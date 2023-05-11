Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Bicycle frame making moved to endangered 'Red List' by Heritage Crafts; BMX jump cycle lane — cycling route has the mother of all speed bumps installed; Cav crashes AGAIN (+ stunning Amalfi scenery & breakaway heartbreak in Naples) + more on the live blog

Just two days until the weekend... we could definitely get used to this four-day week lark. Dan Alexander is on live blog duty for you this Thursday, on what promises to be another jam-packed day of cycling action
Thu, May 11, 2023 08:57
Bicycle frame making moved to endangered 'Red List' by Heritage Crafts; BMX jump cycle lane — cycling route has the mother of all speed bumps installed; Cav crashes AGAIN (+ stunning Amalfi scenery & breakaway heartbreak in Naples) + more on the live blogBespoked 2022 Reilly 1.jpeg
16:02
11:16
Bicycle frame making moved from viable to endangered by Heritage Crafts
Bespoked 2021 - Twmpa wood build detaik.jpg

Bicycle frame making is in danger, according to Heritage Crafts, the national charity for traditional heritage crafts moving the trade into its 'Red List' of endangered crafts. 

Previously classed as a viable craft, the downgrade to endangered suggests that while there are currently "sufficient craftspeople to transmit the craft skills to the next generation" there are "serious concerns about their ongoing viability".

Heritage Crafts' definition suggests this could be due to shrinking markets, an ageing demographic or a declining number of practitioners. In publishing its research, the charity noted how the energy crisis and inflation has "only exacerbated the issues faced by our most at-risk skills, building on the cumulative effect of Covid, continuing uncertainties around Brexit and structural issues relating to the funding for skills transmission".

And while bicycle frame making is not yet in the critically endangered category alongside clog making, glass eye making and sporran making, it does now share the same endangered status as crafts such as cricket bat making, horn, antler and bone working and kilt making. The charity reports one craft, mouth-blown flat glass has gone extinct since the publication of its last edition.

"The effect of the energy crisis, inflation, COVID-19 and Brexit have been tough on everyone, not least the craftspeople who possess our most fundamental craft skills," Mary Lewis, who led the research on behalf of Heritage Crafts, said. 

"We know that heritage craft skills operate like an ecosystem; if we lose one part it can have devastating consequences on other parts of the system. If we allow endangered crafts to disappear then we seriously diminish the opportunities for future generations to create their own sustainable and fulfilling livelihoods and deal with the challenges of the future."

15:32
Crisis? What crisis? Your thoughts on Heritage Crafts' frame-making endangered status

Not according to some of you...

Secret_squirrel: "WTF.  Have Heritage Crafts never been to Bespoked? Its my (totally uninformed lol) impression that frame building is having a rennaisance."

quiff: "Also came here to use the word renaissance. I would have guessed UK framebuilder numbers have increased in say the last 10 years."  

I've got to admit I've never been to Bespoked, but Jack has... here's what he saw...

Bespoked 2022 Sturdy tt bike.jpeg

> Bespoked bike show 2022: return of the rim brake, incredible paint jobs, Mike Burrows treasure trove + much more

12:59
15:57
Photo of the day

Or maybe a screenshot from this...

15:38
Cav crashes AGAIN

No images of this during the TV coverage but a photo doing the rounds on social media shows the British national champ on the deck again... and considering the weather, it's hardly difficult to work out this was definitely today's stage...

Before the stage Alberto Dainese and Cav met for a morning after the night before chat...

Cavendish finished today's stage in 141st place, alongside three Astana teammates, more than 18 minutes behind Mads Pedersen. 

15:15
Mads Pedersen wins stage six of the Giro d'Italia after Simon Clarke and Alessandro De Marchi's breakaway falls just short

After an incredible full day breakaway effort, Alessandro De Marchi and Simon Clarke were both looking for their first Giro win, and in the Australian's case to complete his Grand Tour stage wins set.

Into the final kilometre with a decent gap of 14 seconds but somehow — perhaps the Italian knowing Clarke would likely be faster in the sprint, perhaps the Australian not wanting to be pressured into leading out, perhaps just through pure mental and physical fatigue — the pair dallied. No more than a few seconds hesitation, but after a few hours pushing, giving everything for victory, that was all it took...

Instead, it was Mads Pedersen winning his first Giro stage, the Dane completing his Grand Tour stage win set, the win in Naples sitting pretty alongside three Vuelta stages and a Tour victory, all achieved in the last 10 months.

The run in to the finish was hectic, the peloton rattling over the twisting cobbled streets of Italy's third largest city. Keep an eye out for the commissaires' take on Ineos Grenadiers liberal use of the team car to ensure Geraint Thomas regained contact with the peloton after dropping his chain dodging traffic furniture...

13:53
From getting pelters from Jeremy Clarkson to the Giro d'Italia breakaway

Remember this?

jeremy clarkson farm screenshot 2.PNG

Fair enough if you've tried to forget everything between March 2020 and the following summer, but at least the year gave us this — Jeremy Clarkson berating a pro cyclist for being out during lockdown...

Yes, a profesional cyclist doing his job by being out the house riding a bike. A bit like, I don't know, a farming TV personality being out the house doing their job by farming and talking bull... Talking about male cows, is obviously what I meant there...

Anyway, ranting aside, that rider in Trek-Segafredo kit, who got a cameo in Clarkson's Farm on Amazon, was Charlie Quarterman who after a tough couple of years is back back racing against the best. Today, he's in the Giro breakaway...

Remember kids, all it takes is talent, hard work, dedication... and a snide remark from Clarkson... 

13:35
Stunning scenery as the Giro peloton pushes the pace along the Amalfi Coast

Currently in discussions with the powers that be to organise a free road.cc cycling holiday to the Amalfi Coast for all you live blog regulars (I wish)... what a stunning Giro stage this has been...

2023 Giro d'Italia stage five (GCN+/Eurosport)

 The sort of TV pictures a race organiser and tourist board dream of, and a welcome day's sunshine for the riders after yesterday's washout.

2023 Giro d'Italia stage five (GCN+/Eurosport)

Rumours are the upcoming Tour of Britain stage finishing in Harlow was the inspiration for today's route... don't shoot the messenger (even if he is chatting rubbish)...

13:10
12:05
When in Naples...

In the city celebrating a first Scudetto in 33 years, with the great Diego Maradona looking down, the Giro peloton may end up being hounded out of town after Italian champ Filippo Zana's, admittedly cleat-hampered, shot at keepy uppies...

Remco didn't make the cleat mistake, removing his shoes for this more respectable effort... 

Watch out Remco, Roy Keane's coming for your centre-mid spot...

> Footballers who cycle XI — the Premier League stars who love life on two wheels 

Today's stage will travel the training roads of another of our XI, a certain Ballon d'Or-winning Italian centre back by the name of Fabio Cannavaro who regularly uploads his Campania spins to Strava.

11:48
"I did my sprint wrong": Alberto Dainese reflects on stage five crash
Mark Cavendish Giro d'Italia stage five crash 2023 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"I didn't realise straight away, I realised afterwards," Dainese, who was relegated from his fourth place, told the TV cameras at the start of stage six in Naples. "Honestly, I did my sprint wrong, I was on Kaden Groves and I got boxed in by Mads Pedersen and Jonathan Milan, I couldn't get out so when I saw the gap on the left I tried to pass but it was too late for me to try to win the stage.

"Today, Marius Mayrhofer will do the sprint, I'll try to be the penultimate man in the best possible way."

Sounds like a day on the naughty step for Alberto...

07:45
BMX jump cycle lane — cycling route has the mother of all speed bumps installed

While desperately hoping not to give any cyclist-bashing local councillors here in the UK any ideas, just look at the size of this speed bump spotted on a Norwegian cycle path!

Not sure the sign does that justice. Hit that one too hot and you'll land in Sweden...

Norway cycle lane speed bump (@andershartmann/Twitter)

 Ideally it would be a bit steeper, just for maximum launch angle, but top marks for the don't give a f delivery of just plonking a great big mass of different coloured tarmac onto the existing surface like some poor B-list celebrity's attempt at icing a cake on Bake Off. No handshake for this.

Anyway, in my book the Parisian cycle lane speed bumps one mayor claimed were for cyclists' own protection are still undefeated...

Rue Pelletier, Montmagny (picture credit Canalblog.com).PNG

 > Cyclists in Parisian suburb perplexed at speed bumps in cycle lane — but mayor says they're for their own protection

09:16
The ol' imperial vs metric slugfest (+ comment of the day)

Well done LukeB for winning comment of the day by pointing out my unapologetic inconsistencies...

George Fox breaks 10-mile road bike TT record (George Fox)

> How fast?! Road bike 10-mile time trial record broken at 51.6km/h average speed for 18:41 clocking

09:11
Peloton poetry: Soudal Quick-Step call on Charles Bukowski to sum up stage five

At least it's better than a dismally shoehorned sponsor shout-out...

08:56
Shiny aero stuff

Why just be aero when you can be aero AND shiny?

You might remember this Kogel Bearings cage from the live blog the other week, well, Gustav Gullholm has got his hands on the finished product... a custom polished SRAM RED AXS XPLR derailleur with matching prototype Kogel Kolossos Aero cage. 

"While we can debate how much faster it actually makes you, I'd say it's a fact that it'll at least make you look fast AF!" Gustav reckons.

Oh, and for the pleasure of putting down a refundable $10 deposit you can be first in line for when Kogel puts it into production. I'll leave that for any of you who found a winning lottery ticket down the back of the sofa last week...

08:35
"He will have a difficult day": Soudal Quick-Step confirm Remco Evenepoel crash injuries after TWO falls on stage five

Double crash pain for Remco yesterday, here's what the team's doctor had to say about his condition...

> Remco Evenepoel crashes after loose dog runs into Giro d'Italia peloton 

Dan Alexander

Dan Alexander

