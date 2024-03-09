Storck claims Aerfast.5 is the "fastest road bike ever released", Prologo's 149g 3D-printed saddle and G's new Quocs + train with pros on BKOOL, Merida, MAAP and MET

We've got lots to cover in this week's Tech of the Week, from new bikes to shoes, clothing and saddles. Starting with the bikes; we've got yet another fastest-ever road bike claimant, as Germany's Storck claims to have unveiled the "fastest road bike ever" (though Tour Magazin's testing suggests otherwise). We also share details on how you can ride with pros on BKOOL, reveal Geraint Thomas' new shoe partner and check out Prologo's first 3D-printed saddle which is straight away also the lightest 3D option available. For all that and more, keep on reading...

The fastest road bike ever? It is, according to Storck

Germany’s Storck has unveiled what it claims is the “fastest road bike ever released” in the shape of its new Aerfast.5. According to Storck, the new bike offers the lowest drag ever achieved in the wind tunnel, based on Tour Magazin’s test protocol – although Tour itself disagrees.

Storck says, “The new Aerfast.5, is the fastest road bike in the world. As the top racer Aerfast.4 is already among the fastest racing bikes, Storck is consistently developing the concept of the successful model further and has managed to set the benchmark even higher. With the sensational 195 watts of the new Aerfast.5, Storck once again tops the all-time leaderboard and records the biggest milestone in its road bike history.”

195 watts? What does that mean in this context? According to Storck, the Aerfast.5 requires only 195 watts to maintain a constant speed of 45km/h (28mph). This is according to measurements made at the GST wind tunnel in Germany with a half mannequin on the bike and no water bottle (of course, a zillion variables come into play).

That figure doesn’t mean a great deal in the real world. Clearly, you can’t expect to ride at 45km/h while putting out 195 watts on the road, but Storck’s argument is that the Aerfast.5 is more aerodynamically efficient than any road bike rival, at least according to these test conditions.

“Where the Aerfast.4 already presented enormous optimisations through the wider fork and more aerodynamic handlebar stem unit, the entire frame of the Aerfast.5 has been redesigned in several wind tunnel sessions, resulting in overall improved aerodynamics and increased material efficiency,” says Storck.

“The head tube is particularly eye-catching. New UCI guidelines make it possible to direct the airflow even more efficiently to the rear of the frame.”

The seat tube and seatpost are deeper than previously, the idea being to reduce turbulence. On top of that, the flared transition from the seat tube to the seatstays and the cross-section of the seatstays are intended to provide further aero advantages.

“The weight of the Aerfast.5 frame has been further reduced through computer-aided frame design and the use of higher-quality carbon fibres, which has a positive effect on overall performance,” says Storck.

It claims a frame weight of 890g in the smallest size.

Tour Magazin has done its own testing and says that the Storck Aerfast.5 requires 201 watts to achieve that 45km/h speed mentioned above, with a single chainring, no front derailleur, and deep carbon rims. Adding a second chainring and a front derailleur would add a few watts. According to Tour's testing, although the Storck Aerfast.5 is superbly aero, the Simplon Pride II remains the bike to beat.

The price? Well, there’s always a sticking point, isn’t there? The Aerfast.5 Team Edition Red eTap AXS 1x12 is priced from €10,299 (which converts to about £8,779). You’re looking at €10,599 (£9,035) for a 2x Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 model, and €10,699 (£9,120) for an Aerfast.5 built up with a 2x SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset. On top of those you're looking to pay import duty to the UK (14%) and VAT.

Find out more here

Fancy training with the likes of Froome, Contador, and Evenepoel? On BKOOL, you can do just that

BKOOL is well known for offering full virtual courses of pro cycling races and training sessions of all sorts. Now, the platform has been teasing us by saying you have a chance to ride with the WorldTour pros themselves - virtually, of course. In recent weeks, the training platform has seen Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, Remco Evenepoel, Mikel Landa, Julian Alaphilippe, and Kasper Asgreen leading some training sessions.

There's more to come, BKOOL says. The future sessions are set to feature stars like Oscar Freire and other Soudal-Quick-Step team riders - so if you fancy having a training session with them, you can do so by joining the training platform. BKOOL does offer a 30-day trial so you could even just give it a go, ride with the pros, and then decide if you want to continue subscribing to the "the most realistic cycling simulator on the planet". Those are BKOOL's words, not ours.

The app also allows you to virtually ride iconic cycle races such as the Giro d'Italia and the Deutschland Tour.

Find out more here

Geraint Thomas partners up with Quoc shoes

Continuing on the topic of pro riders, the British cycling shoe brand Quoc has announced a partnership with Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas. With this, we can put an end to the mystery of what shoes Thomas was wearing at the Volta ao Algarve earlier this year…

The shoes Thomas is wearing are seemingly an unreleased model, though, so we do need to wait a while to find out exactly what the specifics of the pro rider's new shoes are. My guess would go for them to be something along the lines of "stiffest, lightest and most advanced" to date.

The partnership is announced for two years (until retirement, perhaps?) and means that the Brit is going to be seen in some Quoc kicks instead of the Giro shoes he's been riding in for the last few years.

Find out more here

Prologo debuts its first 3D-printed saddle

Prologo has dipped into the 3D-printed saddle market with its newest creation, the NAGO R4 PAS 3DMSS. While the name doesn't roll off the tongue, the saddle comes with some strong claims attached to it.

First off, the weight. Prologo says the new saddle weighs 149g. This makes it quite a bit lighter than the Specialized S-Works Power with Mirror Saddle (193g) and the Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive (168g). Some go even lighter than the new Prologo, though, namely the Bjorn Setka with its 140g claimed weight. Looks can be deceiving, but at a quick glance, the Prologo NAGO R4 PAS 3DMSS looks considerably more cushioned than the Setka.

Prologo says the light weight was achieved by using carefully selected materials and using minimal amounts. The cover sections have 3D geometric shapes designed to limit the material used, and the injected long-fibre carbon base and Nack (Nano Carbon Fiber) rail have also helped to shave off those grams. The saddle measures 245 × 147mm.

To make the saddle feel less like a slab of carbon under your bum, Prologo has padded it with an 'MSS' (Multi Sector System) technology – five separate sectors for each side of the saddle, each designed to adapt where pressure is exerted.

The rear section has a higher density, while the middle three sections are low density and have "medium elastic coefficient" for comfort around the soft tissue, says Prologo. There is also a full, open cutout section across the saddle to aid pressure relief.

The front section has medium density and a "low elastic coefficient", supposedly allowing you to remain comfy and supported even if you end up riding towards the tip of the saddle.

The NAGO R4 PAS 3DMSS should be available in April but, like other 3D-printed saddles, it won't be cheap, retailing for 420€ (around £358).

Find out more here

Join in the Zwift Big Spin Tour

While the Zwift Games, the virtual cycling platform's largest-ever cycling event, is still ongoing through the whole of this month, there are now even more events for you – and your virtual avatar – to participate in.

The Zwift Big Spin is scheduled to kick off on 11th March and spans six weeks, offering you four stages to conquer, and a whole host of in-game prizes, provided by the prize wheel - similar to the mechanism atop Alpe du Zwift.

Find out more here

Kostume teases Edit0003 and drops prices

The Bristol-based cycling clothing brand Kostüme has given us a sneak peek of the upcoming, Edit003 collection. The newest edit will be quite different from what's come before, as it introduces long sleeves to the range – but continues to use recycled, sustainable materials featured in the previous collections – and has a bold visual appearance.

"Our mission at Kostüme is to make technical apparel so comfortable and capable that you stop noticing it," says the brand founder Ed Bartlett. "We love the flexibility and performance of our award-winning thermal arm warmers, but for large parts of the year, for large parts of the world, a simple two-layer system with or without an external windstopper is optimal."

The collection includes Long Sleeve Cargo Jersey (£145) and a Long Sleeve Base Layer (£60) and you get a small discount if you buy the two together.

Kostume has also dropped prices on its clothing. This means that the existing short sleeve base layer and jersey (with Edit003 design) now retail for £40 and £125, respectively.

Find out more here

MAAP unveils new collection and announces rides

MAAP has rolled out its latest road collection, featuring brand new Team Bib Evo Cargo bibs alongside a revamped selection of classics. Coinciding with the release, MAAP is also prompting cyclists to "Chase The Light" by participating in a series of rides around the March equinox.

The focal point of the new collection is the Team Bib Evo Cargo shorts, which introduce functional dual-side pockets. The bib shorts and tights feature stretchable, moisture-wicking and Bluesign-approved fabrics and MAAP's signature 3D Thermo Moulded chamois.

> Check out our review of the MAAP Pro Bib 2.0 shorts

The new collection also includes updated versions of MAAP's Evade 2.0 range, Embark merino jerseys, and Draft windproof jackets, which now come in "soft earthy hues and classic tones".

In conjunction with the collection launch, MAAP invites you to participate in its "12 hours of light" Equinox Ride Series. You can join MAAP's partners and ambassadors at various events or undertake your own 12-hour ride, either solo or as a team relay. If you are on Strava, you can track your own and others' progress on the challenge there, too.

Find out more here

Check out Matej Mohorič’s special Merida Silex... but why the owl?

Matej Mohorič won the UCI Gravel World Championship in October on a then-unreleased Merida Silex, and now he has a new paint job to mark his victory.

> Unreleased Merida Silex raced to victory at Gravel World Champs by Matej Mohoric

Photos: © MERIDA BIKES

Of course, the bike features the world champion colours – if you're a world champion, everyone needs to know about it – but why is there an owl perched on a book, a rake, and a walking cane?

“The owl and the textbook underneath symbolise studiousness, wisdom, and science – key elements that are close to Matej's heart,” says Merida. “The rake refers to his humble upbringing on a farm, and the elegant walking cane refers to Matej's love for fashion and style.”

Ooo-kay! So now you know. Cool-looking bike, though. It gets a thumbs-up from us.

Find out more here

MET releases new Vibe e-bike helmets for urban rides

MET Helmets has dropped new Vibe Mips and Vibe On Mips helmets (not literally, that would be silly) designed for urban riding, including on e-bikes.

The very sleek-looking helmets have minimal vents, the idea being to keep your head protected from rain, and feature an integrated rear LED with three modes for added visibility.

The strap has a ratchet buckle for easy fastening, and the MET Safe-T Sport fit system offers 360° adjustment (you can find out all about that here). The Vibe On Mips also comes with a large adjustable visor that's designed to shield you from wind, dust, and "reckless insects" (how dare they recklessly just fly into our face?).

As you'll have worked out from the names, both helmets feature Mips – specifically the MIPS-C2 brain protection system, intended to provide rotational motion protection. They come in three sizes, from S to L.

> Find out all you need to know about MIPS

The Vibe On Mips retails at £150, while the Vibe Mips comes at £120. There's also a non-Mips version available for £80.

Find out more here

In case you missed it earlier in the week…