Near Miss of the Day 895: Cyclist close passed by multiple drivers in space of seconds, including shocker from lorry driver

A cyclist was left to conclude that "cycling in Sheffield is just awful" after a series of close passes on an A-road that make up the latest edition of our Near Miss of the Day series, highlighting the dangers that cyclists in the UK face on a regular basis simply for using the roads.

Ann shared the footage on social media, tagging South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, the region's Active Travel Commissioner Ed Clancy, and Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, a leading traffic police figure. It has been viewed more than 325,000 times since last week when the incident occurred on Hathersage Road, with the cyclist saying the driving has been reported.

"When the first lorry overtook I was chuffed, but then..." she recalled, the series of overtaking manoeuvres that followed featuring multiple close passes, finishing with the closest of the lot by the driver of a lorry, despite oncoming traffic on the uphill stretch.

Some of the replies to the post have attracted accusations of victim-blaming, the cyclist told by one that "if you are genuinely worried about the distance these cars are leaving then you need to go to a park or closed road until your are confident to ride your bike in public".

"I've been confidently cycling for over 10 years — use a bike for my daily work commute across the city of Sheffield, this was a ride out into the peaks on the first decent weather day for ages — I'm sick of near death on a daily basis just because I choose to use a bike," Ann replied.

The region's former active travel commissioner — Dame Sarah Storey — who has since taken up an equivalent role in Greater Manchester, joined South Yorkshire Police on a close pass operation back in September 2021 on the A57, not too far from the stretch of A625 where Ann's video was filmed.

The operation saw almost one in five drivers get pulled over for overtaking too close, Storey and another team of cyclists communicating to officers further up the road which drivers to stop for education on safe passing distances.

"The A57 is a long climb with lots of double white lines due to some blind bends,” Inspector Kevin Smith said, describing a road not dissimilar to the A625 as seen in the video.

"It is often safer to cycle two abreast on these sections to reduce the temptation of some motorists to try and 'squeeze' the cyclist to the side of the road by overtaking on a blind bend and then pulling back left to avoid a head on collision with traffic the other way approaching at 50 miles per hour.

"Even when cycling solo, it is often safest to ride in primary position on these bends, to ensure that you are visible around the bends. Unfortunately, it was not the most stress-free afternoon of cycling, with lots of people apparently unable to overtake without the assistance of their horn. Sarah's Garmin radar detected 110 overtakes over the two laps we completed, and of those 110 overtakes, 20 were stopped for advice purposes, which is disappointing.

"Our other pair were also close passed a few times, taking the total to 25 vehicles stopped for advice purposes, and another five that we will catch up with through the post. In total 10 prosecutions for a range of offences from careless driving to contravening double white lines. It seems many drivers are unaware that if a cyclist is travelling at more than 10 miles per hour there is no loophole to allow them to overtake on double white lines, and we saw a depressing level of selfish and poor behaviour throughout the day."

