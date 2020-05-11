Near Miss of the Day 406: Articulated lorry driver in frightening close pass on cyclist (includes swearing)

One of the most frightening types of close pass happens when the driver of an articulated lorry overtakes you, leaving insufficient room to begin with which then becomes less and less as they pull back in - and today, we have a frightening example of one of those.

If you've ever been on the receiving end of one of these, you'll know just how frightening it can be and the feeling of helplessness it can put you in if you have nowhere to bale out to your left - all you can do is watch that gap narrow, concentrate on staying upright, and hope the rear of the trailer passes by you.

This one happened on the outskirts of Cardiff, and was sent in by road.cc reader Graeme, who told us: "It was on the morning of Tuesday 5th May at the end of an hour's ride coming back into Cardiff on what's known locally as 'the flats', a relatively quiet route into the city.

"Warning: the audio contains some strong language! You'll notice from the audio that I could deduce what was going to happen before it did - that awareness is probably what saved me from not ending up under the wheels of the lorry."

