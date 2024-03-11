The King versus Strava KOMs: Sean Kelly admonishes focus on Strava times, says he doesn’t “really take any interest in them”; Are cycle circuits the “only option” to save British bike racing? Fancy a job as a postie on Alpe d’Huez? + more on the live blog

Oh, you spent your weekend topping up your growing list of Strava KOMs, did you?

Well, that don’t impress Sean Kelly much.

Because, while we love a Strava-related story here on the blog – especially if it involves some degree of intrigue (looking at you, Tom Pidcock and your twitchy, deleting thumb – oh, and Dan’s traumatic motorbike-induced dethroning back in 2022) – it appears that the King himself isn’t as keen on your regal ride sharing titles.

Of course, the Irish classics legend-turned-iconic commentator does belong to the most ancient of cycling old schools. After all, this is a man who once, when asked to detail his pacing strategy for time trials, simply offered up: “Start fast, go faster in the middle, and ride flat out at the end.”

So, it should come as no surprise that when Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch informed Kelly during yesterday’s final stage of Paris-Nice – just as then-race leader Brandon McNulty’s UAE Team Emirates domestique Felix Großschartner began to set the pace on the Côte de Peille, in an ill-fated bid to ward off Remco Evenepoel’s soon-to-be race exploding attacks – that Großschartner held the Strava record for the climb, Kelly’s response was characteristically unequivocal.

Großschartner putting all that Strava KOM-hunting to good use yesterday (A.S.O./Billy Ceusters)

“Bahh, these Strava times!” he exclaimed, about a notch or two above his usual analytical tone.

“You go out there and you’re fresh, and you just warm up into it. Then you just blast it up it.

“These Strava times, I don’t really take any interest in them. Because in a week-long race like Paris-Nice, when you’re riding full gas, and in bad conditions, it’s a different game.”

No Strava KOMs on the road into Roubaix back in ’84, anyway…

Well, there you have it, the King has spoken – your KOMs are all worthless.

I wonder if he’ll change his mind about Strava when he hears about its new dog activity tracking feature? Somehow, I doubt it…