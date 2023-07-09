Screaming and swearing taxi driver cuts off and hits cyclist before speeding away

A taxi driver came screaming and shouting cuss words from behind as he cut off a cyclist in Edinburgh, hitting him in the process, all because the cyclist decided to stay on the road and not use the abruptly ending cycle lane marking that’s “less than a metre wide”.

Euan Mackenzie was riding along Lynedoch Place going into Queensferry Road on the Dean Bridge when the taxi driver behind him increased his speed, drove alongside him swearing, and then proceeded to cut him off, hitting Euan.

So this taxi driver decided to go straight on from a turning right lane, shouted at me to move over and then cut in and hit me. Speed limit is 20mph. Of course pointless reporting as #policescotland don't do close passes or hits. Lots of swearies. @MikeyCycling @roadcc pic.twitter.com/pse9D78wtv — Euan (@euan_mackenzie) July 7, 2023

He told road.cc: “The cycle marking on the left is less than a metre wide and stops abruptly at a kerb just before the bridge so is incredibly dangerous as one then needs to merge onto the bridge at 20 mph. Most drivers exceed the speed limit here. Most cyclists take primary there as it’s the safest route.”

He added that he had had no interaction with the taxi driver prior to this bizarre encounter. “I never saw or spoke to the driver before. As you can see from my rear cam footage, I’m already off from the lights before he even reaches me,” he said.

> “Is that the unicycle lane?” Cyclists blast new painted cycle lane that’s “narrower than a pair of handlebars”

nope, if you knew the road you will see what I have done is 100% correct and what the taxi has done is hit and run a cyclist. Here is the rear view video. pic.twitter.com/zh3qN6JTDb — Euan (@euan_mackenzie) July 8, 2023

The incident, which took place on Friday evening, is not the first time Euan has come across something like this in Edinburgh. However, he said that it was “pointless” to report to Police Scotland based on his previous experiences.

Euan also posted on Twitter that the vehicle’s MOT had expired, and then another person replied with the information that not only had the MOT expired, but it had also failed the last MOT test.

> Edinburgh taxi driver who swung a punch at cyclist has licence suspended

Dean Bridge, Edinburgh (Google Maps)

Another Edinburgh cyclist commented: “Grim stuff. That tiny 100m bike lane on the left that forces you to squeeze back into the carriageway on Dean Bridge is ridiculous. Horrendous bit of town to have to ride through.”

Other also encouraged the cyclist to report it to the police. A Twitter user wrote: “If he collided with you and drove off it’s a hit and run. If so the police have to take notice.”

Another Scottish cyclist said: “Is it confirmed thing with police Scotland not taking action even with evidence? I had close pass with a car who was so close I hit their window with my hand. They pulled over and waved down a police car behind them. Police guy hadn’t seen but asked me if I wanted to take action!”

Report it further up. Your local supportive cllr and your MP. Your police and crime commissioner if you have one. It is akin to GBH when you are injured. I really don't understand wh @PoliceScotland don't see it. @AndyCoxDCS Do you know if they take reporting seriously? — Cllr Suzie Akers Smith (@Suzie_AS) July 8, 2023

Recently, Cycling Scotland launched a campaign called Give Cycle Space to urge drivers to leave at least 1.5 metres when passing a cyclist. While the campaign was supported by Police Scotland, the force has made some questionable decisions and remarks in the past.

Advertising campaigns have improved significantly over the years and I like the personal angle of this one. However, the reality is that without an online reporting system the vast majority of drivers know that they can drive too close without consequence. @PoliceScotland https://t.co/24Hhw8DY6n — David Brennan @magnatom [at] mastodon.green (@magnatom) May 5, 2023

When an Edinburgh cyclist reported a close pass by a bus as he was riding in one of the city’s painted cycle lanes, Police Scotland responded saying that the overtake wasn’t against the law as “everyone was in their own lanes”.

The cyclist also alleged that officers told him that “if I’d been hit then this would have been a different story”.

He continued: “So apparently in Scotland we need to get killed before the police could raise a finger.”

> Bike lane-using cyclist claims police said close pass by bus driver wasn’t against the law – because “everyone was in their own lanes”

Police just confirming that the close pass below wouldn't be against the law, since everyone was "in their own lanes"!! So if you are cycling, DO NOT use @CllrScottArthur's painted cycle lanes for your own sake! I certainly won't be anymore!pic.twitter.com/y3ynZInWYm — Edinburgh's Finest! (@EdCycleHome) April 5, 2023

After the backlash and criticism, the force confirmed after a few days that the case was reported to the Procurator Fiscal following an internal review of the incident.

When road.cc requested for a comment back in April, Police Scotland’s Road Policing Inspector Steve Manson had said: “It is imperative all road users, including cyclists, are aware of their vulnerability irrespective what mode of transport they are using.

“When passing a cyclist, you should ensure you allow sufficient time and distance to do so without compromising their safety by making sure you can see far enough ahead to know it is safe to complete the overtake. Frustration or lateness are not excuses to risk someone’s safety.

“There is room for everyone on our roads and we all have a right to be there. We encourage all road users to show consideration and respect for the safety of each other.”