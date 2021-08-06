Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald win Madison gold in Tokyo (Copyright Alex Broadway, SWpix.com).JPG

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald storm to Madison gold for Team GB

British pair ride near-perfect race as they win 10 sprints out of 12
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Aug 06, 2021 09:52
2

Team GB’s Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald rode a near-perfect race at Tokyo 2020 to win the Madison, the first time the event has been held at the Olympics.

The British pair, wairing flourescent yellow helmets with a red stripe to make each other easy to pick out in the bunch, won 10 of the 12 sprints as they dominated the race from start to finish, Kenny picking up the fifth Olympic gold medal of her career, and Archibald her second.

The Team GB duo had already won three of the first four sprints to open up a four point lead when Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands, partnering Amy Pieters with whom she has won the past two world championships in the event, was sent crashing to the track.

The crash happened as the Dutch pair prepared to handsling, an Australian rider coming between them, and as she lay on the track Wild was also hit by Belgium’s Lottie Kopecky, who had been on her wheel.

The race was controlled throughout by Archibald and Kenny, who revealed afterwards that in the absence of competition over the past 18 months the pair had honed their plan for the Madison by racing against Great Britain’s under-23 and junior men’s teams. 

With 20 points available to any pair lapping the field, the pair needed to be alert to any attacks and when one country – France – did get away after the seventh of the 12 sprints, Archibald responded to the move, picking up yet more sprint points the next time they became available.

By then, with the lap counter ticking down and the Team GB pair continuing to extend their lead, the focus of their rivals switched to the battle for silver and bronze.

It was the Danish pair of Amelie Dideriksen and Julie Leth who clinched silver after gaining a lap late on, their total of 35 points less than half the 78 amassed by the winners with the British riders also picking up 20 points by following that move.

Gulnaz Khatuntseva and Mariia Novolodskaia, riding for the Russian Olympic Committee team, took bronze with 26 points, five ahead of Wild and Pieters of the Netherlands in fourth place.

tokyo 2020
Laura Kenny
Katie Archibald
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments