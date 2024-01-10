Bike shorts in January: A good idea? Cyclists debate clothing choices in cold cycle lane clip – as motorists have meltdown over “Lycra clad speedsters” riding in “wrong lane”; Cyclists branded “disrespectful” for national park ride + more on the live blog

To layer up, or not to layer up, that was the question raised by a brief clip of yesterday’s morning commute on London’s Cycleway 4, thanks to the presence of a tough/foolhardy [delete as appropriate] cyclist making his way to work with his knees firmly on show as the temperature barely nudged above zero.

With the mercury rapidly plummeting this week, the clothing choices of the cyclists around us can certainly divide opinion.

And while we’ll never tell you what to wear while on your bike (it’s up to you at the end of the day), I’ve always been in the ‘more layers the better’ camp – and, in my wilder, youthful days, have been known to express derision towards the ‘hard men’ in the group ride steadfastly intent on donning shorts as ice glints in the background (wearing shorts throughout winter is not a personality trait, alright?).

Cycleway 4 this morning. Bit nippy at 2C. Kudos to the guy in shorts 🥶 pic.twitter.com/AWrK9F5ctw — Greenwich Cyclists (@GreenwichCycle) January 9, 2024

Anyway, off my soapbox I go, and back to Greenwich Cyclists’ clip, which the OP captioned with “Bit nippy at 2C. Kudos to the guy in shorts.”

Others, such as Clare, were also impressed by our Le Col shorts-sporting friend’s attire:

Chapeau to the shorts guy. Serious effort that. pic.twitter.com/kp7K8Obs8o — Clare McMenemy (@highpoh) January 9, 2024

And Pablo even said he “saw a guy in a t-shirt on his bike today”. I’m cold just thinking about it.

However, others weren’t as impressed. “Saw two or three in shorts on my way in this morning. Far too cold for me to be doing the same!” wrote Clarissa.

“Yes and, er, no,” road safety guru Bob Davis replied. “The only people I have known who went out with uncovered knees at temperatures below 5 Centigrade developed knee problems.”

“Steep learning curve for a few gloveless Lime users yesterday,” added Guido.

2C? It was -8C here this morning. My Shimano hub gears had frozen, I only had 1st gear & the onboard computer controls also solid (water from rain last 3 weeks behind buttons) - bike thawing out in the office. — David Wright 🐧😈🤦‍♂️😎 (@wright_de) January 9, 2024

However, since the clip was posted on Twitter, we also had the usual hordes of commenters moving the conversation away from the important stuff – like whether shorts in winter is a good idea – and criticising instead the cycling on display on Cycleway 4.

“Oh yes indeed passing the cyclists decked out in black, they’ll be finishing work before it gets dark,” Nigel chipped in with the obligatory dark clothing remark.

Meanwhile, most of the other anti-cycling snoopers were intent on criticising the decision by a number of the riders to overtake the FedEx delivery cyclist.

“Why are cyclists riding on the wrong side of the cycle way? Cyclists coming the other way (correctly) had to move out of the way,” said Tony.

“Is that bad cycling in an oncoming cycle lane?” asked Ian, while Oliver wrote: “Some pretty impatient cyclists there including the camera crossing hard white going on the wrong side and almost clipping oncoming just to get a few yards ahead.”

Looks safe and considerate pic.twitter.com/d46u2jX1rY — Mr Biggun (@Mr_Biggun_) January 9, 2024

“And ‘kudos’ to you for showing all the cyclists who don’t know how to ride on the left of a two-way bike lane, but would scream if a car did the same thing,” added Xuan.

“Look at how they use their own cycle lines,” said Lucian (and I assume he meant ‘lanes’). “Close passes, dangerous overtaking, inconsiderate, wrong side, almost head-on collision. Then they take this onto the real roads and always claim that it’s the motorists that are the danger.”

Finally, the very observant Ged wrote: “If car drivers are supposed to give cyclists 1.5 metres when they pass so the cyclist feels safe, shouldn’t cyclists also give 1.5 metres? I think if I was out cycling and one the lycra clad speedsters hurled past me too close I would feel very unsafe.”

Yes, because those two things are exactly the same… Can’t we just have a nice debate about cycling shorts for once?