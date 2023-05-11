Bicycle frame making moved to endangered 'Red List' by Heritage Crafts; BMX jump cycle lane — cycling route has the mother of all speed bumps installed; Cav crashes AGAIN (+ stunning Amalfi scenery & breakaway heartbreak in Naples) + more on the live blog

Bicycle frame making is in danger, according to Heritage Crafts, the national charity for traditional heritage crafts moving the trade into its 'Red List' of endangered crafts.

Previously classed as a viable craft, the downgrade to endangered suggests that while there are currently "sufficient craftspeople to transmit the craft skills to the next generation" there are "serious concerns about their ongoing viability".

Heritage Crafts' definition suggests this could be due to shrinking markets, an ageing demographic or a declining number of practitioners. In publishing its research, the charity noted how the energy crisis and inflation has "only exacerbated the issues faced by our most at-risk skills, building on the cumulative effect of Covid, continuing uncertainties around Brexit and structural issues relating to the funding for skills transmission".

And while bicycle frame making is not yet in the critically endangered category alongside clog making, glass eye making and sporran making, it does now share the same endangered status as crafts such as cricket bat making, horn, antler and bone working and kilt making. The charity reports one craft, mouth-blown flat glass has gone extinct since the publication of its last edition.

"The effect of the energy crisis, inflation, COVID-19 and Brexit have been tough on everyone, not least the craftspeople who possess our most fundamental craft skills," Mary Lewis, who led the research on behalf of Heritage Crafts, said.

"We know that heritage craft skills operate like an ecosystem; if we lose one part it can have devastating consequences on other parts of the system. If we allow endangered crafts to disappear then we seriously diminish the opportunities for future generations to create their own sustainable and fulfilling livelihoods and deal with the challenges of the future."