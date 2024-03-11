Irish police officer suspended for three years cleared of wrongdoing having given unclaimed bicycle to "vulnerable and isolated" elderly man for transport during the pandemic

A police officer in Ireland has been cleared of five disciplinary charges at an inquiry having been suspended for three years after giving one of many unclaimed bicycles at his police station to a "vulnerable and isolated" elderly man who was struggling for transport during the Covid pandemic.
The unnamed garda faced a number of possible sanctions including reprimand, a fine, a caution, or even dismissal from the force, but had "significant support" from his colleagues, his suspension pending investigation arising as he had not completed the necessary paperwork having given the bike to an "isolated" resident living in a rural area as a means of travelling to the shops during the pandemic.
The Irish Mirror reports he faced charges of discreditable conduct, disobedience, misuse of property and neglect of duty, but was cleared of any wrongdoing. Welcoming the decision, Garda Representative Association (GRA) General Secretary Ronan Slevin said the case had seen "good, decent community policing blown apart and relationships destroyed".
"In essence I believe a sledgehammer of discipline was used to crack a nut and the reputation of a long serving member was damaged, his honesty questioned and his livelihood threatened," he said.
Despite being described as an officer approaching retirement from an "exemplary" career, the garda involved was suspended for three years while the case was investigated — only returning to "restricted duties" since the back end of last year when he was reinstated having been found to have "no criminal case" to answer.
During the pandemic the officer had given a "vulnerable and isolated" man a bike to assist with transport to the shops as the elderly citizen's own bicycle was no longer in working order. Having spoken with the man, the garda decided to give him an unclaimed bicycle that had been in the force's possession for "some time previously" as nobody had come forward to claim it, often due to the fact a bike has been stolen but unclaimed (although the exact circumstances of the relevant bike in this case are not known).
> Police in Dublin find more than 100 stolen bikes worth €250,000
He was suspended and his home raided by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) in front of his wife and children. The elderly man's house was also raided.
The bike was taken from the elderly man during the raid on his home, the separate raid on the garda's home undertaken in the presence of his family and causing "great distress". It is reported he had "no idea" he was under investigation until the raid took place.
Mr Slevin, the GRA's general secretary, said the case raises questions about the "disconnect between management and those on the frontline and a lack of common sense and proportionality when investigating community facing policing issues".
"We of course welcome the panel's decision to recommend that the Commissioner completely clears the member of any wrongdoing and look forward to the publication of the full report," he commented.
"Unfortunately this once again shows the disconnect between management and those on the frontline and a lack of common sense and proportionality when investigating community facing policing issues.
"This has been systemic in AGS of late with a policy of 'suspend first, ask questions later' approach which has been instigated and overseen by garda management and supported by the commissioner. We will be raising this case and the processes involved when we meet with the Minister for Justice at her offices later today."
Charlie Connelly's piece on RTE.ie is also good on this: https://www.rte.ie/news/analysis-and-comment/2024/0309/1436827-garda-bic...
Any competent person could have figured this out in an hour including having the officer fill out the correct paperwork and getting it approved.
I'm glad my police force isn't this incompetent. Oh, wait...
Steve Arnott & co would have had a fit: and they would have been right.
I just wonder if this humanitarian garda had upset a superior.
Seems extremely heavy handed given the fact that this is a great example of the sort of people that you want working on the police force. Someone that will serve the people and look after their community instead of being useless jobsworths like many on current force.
There are good and bad eggs and the bad ones increasingly spoil it for the ones that try to do a bit of good.
I hope he gets fully compensated for his troubles.
Bit unfair what happened to this Garda. Yes, he didn't really follow procedures, but they should have looked at the intent and effect. And taken that into account at least 2.9 years earlier.
Oh, and other relevant facts are:
- The bike had been at the garda station for years, and was awaiting disposal (typically via Wilsons auctions)
- He told the man the bike was only on lend, until the shop the man's own bike was at was open again after covid restrictions lifted, and then it'd be taken back.
- The garda evidence sticker was left on the bike, and he told the old man not to remove it.
Maybe not "by the book" procedure wise, but the intent was good, and no one was hurt or deprived of anything.
This is unfortunately the shape of modern policing. There are good reasons for it at times but far too often it just makes an tiny incident into an actual shit show. There was an interesting show on following police officers who had been accused of essentially racism. Their body cam footage shows that they could have handled the situation slightly better but fundamentally they were dealing with an abusive, nasty woman who attacked them and had already threatened to knock them out. Took a long time to sort out, no doubt hundreds of thousands of pounds of money, untold strain on the officers accused and they were eventually cleared. Despite this they still paid out to the woman involved.
All the checks and balances to try and make sure the police are sqeaky clean serve to make simple situations a nightmare. I wouldn't be surprised if we really struggle to get police in the next few decades because its a hiding to nothing.
Let's be honest, the police are having to swing the other way because of all the years of crap service and institutionalised racism/homophobia, etc., etc., ...and not least the way they all appear to be happy to turn a blind eye to anything when the offender flashes a service badge. I have some sympathy for them, but not a lot.
Agree there should be checks and balances. And he probably should have had a mild rap on the knuckles from his sergeant for what he did.
What he got instead was wholly disproportionate, and heads should roll in Garda HQ over this.
He should have been rewarded for showing initiative and compassion for actually serving his community at a time when it was needed.
Never mind a report on the investigation of this particular garda. I'd like to see an investigation into those who thought their reaction was in any way proportionate. And I don't accept the 'we're not allowed to be racist or make rape jokes anymore, so now we've got to crack down on everything' excuse.
If it takes them three years to investigate a non-event is it any wonder it takes forever to deal with actual crime.