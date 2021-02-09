Support road.cc

Live blog

Van driver covers number plate to avoid LTN cameras; Pros react to new UCI rule changes; Charity cyclist bins 'Scrap the Mask' slogan due to Covid; Bull charges through pro race; How Pedal Me deliver faster when it snows + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is here for all your live blog needs...
Tue, Feb 09, 2021 08:58
8
Driver covering number plate from LTN camera (via Warwick Road Action Group)
15:03
Van driver covers number plate to avoid LTN cameras

At the end of January we shared the news that low traffic neighbourhood (LTNs) planters in Sutton and Croydon could be replaced by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. The experimental scheme was touted to replace the current planters at various locations in the two London boroughs. However, Warwick Road Action Group posted this photo to suggest it may not be a good idea. In the photos, a van driver can be seen covering his number plate to avoid getting caught by cameras at an LTN in north London.

Many replies pointed out that in the time taken to cover his number plate he probably could have just driven  the new route...

14:55
14:26
"It’s a big adventure for all of us": Alpecin-Fenix will target first week of the Tour de France with Mathieu van der Poel
Mathieu van der Poel on way to winning 2021 CX Worlds (picture credit Alex Whitehead, SWPix.com).JPG

Alpecin-Fenix will target the opening week with Mathieu van der Poel at the Tour de France this summer. The team say they aren't looking beyond the opening stages which look very well suited to their star rider. Van der Poel has previously suggested he may consider leaving the Tour on the second rest day to prepare for the Olympics. The Dutchman fresh off his fourth world cyclo-cross title is due to return to racing at the opening WorldTour race of the year, the UAE Tour, in a couple of weeks.

Team manager Christoph Roodhooft told Cyclingnews that Van der Poel's ambitions will be the team's primary aim during their first appearance at the Tour. "We’ll see how it goes in the first week. It’s a big adventure for all of us," he said. "We’ll go into the race focused just on the first week, and then we’ll see what happens after that. We don’t have the same level of team as Jumbo-Visma so for us it will be a completely different approach. We’ll pick the days that we think will particularly suit us before the Tour, but we won’t go there with any ambitions for the general classification."

The opening week of the Tour includes a couple of days with rolling hills, including a hilltop finish at Mûr-de-Bretagne, as well as the potential for crosswinds on the sprint stages.

13:27
13:10
Burglar finds himself in hot water after armed police spot men riding a bike carrying a boiler
The Greenway Thorntree (Google Street View)

Armed police on Teesside made an arrest after they spotted two men carrying a boiler while riding bikes. Teesside Live says the cops were responding to a report of an ongoing burglary when they spotted the strange sight. A member of the public reported the crime after hearing noises coming from an empty property at 4.25am on Sunday. Officers arrested one of the men who attempted to make off with the boiler a short distance away. He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries. 

12:24
"What’s next? Everyone has to ride flat MTB bars?": The view from the peloton as the UCI announces widespread rule changes for 2021

The UCI's new rules, notably banning the super tuck and TT position, haven't gone down too well with the pro riders we saw on Twitter this morning...

However, there was some support for the changes. Dan Martin pointed out it's probably better to be proactive about risk rather than waiting for an accident to happen to change the rules...

11:43
Charity cyclist bins 'Scrap the Mask' slogan due to Covid

Sam Clarke, an adventurer and charity cyclist, changed his 'Scrap the Mask' slogan following criticism from strangers who wrongly assumed he opposed use of face coverings. The 'Scrap the Mask' slogan was meant to encourage people to share their struggles and not hide behind a mask. Sam has adopted Adventure Man Sam as the new name for his YouTube channel, where he documents his cycling adventures.

"There was no harm in it then and it was a completely apolitical metaphor but in the current climate it has become very political," Sam told the Henley Standard. "Adventure Man Sam was the name I planned to use when I launched my blog in 2013 but I’ve had to rebrand because most people will always associate ‘Scrap the Mask’ with Covid. Unfortunately, I’m still wearing a T-shirt that says ‘Scrap the Mask’ in most of my footage but I can add a note on screen so people know what it’s really about."

Sam was diagnosed with Alport syndrome when he was two and will have to undergo dialysis later in life but doesn't let his situation affect his charity work. In 2019, he spent 10 months cycling across Europe while completing 25 skydives on the way. Sam planned to ride to Albania and only ended the trip to avoid being stranded during the pandemic. Last summer he completed Land's End to John O'Groats instead, taking his fundraising above £20,000.

10:33
Jeremy Vine's plan to restore Kensington High Street cycle lane

 

09:52
Bull on the loose charges through bike race (Video)

The riders at the Tour por la Paz (Tour for Peace) in Guatemala got a fright at the start line of stage five. A bull somehow found itself on the road and charged through the race. As spectators jumped into race vehicles, the riders and motorcyclists following the race scattered in all directions. According to local news nobody was hurt in the incident and the bull was eventually moved on...

In 2019, Mathieu van der Poel was chased over the finish line by a dog during a cyclo-cross race in Belgium. 

08:49
How Pedal Me deliver goods more quickly when it snows

You might think the freezing conditions and falling snow would be a problem for bike courier services like Pedal Me. But the company has said they can actually deliver faster when it snows...because there's less motor traffic on the roads. They've even been helping out other logistics services which are less resilient to the weather. Today they've already got 900 deliveries booked in across the capital.

Pedal Me explained how they've been able to pick up jobs in a tweet: "Ok here we go, another 50 drops from one of our regular customers who've had a van unable to work (reason unknown). Because all of our senior staff are trained to ride - we can just pick this up and put non-time critical strategic projects on hold, for now."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

