Mark Cavendish abandons Tour de France 2023 after crash

Mark Cavendish has been forced to abandon his final Tour de France after crashing in today's stage eight.
No fairytale ending for the Manx Missile who ends his illustrious career with 34 stage wins at Le Tour, level with Belgian cycling great Eddy Merckx.
The British sprinter, regarded as one of the greatest of all time, came agonisingly close to the always-seeming elusive win, which will unfortunately now remain impossible, in yesterday's sprint finish at Bourdeaux.
He launched his sprint from way behind in the leading bunch, in his classic manner of finding gaps that don't exist (more like, gaps only he sees), and caught everyone by surprise, only to be pipped at the line by Alpecin–Deceuninck's green jersey wearer Jasper Philipsen, who claimed his third victory of this Tour.
> Mark Cavendish’s top 10 greatest Tour de France stage wins
Today's crash took place at Auros, just 60 kilometres from the finish line at Limoges in southwest-central France. A few riders had touched wheels in the middle of the peloton but managed to stay on their wheels.
However, as ripples of that incident reached the back, it seemed to catch Cavendish out, who made contact with Bahrain Victorious' Pello Bilbao and went down as a result of the concertina effect.
Mark Cavendish abandons Tour de France 2023 (Eurosport/GCN+)
By the time the cameras picked it up, Cavendish was already on the ground holding his shoulder and arm, with his elbow bruised as well.
He was ushered into the ambulance soon, his face in his hands hiding the probable and expected abject dejection, as his dreams of ending the Tour with the most stage wins came to a crushing blow.
> "If I don’t win one, I’ve won 34, I’m alright": Cavendish talks down all-time Tour de France record
At the Giro d'Italia this May, Cavendish had announced that this will be his final season after 17 years in the pro peloton, making this his final Tour de France.
The 38-year-old went out of the Italian Grand Tour in style, winning the final sprint in Rome after an impromptu lead out by his former teammate Geraint Thomas, providing British fans with echoes of yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins' own lead out for Cavendish on the Champs-Élysées at the 2012 Tour de France.
However, no such fantastic ending at Paris this time, as the former world champion's Tour showing, which in his own words is his "life", and his favourite race, was cut short in today's stage, which was looking certain for another sprint finish and would have given him a shot at getting the 35th win.
Before the Tour started, Cavendish had talked down his chase of the record. Speaking to Eurosport, he said that it was "irrelevant".
He said: "I just want to win as much as I can win. And if I can never win again at the Tour de France…
"There are two people in the world [himself and Merckx] that are more qualified than anybody else to tell you how hard it is to win a Tour de France stage. That’s why if I don’t win one, I’ve won 34, I’m alright. But if I can win 10 more I will be buzzing because I know how hard it is to win one!"
It seems the two greats, him and Merckx, are destined to share that pedestal. It'll be some time before anyone even comes close.
