The Miche Syntium Aero Wheels are the Italian brand's 'high performance' aluminium hoops. With a rim depth of 29mm, an internal width of 19mm and a claimed weight of 1,746g, the spec sheet isn't ablaze with eye-catching numbers, but they feel well built and durable.
> Buy now: Miche Syntium Aero Wheels for £414.99 from Amazon
For more options, check out our guide to the best road bike wheels.
The Syntium Aeros use 29mm-deep rims that seem to offer a slight aero benefit on flatter terrain and handle crosswinds without drama – not that I would expect a rim of this depth to be particularly troubled by crosswinds anyway.
The rims are mated to WR series hubs with bladed straight-pull double-butted spokes, laced in a 2:1 pattern for optimal stiffness.
They certainly feel like they offer good lateral stiffness when riding out of the saddle. Spoke count in both wheels is 24, which should ensure they stay true for many miles to come. The rear wheel is asymmetric, with 16 spokes on the drive side, eight on the non-drive side, evening out the forces going through the rim.
Looking closer at the hooked rim, it's been given a sandblasted type finish that seems to have shrugged off any grit and grime from the roads. I struggled to find the seam joining the rim together, which is testament to the tolerances Miche is working to.
As you can see from the photos, the graphics are very subtle, with the light grey 'Miche' on opposite sides, and a small tricolore around the valve. They look great and give the impression of costing much more than they do.
That's all the good stuff; on to the less good...
The internal width is only 19mm; this would have been considered bang up to date a number of years ago but the trend for wider rims has continued to gather pace. While an extra millimetre or two might not be that noticeable, the ever increasing tide of wider rims is hard to ignore.
The idea behind a wider rim is that it provides a larger volume of air and greater support for the tyre, meaning lower pressures can be used, which in turn results in more comfort as the tyre can absorb more vibration. A previously held view with regards to speed was to pump your tyres up rock hard, but this was actually causing riders to go slower as the tyre was unable to absorb vibrations from the road surface, which would then be transmitted through to the rider. There's been a huge amount of research into rim widths, tyre pressures and rolling resistance in recent years and it's become a hot bed of innovation.
> How to choose the best bike tyre pressure – balancing speed, comfort and grip
A wider rim also allows for a more aerodynamic profile with a wider tyre, so improving both speed and comfort.
The Hunt 4 Season Pro Disc wheelset, for example, has an internal width of 22mm; the Hunts do cost a little more, but I'd argue it's worth it for the extra comfort alone.
> Why are modern bike wheels so wide, and should I buy direct from China?
Running tubeless also greatly improves comfort, because you can use lower pressures without the risk of an inner tube falling victim to a 'snakebite' puncture as a result of an impact. With inner tubes you need to run higher pressures to reduce the risk of the tube being punctured by the rim.
Despite these Miche wheels being labelled as tubeless ready, you don't get tubeless valves or tape included, so factor that into your costings. I set them up with tubes.
The aluminium hub bodies (AL 7075 T6) run on sealed steel bearings. The steel freehub uses three pawls, with 30 teeth for engagement, resulting in a 12-degree engagement, which I found to be adequate. Being steel, the freehub body should be more resistant to the splines on the cassette eating into it than alloy bodies, which are often used to save weight at the expense of durability.
One aspect of the design that did frustrate me was the requirement to use the Shimano SM-HB20 lockring. A 'normal' disc rotor lockring has the splines on the inside and can be tightened and removed using a typical cassette tool, but because of the design of the Miche rear hub, a special lockring with the splines on the outside of the ring has to be used. This requires a slightly niche tool and, even more disappointing, the lockring isn't even included in the box.
In use
Ride impressions are generally good, though nothing stands out particularly. Their reasonable heft (1,720g on the road.cc Scales of Truth, 790g front, 930g rear) means they don't have the same snap of acceleration you get with lighter wheels, but once up to speed it's possible to clip along at a good pace. Likewise when climbing, they don't encourage you to give it the full Pogacar or Roglic when the gradient ramps up.
With so many variables, including tyres, pressures, road surfaces and so on, ride feel is tricky to comment on. But I couldn't help thinking that a few extras millimetres added to the rim width would make a large difference in terms of comfort and being able to run wider tyres at a lower pressure to cope with rough roads.
Value
With an RRP of £429, the Miche Syntium Aero wheels are stuck in a bit of a no man's land. They could make a good upgrade to a pair of stock wheels, but when you starts to assess the options it becomes clear there are better options out there.
The Scribe Race Disc wheels, for instance, weigh a claimed 1,470g and cost £60 less than the Miches. We haven't managed to review these wheels yet but they look to be an update on the Race-D Wide+ wheels that received glowing praise, culminating in a heady combination of light weight, stiffness, durability and good value.
If you're looking for something that offers a degree of customisation, the Ryan Builds Wheels Club Road/CX Wheelset comes in at a similar price (£455) but with the added bonus of being handbuilt, so you can choose different hubs, spokes and colours. Stu was impressed by the ride quality of these wheels.
Overall
The Miche Syntium Aero wheels offer decent performance and build quality, but their average weight contributes to a generally uninspiring ride compared with wheelsets of a similar price.
> Buy now: Miche Syntium Aero Wheels for £414.99 from Amazon
Verdict
Well-built and solid feeling wheelset but a little heavy and a little narrow
Make and model: Miche Syntium Aero Wheels
Tell us what the wheel is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Miche says: "Syntium, an iconic name in the Miche range that is synonymous with high-performance aluminium wheel. Lightness and reliability meet aerodynamics. The new Syntium DX WR becomes Aero thanks to the asymmetric rim with a height that increases from 25 to 29 mm and a design that is optimised based on the experience gathered from the studies used for the top-end models. The WR series hubs feature a CNC-machined hub body and rotor in Ergal 7075 T6 and are mounted with double-thickness aero spokes. New rim 19C section with asymmetric profile 29mm, Tubeless Ready, with sandblast surface treatment and 16+8 spokes pattern that guarantees the best stiffness and reactivity of the wheel. Available as optional a tubeless kit assembled and guaranteed by QC Miche.
Hub body made of AL 7075 T6, CNC-lightened, with innovative design and 16+8 pattern for a better torsional rigidity and responsiveness of the wheel. Adjustment of the front and rear hub smoothness through a special ring nut. To fix the brake disc rotor use only lockring for thru axle with 27 mm hole."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the wheel?
Miche lists these details:
HUBS - AL 7075 T6
SPOKES - Stainless steel black / aero / straight pull / double butted
NIPPLES - AL 7075 T6 / Black
WEIGHT (G) - 1746 (Tubeless Ready Kit + 20)
BEARINGS - MICHE® 2RS
TRANSMISSION - RES 30 Rapid Engagement System
COMPATIBILITY - Campagnolo® - Shimano® - XDR
MAX LOAD, BIKE + USER (KG) - 109 Kg
RIM PROFILE (MM) - F 29 - R 29
BRAKING SYSTEM - Disc Center Lock
RIM MATERIAL - Alloy - Asymmetrical AXY
FREEWHEEL BODY. - AL 7075 T6 - Steel
RIM DIMENSION. -622x19
TYRE DIMENSIONS
25mm ÷ 34mm
Rate the wheel for quality of construction:
8/10
Finishing looks high quality and wheels were true out of the box.
Rate the wheel for performance:
6/10
'Aero' benefits are probably limited given the relatively shallow rim depth, but they handled crosswinds well.
Rate the wheel for durability:
7/10
Bearings still running smooth and rim has stayed true throughout test period.
Rate the wheel for weight
5/10
They're on the heavier side of the spectrum – around 50g lighter than a pair of similarly priced Mavic Ksyrium 30s but 250g heavier than a pair of Scribe's Race Disc wheels (claimed weight 1,470g), which are also cheaper.
Rate the wheel for value:
5/10
Did the wheels stay true? Any issues with spoke tension?
Aside from a few twangs on the first ride, the wheels stayed true throughout.
How easy did you find it to fit tyres?
A pair of Michelin tyres were very tight but a pair of Maxxis tyres went on without hassle.
How did the wheel extras (eg skewers and rim tape) perform?
RIm tape seems to be good quality but is not tubeless ready. Valves are also not included.
Tell us how the wheel performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I used the wheelset as a winter-specific set for my road bike and they held up well to rough and broken surfaces. Bearings still feel smooth but it's too early to assess their longterm durability.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the wheel
Feel durable, and a reasonable ride quality for the price.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the wheel
Narrow rim by modern standards.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Scribe Race Disc wheels weigh a claimed 1,470g and cost £60 less than the Miches – we haven't reviewed these wheels yet but they look to be an update on the Race-D Wide+ wheels that received glowing praise.
Ryan Builds Wheels' Club Road/CX Wheelset comes in at a similar price but with the added bonus of being handbuilt, so you can choose different hubs, spokes and colours.
Also bear in mind that you'll need tubeless rim tape and valves to go tubeless, kit that is often included with other wheels.
Did you enjoy using the wheel? Yes
Would you consider buying the wheel? No
Would you recommend the wheel to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're quite good; they feel durable but are on the heavier end of the spectrum for a set of alloy wheels at this price. There are better performing options for the same money.
Age: 25 Height: 6 Weight: 95kg
I usually ride: Santa Cruz Stigmata My best bike is: Vitus ZX-1
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, club rides, sportives, mtb, Gravel. bikepacking
I used to daily 1hr sufferfests on indoor rollers, I drank a fair bit of water before during, and after- I noticed my sweat wasnt stinging in my...
I did the four windows on my Victorian flat. I replaced the parting beads (between the panes) and the staff moulds with new timber ones that have a...
Well, I don't have any insight into how all consuming being a professional cyclist is and so how much you have to put your faith in your advisors,...
.
In the comments "Was it due to icy conditions? "
Shurely "Place with large concentrations of bikes (and presumably thriving second hand market) in bike theft hotspot shock"?...
Finding solutions to US school drop off: Our school has 2 VIP parking spots they auction off at their fundraiser. So, I got one 😁 - and made it...
Marsh lane was unchanged on Friday - I don't think the contractors have been back since the protest.
She did say (in comment) they'd suggested to the council to make this access and emergency vehicles only and the council said no....
My guess is that they sell mainly on the German market - feel free to correct me. That might explain why they are not "pushing" their products,...