Cyclists react to "clumsily worded" police campaign targeting dangerous riding; Warning over speeding drivers using Cycle Show venue as race track; Very shiny (and likely very pricey) aero derailleur cage; Cookson's cojones + more on the live blog

A bit of context... we first came across the campaign announcement from Derbyshire Police last week — covered in our story earlier today — and had to reread it a few times to get it straight in our own minds. "Patrols to protect bikers and cyclists" but the lines between action specifically aimed at motorcyclists and those riding bicycles seemed unclear at best...

In particular...

So, over the next few weeks we'll be focusing on bikes and motorbikes, as we're sure the brighter weather will bring more riders out and about into Derbyshire. We'll be spending more time on our most rural roads, to ensure riders are keeping to speed limits and riding with care. We all have a responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe when we take to the roads. As a driver you should always be considerate of those who are more at risk, by driving and overtaking responsibly. As a motorbike rider or cyclist, it's really important you know the dangers and ride safely, reading the conditions and being aware of your surroundings.

And then there was Adam Titterton, sergeant on the roads policing unit's quote: "Over the next few weeks, we'll be spending more time on the roads where we have seen the most incidents involving bikes and motorbikes. These areas include Snake Pass and many of our peak district routes, where we more frequently see people speeding and riding both dangerously and carelessly."

So we got in touch with Derbyshire Police in search of clarification, specifically asking about the confusion and were told that the operation "aims to reduce the number of collisions involving motorcycles and bicycles"... but nothing about our concerns, so here we are...

As some of you have suggested, we'd hope Derbyshire Constabulary is aware speed limits don't apply to cyclists... but anyway, here are some more of your thoughts...

HarrogateSpa said: "I would rather see police in urban areas, dealing with bad driving that puts people on bikes and others at risk. Instead towns and cities are wild west zones were drivers do as they please. I suggest the police are concentrating on rural areas because it's easier for them.

"Stopping people on bikes and saying 'ooh, you seem to be going a bit fast' will achieve precisely nothing. Mixing up motorbikes and bikes is unhelpful — the issues are completely different."

On Twitter, Graeme agreed, calling the statement "badly worded" and said the "lumping together motorbikes and cyclists doesn't help". Tobster suggested "the speed limit bit is obviously clumsily worded and only applies to the motorcyclists".

HoldingOn commented: "I've read this a few times now. Must still be reading it wrong. It reads like a police force are saying cyclists cause accidents by cycling too fast. That can't be right. Reading it again."

Some with experience of riding in the area did however express gratitude for the efforts on the motorcyclist front, S13SFC saying: "I ride in The Peaks a lot and well done to Derbyshire OB for doing something about the motorbikes. The speed cameras over the Cat and Fiddle have certainly made a difference but on a nice weekend some roads are like the Isle Of Man TTs."