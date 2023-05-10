How fast?! Road bike 10-mile time trial record broken at 51.6km/h average speed

The 10-mile time trial, a staple of the British racing scene, now with a new record for the road bike discipline after George Fox smashed the old one on Sunday, setting a blistering time of 18:41.

Just last month Cycling Time Trials introduced a road bike category to all of its events in a bid to "get more people time trialling", just don't expect to get too close to George's 51.6km/h average speed if you do fancy giving it a go.

On his mind since 2019, George admitted previously setting a time of 19:19 "almost by accident" but that it "sparked the interest in just seeing what was physically possible".

"This winter came a real concerted effort into testing equipment and spending a lot more time in the position," he told road.cc. "I've road raced the bike for most of this year, various crits and a local handicap series which proved really useful to force myself to hold an aero position as training for Sunday essentially.

"Everything fell into place really nicely on the day, it was no accident that I was ready for the occasion though as the date had been written on the wall in the office ever since the CTT calendar got posted in the new year!

"We're in a science based sport now and all I had to do was apply the same approach that I do with the riders I coach and bike fit to myself, along with outside support from my coach James Millard and a couple of other very supportive people."

George set his time aboard an Argon E-17 frame, with a Princeton 7580 wheel up front and a VeloElite 88mm at the rear. That eye-catching dinner plate of a chainring is a whopping 62t and the chain runs through one of Ceramic Speed's (very expensive) aero pulley wheel systems.

The rear derailleur is Shimano Ultegra Di2 11-speed and the bars are Prime's carbon aero offering in 36cm width for getting nice and tucked. The finishing kit includes a Syncros Belcarra carbon saddle, profile design Aria stem and Speedplay pedals.

George's power meter shows he held a normalised power of 378w for the 18 minutes of effort, hitting a maximum speed of 75.5km/h and averaging a cadence of 86, while his average heart rate was 182bpm, rising as high as 191bpm by the final metres.