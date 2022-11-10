Support road.cc

Live blog

Conservative MP Kit Malthouse argues cycling spending shouldn't be government priority; "Who pays road tax? [Five-year-old] Cyclist or motorist?": More of our fan mail; Kaitlin Armstrong trial date set; UK's busiest cycle crossing? + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Nov 10, 2022 09:12
83
Conservative MP Kit Malthouse argues cycling spending shouldn't be government priority; "Who pays road tax? [Five-year-old] Cyclist or motorist?": More of our fan mail; Kaitlin Armstrong trial date set; UK's busiest cycle crossing? + more on the live blogMarble Arch cycle lane (copyright Simon MacMichael)
15:05
14:43
Trentin approves
14:20
Kaitlin Armstrong trial date set
Kaitlin Armstrong via US Marshals

The murder trial of Kaitlin Armstrong has been set for next June following a judge dismissing two motions filed by the accused's defence team to stop certain evidence being used. The trial had been due to start last month but was delayed whilst judge Brenda Kennedy came to a decision on the motions. Kennedy concluded: "There was no evidence of any intentional disregard for the truth".

Armstrong's legal team had suggested some evidence should not be heard due to "factual errors" and "incorrect assertions" in the original affidavit, something the prosecutors now acknowledge too, but Kennedy decided the errors were unintentional and can be heard when the trial commences in June 2023.

Armstrong will stand trial having been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of gravel cyclist Moriah Wilson in Texas in May.

13:59
12:45
12:00
11:22
How to wax(wing) a chain...

The replies are saying it's a waxwing so let's run with that... 

10:53
Conservative MP Kit Malthouse argues "lovely" cycling spending shouldn't be priority

EDIT: It's been a long month in politics... as rightly pointed out in the comments Malthouse is no longer Education Secretary and was replaced by Gillian Keegan.

Kit Malthouse official portrait (UK Parliament)

Thanks to road.cc reader Richard for the heads up about former Education Secretary Kit Malthouse's comments in an interview with Andrew Marr on his Tuesday evening LBC radio show, during which he suggested "lovely though they might be"... cycling and walking projects "might have to go in the face of other, more pressing priorities".

Discussing next week's Budget announcement, unsurprisingly the former education minister Malthouse was keen to point out he wants more money going into schools and suggested active travel policies may need to make way...

"I heard a minister say the government was going to spend £9.9 billion on cycling and walking initiatives over the next few years," he told Marr. "That seemed, to me, not a great trade when schools are struggling [...] Cycling and walking, I'm afraid, lovely though they might be, and I was a cyclist myself for many years, might have to go in the face of other, more pressing priorities."

Kit had me worried for a second there that we weren't going to hear the "I was a cyclist myself" line...

It wasn't just cycling though, we should point out, with Malthouse suggesting business subsidies, Ministry of Defence spending and "quite a lot of areas" where spending could be tightened or ideally passed over to education.

Thoughts?

10:05
UK's busiest cycle crossing?
09:48
John Lewis doing a Christmas ad about cycling?

We saw the helmet, our heart skipped a beat, eyes widened... oh, never mind, it's about skateboarding...

08:58
"Who pays road tax? [Five-year-old] Cyclist or motorist?": More of our fan mail

In the good ol' days I'm sure these would land at road.cc Towers scribbled across the back of an empty pack of smokes... 

Since we reported on the 'debate' surrounding the viral video of a driver continuing through a narrowing as a five-year-old cyclist rode towards him we've heard views from almost every possible angle: those, like journalist Mike Parry, who think the motorist should have stopped out of basic human compassion and it's irrelevant whether the child should have been on the road. Those, like Tory politicians Baroness Foster and Susan Hall, who (predictably) think the kid had no place on the road. And we've also heard just about every possible viewpoint in between.

> Should not be on the public highway riding a bike": Conservative politician weighs in on viral clip of driver refusing to stop for child

And so we arrive at our email inbox, refreshed and keen for another day of cycling news...

Whilst all the arguments point to the motorist being in the wrong. WHO PAYS ROAD TAX .....CYCLIST OR MOTORIST.
Surely  if cyclists are given rights of way then they should contribute by paying road tax...

It's those terrible kids again... not paying their taxes...

Maybe we'll get something constructive out of this next one...(*wishful thinking klaxon*)

Parent totally wrong to allow child on road.A busy road is not a nursery.Clearly the father is an attention seeker filming his son so he can be on TV.What an irresponsible WOKE.
Yes the driver should have stopped.And got out of his vehicle and taken child and bike off rd and called the police.

I'm starting to think someone's got more than one email address... anyway, that was just a bit of 'fun' for your Thursday morning, we won't feed the troll(s) again... strange the sheer anger at a five-year-old child riding a bicycle...

