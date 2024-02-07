Tom Pidcock claims famous Strava KOM... but quickly deletes ride; A 'cyclists dismount' sign for the ages; Mark Cavendish signs Tour Colombia fan's... slightly creepy Cav doll; Sam Bennett: "I've been s***" + more on the live blog

You might have seen on yesterday's live blog the comments from Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué raising the question about certain measures that could be introduced to Grand Tours to better protect riders, notably substitutions for injured or ill riders in the opening week, or even reducing the length of races to 15 days.

Unzué was not offering outright support to the ideas, although he sounded pretty convinced of the merits of the substitute proposal.

"If [Grand Tours] were reduced to 15 days, the best riders would probably ride all three Grand Tours. That would give them enough time to recover between them and be competitive in all three. It would create spectacle if the best riders were racing against each other more often.

"If a rider crashes, can he not climb into a car or ambulance to get examined and then start again the next day if he hasn't broken anything. Why not? We want more humanity. We want to protect the riders' health. And why don't we allow substitutions, at least in the first week of a Grand Tour? We lost Enric on the first day to a crash. So why not at least allow us to replace him and have eight riders on the team?

"I think we've all grown used to the idea of an epic sport and the belief that all these things form part of the epic nature of the sport. But remember, football didn't allow substitutions in the past either. Why don't we give it a try? Let's take the step and see if we like it. A change is needed."

So, what do we think?

Unsurprisingly, considering everything we know about the man, Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere isn't a fan, and said it would "give us a headache".

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

"Unfortunately, falling and getting sick are part of it," he said. "A big part of your team's success is being resilient, being able to switch to a plan b. Those are the moments when the great champions rise up, bounce back from a setback – that's what people want to see. Racing is boxing: just because you're hanging in the ropes at a certain moment doesn't mean you lose the match.

"Who will determine when an injury or illness is real? I'm already looking forward to the VAR. It will be absolutely impartial and will undoubtedly consist of French doctors... No, this is going to give us a headache. I'm not going to stop this, but I'm not going to support it either. It will be for cycling after Lefevere ."

No surprises big Patrick is a man who'll refer to himself in the third-person... UAE Team Emirates' Joxean Fernández Matxin was more supportive and said in principle it is "absolutely very good" but also raises potential questions...

"It is complicated," he said. "Who will evaluate whether a crash is big enough? How serious does an injury have to be? Should you break your kneecap or is pain in your knee sufficient? And what about fatigue? After two weeks of racing, exhaustion is very similar to being ill.

"Still, I think the idea itself is absolutely very good. I am in favour of a simple variant, without medical criteria: I would give each team the right to change one rider in the last week."