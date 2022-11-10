Conservative MP Kit Malthouse argues cycling spending shouldn't be government priority; "Who pays road tax? [Five-year-old] Cyclist or motorist?": More of our fan mail; Kaitlin Armstrong trial date set; UK's busiest cycle crossing? + more on the live blog

EDIT: It's been a long month in politics... as rightly pointed out in the comments Malthouse is no longer Education Secretary and was replaced by Gillian Keegan.

Thanks to road.cc reader Richard for the heads up about former Education Secretary Kit Malthouse's comments in an interview with Andrew Marr on his Tuesday evening LBC radio show, during which he suggested "lovely though they might be"... cycling and walking projects "might have to go in the face of other, more pressing priorities".

Discussing next week's Budget announcement, unsurprisingly the former education minister Malthouse was keen to point out he wants more money going into schools and suggested active travel policies may need to make way...

"I heard a minister say the government was going to spend £9.9 billion on cycling and walking initiatives over the next few years," he told Marr. "That seemed, to me, not a great trade when schools are struggling [...] Cycling and walking, I'm afraid, lovely though they might be, and I was a cyclist myself for many years, might have to go in the face of other, more pressing priorities."

Kit had me worried for a second there that we weren't going to hear the "I was a cyclist myself" line...

It wasn't just cycling though, we should point out, with Malthouse suggesting business subsidies, Ministry of Defence spending and "quite a lot of areas" where spending could be tightened or ideally passed over to education.

Thoughts?