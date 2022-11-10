BBC Panorama – Road Rage: Cars v Bikes – the road.cc Podcast debrief

It’s just over a week now since BBC aired its Panorama episode entitled Road Rage: Cars v Bikes, which has given plenty of time to reflect on the issues raised in the programme, and its treatment of them.
> Review: Panorama – Road Rage: Cars v Bikes
In this special episode of the road.cc Podcast in association with Laka, host George is joined by road.cc editor Jack and community manager Simon to discuss what the programme did well – for example, highlighting the dangers cyclists face every day on Britain’s roads – and where we think there could have been some room for improvement.
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Apple Podcasts
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Spotify
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Amazon Music
Much of the criticism of the programme on social media lay in the decision, when presenting a counterpoint to experts such as Duncan Dollimore of Cycling UK who put the case for active travel, to choose newspaper columnist Rod Liddle, no stranger to penning anti-cyclist pieces, to put forward the contrary view, and we talk about how perhaps a more balanced view could have been sought.
> Road Rage: Cars v Bikes’: BBC’s Panorama episode receives mixed reception
Also highlighted in our discussion are issues including the difficulties of fitting such a wide-ranging topic into the constraints of a half-hour programme aimed at a general audience and, more widely, the importance of language and need to avoid generalisations in coverage of cycling and road safety.
> ‘Road rage’ on BBC Panorama: fuelling the fire or raising awareness? We interview the presenter on the road.cc Podcast
The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It's also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.
Laka bike insurance
Collective bicycle cover by Laka exists to rewrite the rules of insurance so it's something people stand with, not against. Laka has been voted best cycle insurance provider for the last four years running - no excess, no depreciation, no contract, no funky fine print and a five-star customer service.
To find out more visit: laka.co
Offer code: ROADCCPOD30 for 30 days free bicycle insurance (new customers only)
Good point and a new argument - we can't build cycling infra because if all these lives are being saved we'll have a population catastrophe within...
Just follow the logic - guns are a good equaliser of lethal ability. Good kids outnumber bad kids (and adults). Ergo arm all children to make...
Fun fact: I first learned about Möbius strips through a story in a Doctor Who annual c.1975. I was at primary school...
No, I don't like looking at things I can't afford. Why would I? Absolutely ridiculous-...
I haven't as yet watched the programme, but it's not cars v bikes, that is far too simplistic. Cyclists mostly also drive, it's bad and selfish...
I don't consider myself one of those although I am sceptical about bike helmets....
I think there's a lot to be said for having experience in the House of Lords, but that experience needs to be allied with critical thinking and...
That may be how I discovered the current price!
Oh look - a car just mysteriously overturned and is now blocking a road (how will the emergency vehicles get through now?)...
My lizard brain thought this was a gem until my thinking brain caught up....