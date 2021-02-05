UCI may ban riders who descend on the top tube; Mirror breached IPSO rules with photo of lockdown cyclists + more on the live blog

The UCI is cracking down on pro riders descending in the aero tuck or super tuck position. Whatever you want to call it, it involves riders sitting on the top tube to reduce their profile, get more aero and descend faster. The UCI's statement on ongoing attempts to improve rider safety explained that in first instances riders will be given warnings by race commissaires as part of an initial education and awareness phase. However, after April 1st systematic sanctions will come into place, including possible exclusion from competition.

Needless to say the UCI has received a social media backlash from riders and fans who suggested the governing body is putting the blame for the sport's danger on the riders. Cofidis' Simon Geschke tweeted: "What about downhill sprints like the one in the Tour of Poland last year that nearly killed someone?"

Geschke's complaint came just hours after the second stage of Étoile de Bessèges, which was marred by a big crash after the peloton was asked to negotiate a roundabout at 500m to go on a fast sprint stage. Mads Pedersen was caught up in the crash and described it as a "shit way to end a good sprint stage".

In the UCI's statement they reiterated their commitment to increasing rider safety at dangerous parts of the race, including by introducing a standardised barrier for the final of events, particularly bunch sprints.