Van driver covers number plate to avoid LTN cameras; Pros react to new UCI rule changes; Charity cyclist bins 'Scrap the Mask' slogan due to Covid; Bull charges through pro race; How Pedal Me deliver faster when it snows + more on the live blog

Alpecin-Fenix will target the opening week with Mathieu van der Poel at the Tour de France this summer. The team say they aren't looking beyond the opening stages which look very well suited to their star rider. Van der Poel has previously suggested he may consider leaving the Tour on the second rest day to prepare for the Olympics. The Dutchman fresh off his fourth world cyclo-cross title is due to return to racing at the opening WorldTour race of the year, the UAE Tour, in a couple of weeks.

Team manager Christoph Roodhooft told Cyclingnews that Van der Poel's ambitions will be the team's primary aim during their first appearance at the Tour. "We’ll see how it goes in the first week. It’s a big adventure for all of us," he said. "We’ll go into the race focused just on the first week, and then we’ll see what happens after that. We don’t have the same level of team as Jumbo-Visma so for us it will be a completely different approach. We’ll pick the days that we think will particularly suit us before the Tour, but we won’t go there with any ambitions for the general classification."

The opening week of the Tour includes a couple of days with rolling hills, including a hilltop finish at Mûr-de-Bretagne, as well as the potential for crosswinds on the sprint stages.