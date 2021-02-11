Support road.cc

Social media replies to MP who asked cyclists to slow down in Richmond Park...but does she have a point?; Matteo Trentin's extraordinary TikTok rant; Cancer diagnosis inspires cycling fundraising; Vuelta route announced + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Feb 11, 2021 09:09
Cyclist Richmond Park (via YouTube)
14:08
13:09
Richmond Cycling Campaign and Merton Cycling Campaign react to Sarah Olney's comments
12:13
Vuelta a España route announced

The route for the Vuelta a España has been announced with the usual steep climbs, new mountains and...even some stages for the sprinters. The race starts in Burgos with a short ITT and ends away from Madrid for the first time in seven years, with another race against the clock in Santiago de Compostela. There looks to be a few opportunities for the sprinters early on before the peloton reaches the high mountains on stage nine with the summit finish to Alto de Velefique. Stage 17 takes the riders up the famous Lagos de Covadonga via a new climb at Collada Llomena. On the next day comes the stage with the most climbing as the pros slog their way over 5,000m of elevation. Stage 18 finishes up Altu d’El Gamoniteiru, the highest paved road in Asturias, averaging 9% for around 15km...

11:45
Matteo Trentin tells peloton to "spend less time on TikTok" if they don't like the UCI's new rule changes

UAE Team Emirates' Matteo Trentin has launched an extraordinary rant at his fellow professionals, saying they should "spend less time on TikTok and be proactive when it comes to making cycling safer." Trentin was one of the only pro riders, alongside Philippe Gilbert, who attended the UCI meetings this winter where new rule changes were discussed. The Italian said that over 800 professional riders were notified by email in November of the potential changes but less than 20 have opened the email and downloaded the documents.

"No one this time can say that they weren’t informed," Trentin told Cyclingnews. "I’m sorry to say that they need to check their emails and download the new rules. To tweet that they were not informed is easy but emails were sent to over 800 riders and I can tell you that only 16 riders downloaded the information. If someone wanted to disagree when the proposals were made, they had many chances but there was very little response.

"I’m quite angry about what is now being said. I don’t know who they want to blame but it can’t be me, Phil (Gilbert) or the CPA. Not this time. Maybe riders should spend less time on TikTok and be more proactive when it comes to making their workplace a safer place."

The UCI has formally banned the super-tuck position for descending on the top tube as well as the TT position in road races. There will be a period of education up until April 1 during which riders will receive warnings. However, beyond that date systematic punishments will come into effect with riders potentially being suspended from competition for breaches. The sport's governing body also announced new regulations on the disposal of rubbish during races and a standardisation of race barriers.

11:15
I shouldn't laugh...
10:43
Cancer diagnosis inspires cycling fundraising

Gaz Emmerson was first diagnosed with a rare form of bone and tissue cancer at the age of 21 and has beaten it three times. However, a fourth diagnosis that the cancer had now spread to his lungs, lymph nodes and brain has inspired Gaz to tick off some bucket list challenges including cycling Land's End to John O'Groats. The Shropshire Star reports that incredibly, Gaz is training for the challenge while having chemotherapy and still plans to complete the ride in June. So far, his JustGiving page has raised over £17,000 to help Sarcoma UK research his illness.

Gaz is hoping to complete the route in 13 days and will be joined by his dad Andy, wife-to-be Zoe and three best mates. "This is currently a hugely underfunded area," Gaz explained. "The charity gets no government funding whatsoever and because of that treatments and survival rates are not moving forward quickly enough. The first line drugs used to treat Sarcomas were developed 40 years ago.

"I want to get my story out there and raise awareness, and for people to get checked. If I'd gone to a doctor a bit sooner I might be in a better situation."

09:53
Not too cold for cycling

Good to see cyclists still getting out and about even during this cold snap. On Tuesday's live blog,  Lorenzo Barone gave tips on how to keep riding even in -50°C...Or for something closer to home check out our winter cycling survival guide... 

08:45
Social media replies to MP who asked cyclists to slow down in Richmond Park...but does she have a point?

On Tuesday, Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney urged cyclists to take more care when riding in Richmond Park, stressing "it's not a sports venue." Olney is a cyclist and is often pictured on social media taking her children to school by bike, and rode to Westminster to take part in a Parliamentary vote last June. However, she pointed out in an interview with Radio Jackie that she believes people are put off riding their bikes in Richmond Park by the behaviour of some cyclists...

"I would just implore cyclists, especially if they're in the park – which is a national nature reserve, it's not a sports venue – to be thoughtful. They need to observe the Highway Code, speed limits and they need to think about the impact of their behaviour on others," she said. Fair enough?

Since publishing our story on Tuesday we've seen plenty of comments saying cars are the real problem in Richmond Park because they cause congestion (seen in the story below) and that Olney hasn't asked drivers to follow speed limits and the Highway Code.

Jeremy Vine even had his say...

On Twitter, Martynhopping said: "I’d rather moan about the dog off leads near the deer, walkers trying to get as close to the deer for selfies or the overpriced tasteless coffee from Colicci’s." And, Ben Aston asked: "Why are motor vehicles permitted in Richmond Park nature reserve?"

However, for balance, there have also been plenty of comments to the contrary...

