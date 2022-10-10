Support road.cc

Live blog

"Cyclists should be banned on environmental grounds"... car obsessive's mad mental arithmetic; Three near misses in one ride for Jeremy Vine; Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt wins gravel worlds, wins mtb race a few hours later + more on the live blog

Happy Monday! With our regular news team taking a well-earned rest Jack Sexty is blogging you through the start of the week
Mon, Oct 10, 2022 09:29
1
08:58
One ride, three appalling near misses for Jeremy Vine

The production values on Vine's videos of his bike rides in London continue to get better, and the quality of the driving he encounters appears to be getting worse. 

Many people commenting under the footage urge Vine to report the incidents, particularly the third "lunging" driver. Have you ever had a commute this bad? 

08:41
Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt wins Roc d'Azur mountain bike race... the day after winning the gravel world champs, after a six-hour drive
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roc d'Azur (@rocdazur)

Of all the cycling achievements that happened over the weekend, this one might be the most impressive of the lot. As mentioned in our article yesterday, Ferrand-Prévôt travelled through the night to arrive on the start line for Roc d'Azur, winning it just hours after bagging her fourth world title of the season at the inaugural Gravel World Championships. She'll be running out of space on her jersey to add any more rainbow stripes... 

08:31
Cycling in the UK

ITV's foremost cycling commentator is also a big active travel advocate (check out the Streets Ahead podcast with Ned, Laura Laker and Adam Tranter) and happened across this gem of a 10 metre-long cycle lane in the South West. And in a classic case of active travel juxtaposition, it's very close to the excellent Drake's Trail in West Devon. 

08:18
The "Stupid shit people say on Facebook about cycling" account might have just peaked

Unfortunately this person did not show their working, so we're just left with this incredible take on how motor vehicles pollute. There are various theories on how this wise statsmaster worked it out, we reckon this is probably the best guess so far... 

Jack Sexty

