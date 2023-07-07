NHS trial to prescribe cycling to patients to improve physical and mental health receives increased funding

Doctors and health workers at the NHS will be able to prescribe walking and cycling to patients as a part of a trial to improve their physical and mental health, and a funding of £13.9 million has been offered to 11 local authorities which will take part in the trial.

The “active travel social prescribing scheme” was launched in August 2022 to help councils launch a range of projects that will evaluate the impact of active travel on an individual’s physical and mental health, such as through reduced demand for healthcare appointments and reliance on medication due to more physical activity.

Now, the details of the funding have been published by Active Travel England (ATE), and the councils selected include Bath and North East Somerset, Cumbria County, Gatehead, Leeds City, Suffolk City, Nottingham City, Plymouth City, Staffordshire County, Cornwall, City of Bradford Metropolitan District, and Doncaster Metropolitan Borough.

Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman said: “Many studies have shown active travel has massive health benefits. Enabling everyone in England to travel under their own steam will help reduce conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes, whilst at the same time, improving mental wellbeing.

“We aim to use these trials to build on the existing evidence to show how bringing transport, active travel and health together can help build a healthier nation in an easy and sustainable way.”

> How to maximise your fitness when you get to 40+

Active Travel England detailed what some of the councils will be doing with the funding. For instance, Recipients include Bradford City Council, which has received £1.34 million to deliver projects that will see patients offered free access to guided walking and cycling activities, cycle training and bike loans.

In Plymouth, the council is using its £1.2 million share of the funding to help tackle patients’ individual barriers to active travel by working with them to develop personal walking and cycling plans.

Decarbonisation Minister Jesse Norman said: “This funding will help thousands more people across the country to realise the mental and physical health benefits that walking and cycling brings.

“Prescribing walking and cycling will not only improve the health and wellbeing of people across the country but will also reduce pressure on the NHS and help people to choose more sustainable transport choices.”

Active Travel England also mentioned that the pilots will take a pioneering approach that will see active travel and health officials work together to develop a whole systems approach to health improvement and tackling health disparities.

When the project was announced last year, Chris Boardman had said the project will “lead to a healthier nation” and reduce the burden on the NHS.

> Cycling and mental health: How to get help & 15 signs someone needs help

“As a nation we need healthier, cheaper and more pleasant ways to get around for everyday trips. Active Travel England's mission is to ensure millions of people nationwide can do just that – so it's easier to leave the car at home and to enjoy the benefits that come with it,” Boardman said.

“Moving more will lead to a healthier nation, a reduced burden on the NHS, less cancer, heart disease and diabetes, as well as huge cost savings. This trial aims to build on existing evidence to show how bringing transport, active travel and health together can make a positive impact on communities across England.”

In other news, ATE also announced that it will be publishing the breakdown of funding for its £32.9 million capability fund, initially announced in January. This investment will help 78 councils in England design, develop and consult on high-quality active travel schemes that work for residents. The funding will also be used to deliver training and engagement activities that give people the choice to walk, wheel and cycle.