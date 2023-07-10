Huge Birmingham skyscraper will have no car parking and 464 bicycle spaces instead

A skyscraper in Birmingham, which once complete will contain 462 flats over 48 floors, is to have no car parking, instead offering residents 464 cycle spaces and a bicycle workshop.

The news, reported by Birmingham World comes as plans for the city centre build were approved at the back end of last week by the city's council, with the planning committee voting in favour of the Snowhill Plaza development by seven votes to six.

Plans for a 48-storey skyscraper in Birmingham have been approved - it will not have parking spaces but will instead have 464 cycle spaces for residents. https://t.co/I5zZifzeHf — Transport Action Network (@TransportActio2) July 8, 2023

Objections came from Historic England who believe it will harm the character of nearby heritage assets, namely St Chad's Cathedral and Birmingham Children's Hospital, once it is constructed next to the Holiday Inn near Snow Hill station.

However, the objections did not prevent the voting councillors approving it. In February, Southwark Council approved a planned office development in south east London despite residents raising concerns about the 200 bicycle parking spaces meaning the road would become congested with "bottlenecks and noise" from those commuting by bike. The views of the objectors to the development on replacing the bike parking spaces with ones for motor vehicles were not reported.

> Objections raised to office bike parking scheme – because it will cause "bottlenecks and noise"

In the case of Snowhill Plaza however, concerns of that nature were not heard, the construction to now go ahead with more than 450 cycle spaces as well as a bike workshop as part of the building's communal facilities, which also include a co-working space and gym.

The planning committee was reportedly split on prioritising the need for housing against potential viability concerns in the location.

"It's an incredible-sized building – the scale of it dwarfs everything else," councillor David Barrie said. "A lot of the benefits of this could be promoted on the back of this could be delivered in a much less intrusive development."

However, those in favour outnumbered those against the development, Brad Burridge of HUB saying it will be a "striking landmark for Birmingham" which will result in a "new public route that will open up this part of the city centre for pedestrians".

A 2020 planning ​permission application was refused for part of a major redevelopment to the area around Cambridge railway station, because it "fails to provide high quality cycling infrastructure commensurate with Cambridge as the leading cycling city in the UK", including accommodating the long-planned Chisholm Trail cycle route which will cross the city.

Cambridge City Council voted not to grant permission to developer Brookgate for the development, known as the Devonshire Quarter, which would have been built on the existing car park at the station, with plans for an aparthotel, office block, and a multi-storey car park.