"Have I become what they call a meme?": Jeremy Vine cycling videos look like... Mad Max Fury Road (apparently); "Peak UK cycling infrastructure": A cycle route only Tom Pidcock could enjoy; Cycling in the snow + more on the live blog

The young people have spoken...

jeremy vine on his way to work pic.twitter.com/t1IFquyEVe — Aidan James (@mcandidate) March 7, 2023

I like this new Twitter view counter thingy, it means you can pinpoint the exact number of people who have never been close passed (or perhaps even ridden a bike) on the roads...

Anyway, Vine's not taking the public's amusing fascination with his videos to heart, asking, "Have I become what they call a meme?"... As self-professed meme experts here on the live blog, we're going to say that's a yes, Jeremy.

Despicable driving from the tanker on fire. I bet that once he’d run out of ammo the driver looked at his phone screen while stopped in traffic, too. — Si Frost (@si_frost) March 8, 2023

Are they on Bromptons or Penny Farthings? — Bob (@Cycling_Bob) March 8, 2023

It seems the meme came after Vine uploaded a video showing a London bus driver close passing him on his early morning commute to Channel 5's studios yesterday. Transport for London's account responded saying the post had enough information for a report to be made...

WHAT. THE. HELL.

This morning, 0620, watch this bus pass me.

LK17 AFF, the 243 heading east on Theobalds Road.

So how do I report this, @TfL? pic.twitter.com/okReFOLYXF — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 7, 2023

