Social media replies to MP who asked cyclists to slow down in Richmond Park...but does she have a point?; Matteo Trentin's extraordinary TikTok rant; Cancer diagnosis inspires cycling fundraising; Vuelta route announced + more on the live blog

Matteo Trentin on Cyclingnews about CPA decisions and riders criticism: "No one can say they weren’t informed so maybe spend less time on TikTok and be proactive when it comes to making cycling safer" — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) February 11, 2021

UAE Team Emirates' Matteo Trentin has launched an extraordinary rant at his fellow professionals, saying they should "spend less time on TikTok and be proactive when it comes to making cycling safer." Trentin was one of the only pro riders, alongside Philippe Gilbert, who attended the UCI meetings this winter where new rule changes were discussed. The Italian said that over 800 professional riders were notified by email in November of the potential changes but less than 20 have opened the email and downloaded the documents.

"No one this time can say that they weren’t informed," Trentin told Cyclingnews. "I’m sorry to say that they need to check their emails and download the new rules. To tweet that they were not informed is easy but emails were sent to over 800 riders and I can tell you that only 16 riders downloaded the information. If someone wanted to disagree when the proposals were made, they had many chances but there was very little response.

"I’m quite angry about what is now being said. I don’t know who they want to blame but it can’t be me, Phil (Gilbert) or the CPA. Not this time. Maybe riders should spend less time on TikTok and be more proactive when it comes to making their workplace a safer place."

The UCI has formally banned the super-tuck position for descending on the top tube as well as the TT position in road races. There will be a period of education up until April 1 during which riders will receive warnings. However, beyond that date systematic punishments will come into effect with riders potentially being suspended from competition for breaches. The sport's governing body also announced new regulations on the disposal of rubbish during races and a standardisation of race barriers.