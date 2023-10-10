Support road.cc

Best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals live blog: GPS computers for just £40; Big savings on Garmin smart watches; Saris Fluid2 indoor trainer for £82.99; 15% off POC Octal helmet; 23% off KMC X11EL 11-speed chain; Camelbak; CatEye lights + more

Here we go again... your one-stop shop for all the biggest Amazon Prime Day savings to be had on cycling products worth having *We may earn affiliate commission from this page*
Tue, Oct 10, 2023 09:09
07:27
Welcome to the road.cc Amazon Prime Day live blog (again)

Déjà vu? The cynical among you might say we've already had two Amazon Prime Days this year, and that having another two in October just three months later is yet another step in the quest to get you to hand your money over to the international retail giant. The cynical among you might also point out that Amazon Prime Days 3 and 4 are also conveniently spaced out in advance of next month's Black Friday consumerism-extravaganza, in the run up to Christmas and the New Year sales...

What The Stephen Stotch GIFfrom What The GIFs

We say it before every one of these deals blogs and we'll say it again today — you don't have to buy anything, and you certainly don't have to buy from Amazon if you don't want to... but we wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't point out that some of the deals on cycling kit, tech and accessories you'll see over the next 48 hours may well be the cheapest prices you can get.

So, if you need something, were planning on buying something anyway, you might find Amazon Prime Day offers you your best deal. Alternatively you could just support your local bike shop instead (we won't grass you up to Bezos)...

To get the deals you'll need an Amazon Prime account, which you can usually get on a month-long trial, or for 99p for a week if you've already used your free month up. Just set a reminder in your phone to cancel it before you get billed the full whack (again, we won't tell Big Jeff if you don't). 

If you see any decent cycling-related deals, feel free to drop them in the comments after you've finished cursing Amazon and us for running this blog. 

We also have to mention that road.cc may earn a small commission from some of the deals on this page if you click on anything and buy it. We doubt it will be much, but every little helps. 

11:55
More bike computer deals: Coospo GPS for just 40 quid, iGPSport iGS630 with mapping down to £159.99

If you're not a Garmin fan, there are plenty of other GPS units on offer this Prime day. 

igsport computer prime day

The iGS650 from iGPSport has a lot of the bells and whistles of computers double the price, with a 2.8'' colour screen and advanced mapping capabilities. 

It's also IPX7 waterproof and picks up GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and QZSS satellites, so you'll never lose signal. 

Take 20% off the iGSport iGS630, down to to £159.99

Coospo gps prime day

Coospo's GPS unit was already a bargain at 50 quid, but for Prime Day it's now down to £39.99 with 20% off. As we said in our glowing review, it's easy to use, inexpensive, has decent battery life and you even get an out-front mount included. 

Grab the bargain Coospo GPS computer for just £39.99

10:43
Blackburn Black Countdown 1600 front light £76.99 (49% off)
Blackburn light Prime Day

With autumn upon us and the clocks about to change, it's time to start thinking about lights. As far as heavy-duty single-unit front lights go, the Blackburn Countdown 1600 is a seriously powerful product that's well-suited for use on unlit roads. At this price, it's hard to beat.

Blackburn Black Countdown 1600 front light £76.99 (49% off)

10:39
Need a screen upgrade for indoor training? Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV £299.99 (45% off)
Prime Day

If you're looking for a new TV to keep you entertained while you pedal in your pain cave, Amazon's 43in Fire TV is reduced by a whopping 45%. Other size screens are available too.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV £299.99 (45% off)

10:33
Giro Register Mips Cycling Helmet down to £38.99 (44% off)
Giro Register Prime Day

The Register is a solid option whether you’re riding on the road or trail and, equipped with Mips (Multi-directional Impact Protection System), it can provide extra protection in certain impacts. It's a cool-looking lid too.

Giro Register Mips Cycling Helmet £38.99 (44% off)

10:28
Garmin Varia RTL515 Rearview Cycling Radar and Tail Light £129.99 (24% off)
Garmin Varia RTL515

Not only is Garmin's Varia RTL515 a bright rear light, it's a radar that provides effective early warning of traffic approaching from behind. It'll tell you that you're likely to be overtaken before you can see or hear it, and without having to take your eyes off the road. Clever stuff at a great price. 

Garmin Varia RTL515 Rearview Cycling Radar and Tail Light £129.99 (24% off)

10:22
Garmin Edge 130 Plus GPS Bike Computer £109.99 (35% off)
Garmin Edge 130 Plus

Garmin’s Edge 130 Plus is one of the most popular GPS computers out there, offering loads of functions and good sensor integration. It’s good for road, gravel and mountain biking and is straightforward to use. At this price, you really can’t go wrong.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus GPS Bike Computer £109.99 (35% off)

10:09
Raleigh — MOL16GT — Molli 16 Inch Lightweight Kids Bike in Aqua — £133.49 (29% off)
Raleigh kids bike Prime Day

It's maybe a wee bit early to think about Christmas presents, but if you are thinking about getting a bike for the wee one, this Raleigh Molli could be a great option. Raleigh says it's "a bright, beautiful bike your little explorer will never forget."

Raleigh — MOL16GT — Molli 16 Inch Lightweight Kids Bike — £133.49 (29% off)

10:02
POC Octal Bike Helmet — £152.82 (15% off)
POC Octal

The POC Octal is a helmet designed to deliver coolness and "protection like never before". This one features Mips technology and 360° adjustment for perfect fit. 

POC Octal Bike Helmet — £152.82 (15% off)

10:00
CatEye AMPP 400 Light Set — £28.49 (43% off)
Cateye AMPP 400 Front Light

Needing new lights? This CatEye set is great for cutting about town and riding in not completely pitch-dark conditions. The front light has 400-Lumen power and the rear one is 150 Lumens, and both are chargeable with a mini-USB cable.

CatEye AMPP 400 Light Set — £28.49 (43% off)

09:54
Camelbak Podium Chill Sports Water Bottle — £13.60 (9% off)
Camelbak Podium Chill Insulated Bottle.jpg

This Camelback bottle, reviewed here, has double walls so it'll keep your drink cold (or warm) twice as long as a normal bottle. It has the high-flow, self sealing cap and is made out of soft material so it's easy to squeeze.

Camelbak Podium Chill Sports Water Bottle — £13.60 (9% off)

09:44
40% off KMC X11EL 11-speed chain
KMC Prime Day

You can never be too on top of your bike's servicing, but having a good chain is essential and even better if it's gold. This KMC 11-speed chain is made with X-bridge technology that provides "phenomenal shifting performance" and of course, it's titanium nitride gold coated.

KMC X11EL 11-speed chain £27.49 (40% off)

08:49
Taking your training indoors? Saris Fluid2 indoor trainer down to just £82.99

Depending on where in the UK you live you might be kidding yourself that it's still summer, jaunting about in shorts and a jersey, while others elsewhere hit the depths of winter this weekend. Let's face it, even if it is still quite pleasant out there for some of us it won't be for long, and at that point more than a few will skip the outdoor rides, turning to the turbo instead — warm, dry, brighter, and you don't need to clean your bike after.

While this isn't actually a Prime Day deal, we had to mention it because with an RRP of £299, just £82.99 for the Saris' Fluid2 indoor trainer is an absolute bargain. While you might find it way more basic than the top-of-the-range offerings elsewhere, it more than does a job if you're just looking for something to tide you over the worst of the winter.

Get the Saris Fluid2 for just £82.99

Saris Fluid2

You can even hop on Zwift if you get a speed sensor, and Saris says the "noise level at 20 mph is a super quiet 64-68 decibels". Check out our review here, a solid 8/10 even at more than three times the price. 

07:48
Up to 31% off Garmin GPS smartwatches — BIG savings on Garmin Venu Sq + Garmin Forerunner 45S

GPS watches offer an alternative to bike computers and can track your ride just the same, as well as allowing you to see who's trying to contact you, what tunes you're pumping for your efforts, and loads of other helpful data and features. As with computers, Garmin are one of the major players in the smartwatch game, and the Forerunner 45S and Venu Sq have some big reductions this Prime Day...

Prime Day Garmin watches

The Venu Sq [above] is down to £119.99, a 33% reduction. This watch has a 1.3” touch display, health tracker and sports apps, heart rate measurement, sleep analysis, a six-day battery life and contactless payment for mid-ride coffee stop convenience. 

Get the Venu Sq smart watch for £119.99

Prime Day Garmin watches

The Forerunner 45S is down to £75.87. This watch has been 'renewed', meaning it's pre-owned but fully refurbished and should be in excellent condition, with a one-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee. In short, Amazon says there won't be cosmetic damage and the battery life exceeds 80 per cent of the original when it was new.

Get a refurbished Forerunner 45S for just £75.87 

Both watches coming with GPS to track your rides as well as all the conventional features a cycling computer gets through Garmin Connect. Oh, they also act as a heart rate monitor too, so good news if you're into all that.

essexian | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Do you really want to do business with such a company?

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/oct/10/amazon-trafficking-li...

Shameful.
 

Avatar
essexian | 5 hours ago
6 likes

It would be great if Road CC did a live blog on Amazon stopping using every accountancy trick they can to reduce the amount of tax they pay.

According to this well trusted source, Amazon paid no tax for the last two years:

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/jun/01/amazon-uk-services-ma...

Shop local, shop with anyone but Amazon. 

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to essexian | 5 hours ago
4 likes

Hear hear. 

If you are out on a ride and can't get service from a local shop or you can't test ride the bike you are interested in to see if it works for your body, shit like this is the reason. 

Across every industry, not just bikes, amazon is destroying the ability for local owned businesses which support your community to survive. Every penny spent on amazon is a penny gone from your community. 

I am disappointed in Road.cc for publicising this. 

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to Patrick9-32 | 5 hours ago
3 likes

Road.cc probably get ad or affiliate revenue from Amazon, hence they will promote it. 

Money trumps ethics most of the time. 

Avatar
essexian replied to Left_is_for_Losers | 4 hours ago
3 likes

OMG.... I actually agree you with.

I need to go and have a lay down in a darkened room. 

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to essexian | 4 hours ago
3 likes

Stop it. Can't have this sort of thing happening haha

Avatar
marmotte27 replied to essexian | 4 hours ago
1 like

Me too. Clicked like before seeing the username (which the comment is a bit of a contradiction to...).

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to marmotte27 | 3 hours ago
1 like

marmotte27 wrote:

Me too. Clicked like before seeing the username (which the comment is a bit of a contradiction to...).

That's not necessarily true, right wing folks often want free capitalism and the government not to interfere with competition. By the government subsidising amazon through lack of taxation which other companies can't benefit from they are crushing the competition which would allow competitors to flourish. 

I don't claim to speak for Left_Is but thinking amazon destroying our economy for the benefit of half a dozen people is a bad thing isn't really a partisan issue. 

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Patrick9-32 | 3 hours ago
1 like

Patrick9-32 wrote:

That's not necessarily true, right wing folks often want free capitalism and the government not to interfere with competition. By the government subsidising amazon through lack of taxation which other companies can't benefit from they are crushing the competition which would allow competitors to flourish. 

I don't claim to speak for Left_Is but thinking amazon destroying our economy for the benefit of half a dozen people is a bad thing isn't really a partisan issue. 

However, capitalism inherently leads to businesses attempting to gain and abuse a monopoly. Certainly in this country, there has been a push by right-wingers to gift monopolies to certain people via privitisation (e.g. water companies). It's quite typical for lefties to decry businesses that abuse their power and for righties to celebrate big businesses for their massive profits.

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to Patrick9-32 | 3 hours ago
1 like

Patrick9-32 wrote:

I don't claim to speak for Left_Is but thinking amazon destroying our economy for the benefit of half a dozen people is a bad thing isn't really a partisan issue. 

IMO - Amazon, great for cheap stuff, quick delivery on urgent bits and great for customer service. I get a bit from there.

But where possible, or certainly for higher value purchases/items you want a proper warranty or local service, you need to look closer to home. 

I don't agree with the lack of taxation on a giant like this either though. 

Avatar
Flintshire Boy replied to marmotte27 | 2 hours ago
1 like

.

So depending on the user-name, you may or may not approve?

.

Just like we used to do in pre-school, yeah?

.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Flintshire Boy | 2 hours ago
5 likes

Flintshire Boy wrote:

So depending on the user-name, you may or may not approve?

Just like we used to do in pre-school, yeah?

That's due to certain commenters not posting sincerely and instead, just putting whatever they think will get a response to themselves. It's annoying and we certainly don't want to be encouraging them to continue posting their rancid views, even if they occasionally post something that seems reasonable (though I'm sure that they will then pivot into continuing their pointless attention seeking). The situation is made worse when certain commenters have previously been banned from this site due to their various racist/sexist comments.

There is a reason that people value their reputations and that's so that others will know whether they are dealing with someone with honestly held views and opinions or just some random bullshitter.

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
0 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

That's due to certain commenters not posting sincerely and instead, just putting whatever they think will get a response to themselves. It's annoying and we certainly don't want to be encouraging them to continue posting their rancid views, even if they occasionally post something that seems reasonable (though I'm sure that they will then pivot into continuing their pointless attention seeking). The situation is made worse when certain commenters have previously been banned from this site due to their various racist/sexist comments.

There is a reason that people value their reputations and that's so that others will know whether they are dealing with someone with honestly held views and opinions or just some random bullshitter.

Thanks Mr Perfect. Spreading more lies, falsehoods and trying to whip up everyone against certain users, looks great on you too doesn't it. 

Avatar
perce replied to Left_is_for_Losers | 1 hour ago
3 likes

What lies?

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to perce | 28 min ago
0 likes

perce wrote:

What lies?

These ones maybe? 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lies_(band)

Avatar
chrisonatrike replied to hawkinspeter | 4 min ago
0 likes

Looking below you scored a hole in one...

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Left_is_for_Losers | 2 hours ago
2 likes

thisismyusername wrote:

Road.cc probably get ad or affiliate revenue from Amazon, hence they will promote it. 

Money trumps ethics most of the time. 

Which they freely admit in the text above, so yet another one of your pathetic attempts to besmirch the site dies on its arse. Honestly, get a hobby, go for a bike ride.

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

Which they freely admit in the text above, so yet another one of your pathetic attempts to besmirch the site dies on its arse. Honestly, get a hobby, go for a bike ride.

Rendel - what has got into you today? Chill out!

Funnily enough, if you read the comments, other people agree with me! 

Holding an opinion that money trumps ethics is just that. If you think it's fine for them to promote Amazon, that's all good. It was just a reason why road.cc would promote it. 

Honestly, you sit there and accuse me of trolling and so on, this thread was absolutely good-natured till you turn up. 

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Left_is_for_Losers | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Left_is_for_Losers wrote:

Holding an opinion that money trumps ethics is just that. If you think it's fine for them to promote Amazon, that's all good. It was just a reason why road.cc would promote it. 

Honestly, you sit there and accuse me of trolling and so on, this thread was absolutely good-natured till you turn up. 

It has nothing to do with whether one approves of it or not, you came in stating "Road.cc probably get ad or affiliate revenue from Amazon" as if they were doing something underhand when in fact they freely admit that they do in the text. Your disdain for this site and its commenters is well-known; one could hardly miss it as it has been frequently restated by you both in your current iteration and under your previous, now banned for trolling amongst other unsavoury behaviours, identity. Everybody knows who you are and what you are so it's a bit late to try and pretend that you are the good-natured voice of reason in this neighbourhood.

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to Rendel Harris | 27 min ago
0 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

It has nothing to do with whether one approves of it or not, you came in stating "Road.cc probably get ad or affiliate revenue from Amazon" as if they were doing something underhand when in fact they freely admit that they do in the text. Your disdain for this site and its commenters is well-known; one could hardly miss it as it has been frequently restated by you both in your current iteration and under your previous, now banned for trolling amongst other unsavoury behaviours, identity. Everybody knows who you are and what you are so it's a bit late to try and pretend that you are the good-natured voice of reason in this neighbourhood.

It was a statement Rendel, that they "probably" get revenue from promoting Amazon products. Which you have now pointed out, they do state at the top of the page. 

That's it - end of story. 

And if it has to do with me  not the comment then take it up with road.cc or something. I'm within the t&c's - if it isn't you can speak to them, not be their policeman.

No need to get so worked up about it. Just calm down a touch, please. You're just making mountains out of molehills like usual. Probably because you're a writer I guess. 

Avatar
the little onion replied to essexian | 5 hours ago
3 likes

SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL BIKE SHOP! (you will miss it when it is gone)

Avatar
wycombewheeler replied to the little onion | 4 hours ago
1 like

the little onion wrote:

SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL BIKE SHOP! (you will miss it when it is gone)

Local bikes shops make FAR more out of servicing than any profit margins on sales

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to wycombewheeler | 3 hours ago
0 likes

wycombewheeler wrote:

Local bikes shops make FAR more out of servicing than any profit margins on sales

Mainly because margins have been squeezed by online retailers who are able to offer the same product at a lower price because they can afford to operate at net profit margins well under 5% which would be death to a small business. 

This means costs for servicing have gone up to compensate and allow the shops to subsidise their sales side. 

Latest Comments

 