the character he created a while back. Presumably that would lower lots of other people's blood pressure though?
It seems the flag folk are a key community in this discussion. Yes, walking may be good for them - assuming we've transitioned to emit elsewhere electric vehicles so they only have to worry about particulates. But what about the battering their mental health will take from the outrageous language they'll have to listen to (never mind the grammar, the usage...) from a certain segment of the driving community?
Its an ill wind that blows no good.
Since people are so into PPE I suggest ear defenders for those who don't find it amusing.
In other good news, under this system motorways would be abandoned by motor vehicles due to the real risk of starving to death before the next exit so would be available for use as cycle superhighways
Ah, cycle superhypeways. Wait - you mean actual highways for cycling?? That you don't have to stop or dodge an obstacle on every 20 metres because some planner was startled by a sudden driveway, or a motorist had to pull over due to an unforseeable emergency planned delivery they're paid to make?
So can we put a bag over it now, to stop the detritus from his rabid brain infecting any folk nearby when his great ugly jug of a heed goes pop? Even if his noggin doesn't explode, such a bag would make him better lookin' than he is now and children wouldn't be frightened that Mr Potato Head had come to life.
PS I'm agin' the flag folk as they'll only find and wave flags that send various signals that will incense drivists, even at 5mph, such that they attempt to drive over the flaggers they don't care for. Even as a nice cyclist, I will become incensed if someone waves a union jack at me. As for the cross of St George ...... Pah! Run them down!!
The Tories fear the flag men because thier flags are red.
"Flaggers" please!
Which probably sounds more acceptable to the more expensively educated sort of MP...