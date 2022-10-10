Cyclist charged after two others hospitalised in Richmond Park crash

A cyclist is due to appear in court next month following a crash in South West London’s Richmond Park earlier this year that resulted in two other riders being taken to hospital.
According to a tweet from Royal Parks Police, the cyclist was on the wrong side of the road as he climbed Broomfield Hill in the south of the park.
The two riders who were injured had been descending the hill in the opposite direction and on the correct side of the carriageway.
According to officers, another cyclist who was also riding downhill was forced to swerve to avoid the collision.
The cyclist riding uphill, who has been charged with cycling without due care and attention In connection with the incident which happened on Sunday 1 May, has been named by police as a Mr Stringer from Surrey.
The 45 year old, who according to the June edition of the Richmond Park Cyclists newsletter sustained broken ribs in the crash, is due to appear at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16 November.
Referring to the other two cyclists, the newsletter added: “One of the pair had grazes and cuts, the other memory loss, bruises and scrapes.”
Earlier this year, speaking on Radio Jackie, Sergeant Peter Sturgess of Royal Parks Police rejected claims put to him by a presenter from the station that cyclists were using Richmond Park, which is a national nature reserve, were treating it like a velodrome.
“The majority of cyclists are considerate and safe and don't cause problems,” he said.
However, in August, The Royal Parks said that cyclists who did not observe posted speed limits on the roads for which it is responsible could face prosecution – even though it, and the Metropolitan Police, have both confirmed that such limits do not apply to people on bikes.
> Cyclists in Richmond Park face crackdown for ‘speeding’ – even though limits do not apply to them
Instead, cyclists not observing speed limits in the parks under its management were warned that they would be subjected to a crackdown and could face fines and even prosecution for recklessly endangering others.
