Back to news
news
Live blog

Will yesterday's government announcement change our lockdown riding routines?; Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig has a sh*t day; Man completes 10 indoor Ironmans in 10 days; Lockdown confusion; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is your blogger-in-chief today, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, May 11, 2020 09:21
5
Kinesis Athein - by then (Geoff Waugh Photos)
10:10
The UK awaits written document of government's latest lockdown guidance

Boris Johnson was accused by some of lacking clarity in last night's address, and hopefully some of that could get cleared up when the written guidance is published at some point today. It's unlikely anything knew will come to light regarding outdoor exercise - 'unlimited outdoor exercise' is one of the things that is pretty clear, fortunately. 

09:16
Will yesterdays' government announcement change your lockdown riding routine?
 

Bearing in mind some members of the public appeared to interpret the lockdown rules incorrectly - with inflammatory signs and road graffiti spotted telling cyclists to 'go home' amongst other things - will you now feel more comfortable riding outside knowing that Boris Johnson clearly said unlimited exercise is now ok? Take part in our poll and let us know in the comments if your riding will change at all. 

10:30
A new bike is always the start of something beautiful...

...but we'd advise that renowned journalist and political activist Ash Sarkar should probably add pedals and turn the front end the right way around before her journey begins!

10:05
The lockdown 'step-by-step' plan spoofs keep on coming

This has to be our favourite so far, in reply to comedian Nish Kumar's interpretation. 

10:44
Cycling: the world's biggest tax avoidance scheme

Basically cyclists don't any pay tax, so you might as well stop paying any to the council and amend your monthly wages... right?

09:40
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig is brought some good luck

In the form of a bird emptying its bowels on her expensive sunglasses. The Dane has made quite a name for herself for her hugely entertaining and excitable post-race interviews - she's still just 24 and is doing pretty good at the old cycling right now, but when she eventually retires, hopefully a career in the media awaits as the world deserves it.   

09:10
The government's lockdown exit plan is really just a stage profile

Let's hope the descent continues. And we manage to jump over all the obstacles...

08:39
The new lockdown guidelines - what does it mean for cyclists?

As explained in our article last night and the tweet above from lawyer and policy expert David Allen Green... well, not a lot really. There was no cap on the 'daily exercise' that was already permitted in England, and if you had have gone out for two bike rides in a day and got 'caught' then it would have been down to the courts to decide if you had a 'reasonable excuse'; and exercise was considered a reasonable excuse in most circumstances. 

The Prime Minister did say that from Wednesday, people will be allowed out to sit or sunbathe in parks, drive to take exercise or play sports with household members, which in theory could lead to increased footfall on cycle routes and more motor traffic on roads than there has been of late. In Wales the rules haven't changed, and their lockdown does enforce a 'once per day' exercise limit - that means cyclists who ride over the border could still be in breach of the rules. Scotland have stuck with the 'stay at home' message, but have removed their once-per-day exercise limit as of today. 

07:57
Firefighter finishes 'Indoor Deca' triathlon... and averages over 24mph for final 112 mile ride

49-year-old Joe Duckworth - an airport firefighter from Lancashire - completed perhaps the toughest lockdown challenge of the lot yesterday when he clocked his tenth and final Ironman in ten days, in support of NHS Charities Together. 

Mr Duckworth swapped the usual 2.4 mile swim portion of the Ironman triathlon for one hour on a rowing machine - equivalent to how long the swim portion would take him in the real world - followed by a 112 mile static bike and 26.6 mile marathon, every day for 10 days. He logged into Zwift for each ride, with a growing number of followers virtually riding with him throughout the week. 

According to his daughters speaking to the Chorley Guardian, Mr Duckworth is a regular long-distance triathlon competitor but spent most of 2019 out with a knee injury, using the indoor Deca challenge as his 'comeback' event. 

The video above was one of the last on-bike videos posted on the 10 in 10 Deca Triathlon Facebook page before Duckworth went deep for days 9 and 10, clocking a 4hr 35min bike leg and 3hr 15min marathon on the final day. 

Almost £13,000 has been raised at the time of writing - you can donate here

07:52
Yesterday's big announcement... all clear?

This is one way of putting it anyway. 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments