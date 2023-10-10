Best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals live blog: GPS computers for just £40; Big savings on Garmin smart watches; Saris Fluid2 indoor trainer for £82.99; 15% off POC Octal helmet; 23% off KMC X11EL 11-speed chain; Camelbak; CatEye lights + more

Déjà vu? The cynical among you might say we've already had two Amazon Prime Days this year, and that having another two in October just three months later is yet another step in the quest to get you to hand your money over to the international retail giant. The cynical among you might also point out that Amazon Prime Days 3 and 4 are also conveniently spaced out in advance of next month's Black Friday consumerism-extravaganza, in the run up to Christmas and the New Year sales...

We say it before every one of these deals blogs and we'll say it again today — you don't have to buy anything, and you certainly don't have to buy from Amazon if you don't want to... but we wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't point out that some of the deals on cycling kit, tech and accessories you'll see over the next 48 hours may well be the cheapest prices you can get.

So, if you need something, were planning on buying something anyway, you might find Amazon Prime Day offers you your best deal. Alternatively you could just support your local bike shop instead (we won't grass you up to Bezos)...

To get the deals you'll need an Amazon Prime account, which you can usually get on a month-long trial, or for 99p for a week if you've already used your free month up. Just set a reminder in your phone to cancel it before you get billed the full whack (again, we won't tell Big Jeff if you don't).

If you see any decent cycling-related deals, feel free to drop them in the comments

