Best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals live blog: GPS computers for just £40; Big savings on Garmin smart watches; Saris Fluid2 indoor trainer for £82.99; 15% off POC Octal helmet; 23% off KMC X11EL 11-speed chain; Camelbak; CatEye lights + more

Déjà vu? The cynical among you might say we've already had two Amazon Prime Days this year, and that having another two in October just three months later is yet another step in the quest to get you to hand your money over to the international retail giant. The cynical among you might also point out that Amazon Prime Days 3 and 4 are also conveniently spaced out in advance of next month's Black Friday consumerism-extravaganza, in the run up to Christmas and the New Year sales...
We say it before every one of these deals blogs and we'll say it again today — you don't have to buy anything, and you certainly don't have to buy from Amazon if you don't want to... but we wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't point out that some of the deals on cycling kit, tech and accessories you'll see over the next 48 hours may well be the cheapest prices you can get.
So, if you need something, were planning on buying something anyway, you might find Amazon Prime Day offers you your best deal. Alternatively you could just support your local bike shop instead (we won't grass you up to Bezos)...
To get the deals you'll need an Amazon Prime account, which you can usually get on a month-long trial, or for 99p for a week if you've already used your free month up. Just set a reminder in your phone to cancel it before you get billed the full whack (again, we won't tell Big Jeff if you don't).
If you see any decent cycling-related deals, feel free to drop them in the comments after you've finished cursing Amazon and us for running this blog.
We also have to mention that road.cc may earn a small commission from some of the deals on this page if you click on anything and buy it. We doubt it will be much, but every little helps.
23 comments
Do you really want to do business with such a company?
Shameful.
It would be great if Road CC did a live blog on Amazon stopping using every accountancy trick they can to reduce the amount of tax they pay.
According to this well trusted source, Amazon paid no tax for the last two years:
Shop local, shop with anyone but Amazon.
Hear hear.
If you are out on a ride and can't get service from a local shop or you can't test ride the bike you are interested in to see if it works for your body, shit like this is the reason.
Across every industry, not just bikes, amazon is destroying the ability for local owned businesses which support your community to survive. Every penny spent on amazon is a penny gone from your community.
I am disappointed in Road.cc for publicising this.
Road.cc probably get ad or affiliate revenue from Amazon, hence they will promote it.
Money trumps ethics most of the time.
OMG.... I actually agree you with.
I need to go and have a lay down in a darkened room.
Stop it. Can't have this sort of thing happening haha
Me too. Clicked like before seeing the username (which the comment is a bit of a contradiction to...).
That's not necessarily true, right wing folks often want free capitalism and the government not to interfere with competition. By the government subsidising amazon through lack of taxation which other companies can't benefit from they are crushing the competition which would allow competitors to flourish.
I don't claim to speak for Left_Is but thinking amazon destroying our economy for the benefit of half a dozen people is a bad thing isn't really a partisan issue.
However, capitalism inherently leads to businesses attempting to gain and abuse a monopoly. Certainly in this country, there has been a push by right-wingers to gift monopolies to certain people via privitisation (e.g. water companies). It's quite typical for lefties to decry businesses that abuse their power and for righties to celebrate big businesses for their massive profits.
IMO - Amazon, great for cheap stuff, quick delivery on urgent bits and great for customer service. I get a bit from there.
But where possible, or certainly for higher value purchases/items you want a proper warranty or local service, you need to look closer to home.
I don't agree with the lack of taxation on a giant like this either though.
So depending on the user-name, you may or may not approve?
Just like we used to do in pre-school, yeah?
That's due to certain commenters not posting sincerely and instead, just putting whatever they think will get a response to themselves. It's annoying and we certainly don't want to be encouraging them to continue posting their rancid views, even if they occasionally post something that seems reasonable (though I'm sure that they will then pivot into continuing their pointless attention seeking). The situation is made worse when certain commenters have previously been banned from this site due to their various racist/sexist comments.
There is a reason that people value their reputations and that's so that others will know whether they are dealing with someone with honestly held views and opinions or just some random bullshitter.
Thanks Mr Perfect. Spreading more lies, falsehoods and trying to whip up everyone against certain users, looks great on you too doesn't it.
What lies?
These ones maybe?
Looking below you scored a hole in one...
Which they freely admit in the text above, so yet another one of your pathetic attempts to besmirch the site dies on its arse. Honestly, get a hobby, go for a bike ride.
Rendel - what has got into you today? Chill out!
Funnily enough, if you read the comments, other people agree with me!
Holding an opinion that money trumps ethics is just that. If you think it's fine for them to promote Amazon, that's all good. It was just a reason why road.cc would promote it.
Honestly, you sit there and accuse me of trolling and so on, this thread was absolutely good-natured till you turn up.
It has nothing to do with whether one approves of it or not, you came in stating "Road.cc probably get ad or affiliate revenue from Amazon" as if they were doing something underhand when in fact they freely admit that they do in the text. Your disdain for this site and its commenters is well-known; one could hardly miss it as it has been frequently restated by you both in your current iteration and under your previous, now banned for trolling amongst other unsavoury behaviours, identity. Everybody knows who you are and what you are so it's a bit late to try and pretend that you are the good-natured voice of reason in this neighbourhood.
It was a statement Rendel, that they "probably" get revenue from promoting Amazon products. Which you have now pointed out, they do state at the top of the page.
That's it - end of story.
And if it has to do with me not the comment then take it up with road.cc or something. I'm within the t&c's - if it isn't you can speak to them, not be their policeman.
No need to get so worked up about it. Just calm down a touch, please. You're just making mountains out of molehills like usual. Probably because you're a writer I guess.
SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL BIKE SHOP! (you will miss it when it is gone)
Local bikes shops make FAR more out of servicing than any profit margins on sales
Mainly because margins have been squeezed by online retailers who are able to offer the same product at a lower price because they can afford to operate at net profit margins well under 5% which would be death to a small business.
This means costs for servicing have gone up to compensate and allow the shops to subsidise their sales side.