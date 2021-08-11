Near Miss of the Day 621: “What a w*nker!” – Angry van driver accelerates past group of cyclists with hand on the horn

“What a wanker!” – That’s the description a member of a group of cyclists gave of an angry van driver who drove post the riders with hand firmly on the horn after they pulled over to the side of the road to let him past, and from the video, it’s hard to disagree with that opinion.

Andrew, the road.cc reader who filmed the footage, told us: “Ignore the timestamp on the video – this took place on Saturday 7th August at about 10.30am on Broadcommon Lane near Hurst in Berkshire. I’m a member of 700cc cycling club out of Windsor and this was a regular route we do, usually trying to stick to quieter roads.

“As you can see from the video, we saw the van driver a long way down the road and all slowed and moved across but he (assume the driver was male) actually then accelerated past us with his hand on the horn. It was pretty scary, especially for those at the front.

“I’ve reported it to Thames Valley Police via their online portal, although other members have told me that unless anyone is actually hit and/or injured they won’t take any action.

“Seems a pretty poor approach to me, but then I’m just a lowly cyclist,” he added. “Perhaps the new Highway Code will force some changes in attitudes for the police as well as drivers.”

