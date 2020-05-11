Will yesterday's government announcement change our lockdown riding routines?; Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig has a sh*t day; Man completes 10 indoor Ironmans in 10 days; Lockdown confusion; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

But to emphasise the basic point It was *never* unlawful for a person in England to go out for unlimited exercise in the first place, if that was your genuine purpose And so this one announced relaxation is legally illusory - just a change in guidance really — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) May 10, 2020

As explained in our article last night and the tweet above from lawyer and policy expert David Allen Green... well, not a lot really. There was no cap on the 'daily exercise' that was already permitted in England, and if you had have gone out for two bike rides in a day and got 'caught' then it would have been down to the courts to decide if you had a 'reasonable excuse'; and exercise was considered a reasonable excuse in most circumstances.

The Prime Minister did say that from Wednesday, people will be allowed out to sit or sunbathe in parks, drive to take exercise or play sports with household members, which in theory could lead to increased footfall on cycle routes and more motor traffic on roads than there has been of late. In Wales the rules haven't changed, and their lockdown does enforce a 'once per day' exercise limit - that means cyclists who ride over the border could still be in breach of the rules. Scotland have stuck with the 'stay at home' message, but have removed their once-per-day exercise limit as of today.