Canyon unveils Mathieu van der Poel edition Aeroad CFR

Canyon has introduced an Aeroad CFR road bike in a limited edition finish and build that are the same as those used by one of cycling’s superstars, Mathieu van der Poel, in the Tour de France. There has also been a subtle change to the Aeroad’s frame design that’s being introduced across the range.
Although Van der Poel has yet to record a top-20 finish in this year’s Tour de France, he hasn’t been in search of stage victories himself. Rather, he has provided the lead-out for three-time stage winner Jasper Philipsen in this year’s race having won both Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix and finished second in the Tour of Flanders earlier in the year.
The Canyon Aeroad CFR MVDP comes in the white finish that Mathieu van der Poel is using in the Tour, unlike the other Alpecin-Deceuninck riders whose bikes have a red/purple finish (apart from Jasper Philipsen who is using a green bike to match his points classification leader’s jersey). It is decorated with “3D MVDP logo decals, special-edition artwork, [and] dynamic CFR branding”, according to Canyon.
“Every element of the Aeroad CFR MVDP has been optimised for all-out performance,” says Canyon.
“An aero Canyon CP0015 Pro Sport Cockpit creates a super-aggressive, hunkered-down riding position and perfectly integrates all cables and lines into an easily adjustable and easy-to-transport design, saving valuable watts and letting the rider dial in their perfect fit with no steerer tube cutting required. For extra aero gains, it’s combined with a Canyon SP0066 aero seatpost, painstakingly sculpted to keep drag to an absolute minimum.”
Canyon has just altered the position of the seat post clamp on the Aeroad CFR. It now sits at the front side of the seat post and the frame shape at the junction of the top tube and the seat tube has been slightly changed as a result. An extra section of carbon has been added on the inside of the angle between the tubes.
This is the only difference between the MVDP bike and previous versions of the Aeroad CFR, and Canyon describes it as “a rolling change”; it’s not a completely new model.
The bike is built up with a 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, including a dual-sided power meter seamlessly that’s integrated into the 52/36t chainset. The wheels are Shimano Dura-Ace too, with a 60mm rim depth.
The saddle is Van der Poel’s signature Flite Boost Kit Carbonio Superflow MVDP from Selle Italia, featuring lightweight carbon rails.
The Canyon Aeroad CFR MVDP was launched yesterday when the Tour de France Stage 9 started in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, the hometown of Mathieu van der Poel’s grandfather Raymond Poulidor, the rider who finished on the Tour de France podium eight times. It is available now for £9,499 at canyon.com.
