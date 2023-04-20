Support road.cc

Cyclists react to "clumsily worded" police campaign targeting dangerous riding; Warning over speeding drivers using Cycle Show venue as race track; Very shiny (and likely very pricey) aero derailleur cage; Cookson's cojones + more on the live blog

Another sunny Thursday... if you're lucky enough to have the day off go get a ride in and make the most of the good weather, but if you're working Dan Alexander has you covered with your favourite procrastination pit stop...
Thu, Apr 20, 2023 09:13
21
Cyclists react to "clumsily worded" police campaign targeting dangerous riding; Warning over speeding drivers using Cycle Show venue as race track; Very shiny (and likely very pricey) aero derailleur cage; Cookson's cojones + more on the live blog
14:00
Cyclists react to "clumsily worded" police campaign targeting dangerous riding

A bit of context... we first came across the campaign announcement from Derbyshire Police last week — covered in our story earlier today — and had to reread it a few times to get it straight in our own minds. "Patrols to protect bikers and cyclists" but the lines between action specifically aimed at motorcyclists and those riding bicycles seemed unclear at best...

Snake Pass (licensed CC BY-SA 2.0 by Paul Anderson)

> Police to "protect" cyclists with speed limit checks to tackle "dangerous and careless" riding

In particular...

So, over the next few weeks we'll be focusing on bikes and motorbikes, as we're sure the brighter weather will bring more riders out and about into Derbyshire.

We'll be spending more time on our most rural roads, to ensure riders are keeping to speed limits and riding with care. 

We all have a responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe when we take to the roads. As a driver you should always be considerate of those who are more at risk, by driving and overtaking responsibly. As a motorbike rider or cyclist, it's really important you know the dangers and ride safely, reading the conditions and being aware of your surroundings.

And then there was Adam Titterton, sergeant on the roads policing unit's quote: "Over the next few weeks, we'll be spending more time on the roads where we have seen the most incidents involving bikes and motorbikes. These areas include Snake Pass and many of our peak district routes, where we more frequently see people speeding and riding both dangerously and carelessly."

So we got in touch with Derbyshire Police in search of clarification, specifically asking about the confusion and were told that the operation "aims to reduce the number of collisions involving motorcycles and bicycles"... but nothing about our concerns, so here we are...

As some of you have suggested, we'd hope Derbyshire Constabulary is aware speed limits don't apply to cyclists... but anyway, here are some more of your thoughts...

HarrogateSpa said: "I would rather see police in urban areas, dealing with bad driving that puts people on bikes and others at risk. Instead towns and cities are wild west zones were drivers do as they please. I suggest the police are concentrating on rural areas because it's easier for them.

"Stopping people on bikes and saying 'ooh, you seem to be going a bit fast' will achieve precisely nothing. Mixing up motorbikes and bikes is unhelpful — the issues are completely different."

On Twitter, Graeme agreed, calling the statement "badly worded" and said the "lumping together motorbikes and cyclists doesn't help". Tobster suggested "the speed limit bit is obviously clumsily worded and only applies to the motorcyclists".

HoldingOn commented: "I've read this a few times now. Must still be reading it wrong. It reads like a police force are saying cyclists cause accidents by cycling too fast. That can't be right. Reading it again."

Some with experience of riding in the area did however express gratitude for the efforts on the motorcyclist front, S13SFC saying: "I ride in The Peaks a lot and well done to Derbyshire OB for doing something about the motorbikes. The speed cameras over the Cat and Fiddle have certainly made a difference but on a nice weekend some roads are like the Isle Of Man TTs."

15:49
But what about if I need to transport ten dense concrete blocks, weighing 140kg, because my project is a bit short? Didn't think of that one did you?
15:40
Gregor Mühlberger wins Tour of the Alps stage four

A day for the attackers in the Alps...

Behind in the battle of the Brits, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Hugh Carthy remain first and second on GC, the Ineos Grenadiers rider 22 seconds ahead of his EF counterpart. Tomorrow's final stage takes in two more big climbs, giving Carthy one last shot at taking the leader's jersey... then, it's Giro time... 

08:02
Warning over "terrible speeding" drivers using Cycle Show venue as race track

Heading to the Alexandra Palace this weekend? Carla Francombe, active travel campaigner and recent road.cc podcast guest, has raised the alarm about speeding motorists using the private road up to the iconic North London venue as a race track...

Carla spoke to car park attendants who said the racing happens all the time and people driving fast "love the hill" due to the roundabouts at the bottom and top which create an unofficial track. One of the entrances to the road is completely closed due to road works at the minute leaving one attendant baffled at why a motorist would possibly need to visit, especially at night when the garden centre elsewhere on the private road is closed...

"I just think, why are all these cars driving here? They're clearly not cutting through are they?"

"One local wrote to me on Monday night and said that they were outside their house doing DIY on the night I experienced the racing, and said they could hear it going on from outside their house, and that they hear it all the time," Carla explained. "So what are Ally Pally doing about all this? And that's the million dollar question. The big headline is NOT ENOUGH.

"In my opinion, and if someone is hurt when these drivers are racing up a road that cyclists are using, Ally Pally is responsible in a big way. It's a private road, they could set a speed limit of 5mph if they wanted, or a bus gate would be a good option, or at the very least speed cameras."

The replies to Carla's in-depth thread suggest others have noticed the problem too, one cyclist saying the issue has been going on for "years and years" and reporting they "nearly got run over when I cycled down there a few years back".

Starting tomorrow (April 21) and across the weekend, The Cycle Show, the UK's biggest cycling show celebrates its 20th anniversary and turns the Ally Pally into a bike-mad showcase of all things cycling, from the biggest brands and stars of the sport to custom bikes, retro MTBs and BMX, demo tracks, skills sessions and more.

13:32
Your next bike? (If you happen to find 50k down the back of the sofa this week)
Miguel Induráin's 1994 Tour de France winning Pinarello via Catawiki

> Miguel Induráin’s Tour de France-winning bike to go to auction

13:31
12:06
The renaissance of Reynolds steel — the British framemaking specialists creating a new generation of classic bike afficionados
The renaissance of Reynolds steel April 2023

> The renaissance of Reynolds steel — the British framemaking specialists creating a new generation of classic bike afficionados

12:00
Checkmate
11:41
Lizzie Deignan "surprised" by Women's Tour cancellation
The Women's Tour climbs Black Mountain in 2022 (SWpix.com)

Returning to racing at Flèche Wallonne yesterday having given birth in September, Lizzie Deignan told BBC Sport she is "surprised" the Women's Tour was cancelled. "I have the same objectives, but I'm surprised they can't sustain more races in the UK," she said.

> Women's Tour cancelled for 2023, organisers cite lack of financial backing

"My role is to be the best athlete, but I'm disappointed and can also say I don't quite understand how it has happened. From my perspective, when I'm out in the UK training on British roads, participation levels are higher than I've ever seen before.

"At grassroots level, more and more clubs are busy. It seems like there's this massive influx of participation that hasn't translated into domestic racing competition — and whether that's because of red tape, whether that's because of sponsorship, post-pandemic people are struggling, or a financial crisis going on... I don't know."

10:47
Police to "protect" cyclists with speed limit checks to tackle "dangerous and careless" riding
Snake Pass (licensed CC BY-SA 2.0 by Paul Anderson)

> Police to "protect" cyclists with speed limit checks to tackle "dangerous and careless" riding

We asked, repeatedly, for clarification on Derbyshire Police's campaign and never really got the explanation we set out after, so make your own mind up...

09:54
Things we didn't expect to read today #1: Former UCI president Brian Cookson talking testicles...

Twitter's weird, isn't it?

Brian Cookson tweet (Twitter)

 

08:43
Dan Alexander

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor.

