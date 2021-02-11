Social media replies to MP who asked cyclists to slow down in Richmond Park...but does she have a point?; Matteo Trentin's extraordinary TikTok rant; Cancer diagnosis inspires cycling fundraising; Vuelta route announced + more on the live blog

On Tuesday, Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney urged cyclists to take more care when riding in Richmond Park, stressing "it's not a sports venue." Olney is a cyclist and is often pictured on social media taking her children to school by bike, and rode to Westminster to take part in a Parliamentary vote last June. However, she pointed out in an interview with Radio Jackie that she believes people are put off riding their bikes in Richmond Park by the behaviour of some cyclists...
"I would just implore cyclists, especially if they're in the park – which is a national nature reserve, it's not a sports venue – to be thoughtful. They need to observe the Highway Code, speed limits and they need to think about the impact of their behaviour on others," she said. Fair enough?
Since publishing our story on Tuesday we've seen plenty of comments saying cars are the real problem in Richmond Park because they cause congestion (seen in the story below) and that Olney hasn't asked drivers to follow speed limits and the Highway Code.
Jeremy Vine even had his say...
On Twitter, Martynhopping said: "I’d rather moan about the dog off leads near the deer, walkers trying to get as close to the deer for selfies or the overpriced tasteless coffee from Colicci’s." And, Ben Aston asked: "Why are motor vehicles permitted in Richmond Park nature reserve?"
However, for balance, there have also been plenty of comments to the contrary...