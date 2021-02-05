Support road.cc

UCI may ban riders who descend on the top tube; Mirror breached IPSO rules with photo of lockdown cyclists + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Feb 05, 2021 09:07
09:52
Mirror breached Independent Press Standards with photo of lockdown cyclists

Just a quick update as we've got a full news story coming shortly. The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) has upheld a complaint about a story that appeared on the Mirror's website last April. The complaint was made about the use of a photo of cyclists where "the angle of the photo gave a distorted impression of the distance between him and the other cyclists, making them appear closer in proximity. He said that, if the road markings in the image were examined carefully, it was clear that the cyclists were at least 2 metres apart."

Full story to follow on road.cc shortly...

09:20
Poll: Should pro cyclists be allowed to descend on the top tube?
 
Should pro cyclists be allowed to descend on the top tube?

👍
👎
 
 
 
 
 
 
08:49
UCI may ban riders who descend on the top tube
The UCI is cracking down on pro riders descending in the aero tuck or super tuck position. Whatever you want to call it, it involves riders sitting on the top tube to reduce their profile, get more aero and descend faster. The UCI's statement on ongoing attempts to improve rider safety explained that in first instances riders will be given warnings by race commissaires as part of an initial education and awareness phase. However, after April 1st systematic sanctions will come into place, including possible exclusion from competition.

Needless to say the UCI has received a social media backlash from riders and fans who suggested the governing body is putting the blame for the sport's danger on the riders. Cofidis' Simon Geschke tweeted: "What about downhill sprints like the one in the Tour of Poland last year that nearly killed someone?"

Geschke's complaint came just hours after the second stage of Étoile de Bessèges, which was marred by a big crash after the peloton was asked to negotiate a roundabout at 500m to go on a fast sprint stage. Mads Pedersen was caught up in the crash and described it as a "shit way to end a good sprint stage".

In the UCI's statement they reiterated their commitment to increasing rider safety at dangerous parts of the race, including by introducing a standardised barrier for the final of events, particularly bunch sprints.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

