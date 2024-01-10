Bike shorts in January: A good idea? Cyclists debate clothing choices in cold cycle lane clip – as motorists have meltdown over “Lycra clad speedsters” riding in “wrong lane”; Cyclists branded “disrespectful” for national park ride + more on the live blog

To layer up, or not to layer up, that was the question raised by a brief clip of yesterday’s morning commute on London’s Cycleway 4, thanks to the presence of a tough/foolhardy [delete as appropriate] cyclist making his way to work with his knees firmly on show as the temperature barely nudged above zero.
With the mercury rapidly plummeting this week, the clothing choices of the cyclists around us can certainly divide opinion.
And while we’ll never tell you what to wear while on your bike (it’s up to you at the end of the day), I’ve always been in the ‘more layers the better’ camp – and, in my wilder, youthful days, have been known to express derision towards the ‘hard men’ in the group ride steadfastly intent on donning shorts as ice glints in the background (wearing shorts throughout winter is not a personality trait, alright?).
Anyway, off my soapbox I go, and back to Greenwich Cyclists’ clip, which the OP captioned with “Bit nippy at 2C. Kudos to the guy in shorts.”
Others, such as Clare, were also impressed by our Le Col shorts-sporting friend’s attire:
And Pablo even said he “saw a guy in a t-shirt on his bike today”. I’m cold just thinking about it.
However, others weren’t as impressed. “Saw two or three in shorts on my way in this morning. Far too cold for me to be doing the same!” wrote Clarissa.
“Yes and, er, no,” road safety guru Bob Davis replied. “The only people I have known who went out with uncovered knees at temperatures below 5 Centigrade developed knee problems.”
“Steep learning curve for a few gloveless Lime users yesterday,” added Guido.
However, since the clip was posted on Twitter, we also had the usual hordes of commenters moving the conversation away from the important stuff – like whether shorts in winter is a good idea – and criticising instead the cycling on display on Cycleway 4.
“Oh yes indeed passing the cyclists decked out in black, they’ll be finishing work before it gets dark,” Nigel chipped in with the obligatory dark clothing remark.
Meanwhile, most of the other anti-cycling snoopers were intent on criticising the decision by a number of the riders to overtake the FedEx delivery cyclist.
“Why are cyclists riding on the wrong side of the cycle way? Cyclists coming the other way (correctly) had to move out of the way,” said Tony.
“Is that bad cycling in an oncoming cycle lane?” asked Ian, while Oliver wrote: “Some pretty impatient cyclists there including the camera crossing hard white going on the wrong side and almost clipping oncoming just to get a few yards ahead.”
“And ‘kudos’ to you for showing all the cyclists who don’t know how to ride on the left of a two-way bike lane, but would scream if a car did the same thing,” added Xuan.
“Look at how they use their own cycle lines,” said Lucian (and I assume he meant ‘lanes’). “Close passes, dangerous overtaking, inconsiderate, wrong side, almost head-on collision. Then they take this onto the real roads and always claim that it’s the motorists that are the danger.”
Finally, the very observant Ged wrote: “If car drivers are supposed to give cyclists 1.5 metres when they pass so the cyclist feels safe, shouldn’t cyclists also give 1.5 metres? I think if I was out cycling and one the lycra clad speedsters hurled past me too close I would feel very unsafe.”
Yes, because those two things are exactly the same… Can’t we just have a nice debate about cycling shorts for once?
“This is enabling active travel”: Council praised for swift clean-up of flooded bike routes
"Nevertheless, despite the good reactive work from the council, Bike Worcester also noted that “while the routes are great for a safer route from the south of the city, they're the first to close when floods occur."
The bike paths are close to the river Severn where further upstream numerous areas of flood plains have been built on and flood barriers push more water dowwnstream. Not easily going to stop it from happening.
I can't work out if these people are stupid, WUMs, or genuine - certainly ignorant of the HC.
https://twitter.com/stuartj0hnson/status/1744619650107723837
Loads of comments about there being enough room and it was easily 1.5m
Oh and "The bike in front needs to get in more!"
They must hit a lot of parked cars as they clearly can't judge distance.
“Yes and, er, no,” road safety guru Bob Davis replied. “The only people I have known who went out with uncovered knees at temperatures below 5 Centigrade developed knee problems.”
I was actually lectured on this subject (knee pronblems) by an old pro I cycled with on a cold April morning. He actually said that just because it was Spring didn't mean that I should have my knees out on a "training ride". He actually set the temp at 15°C. I did go and buy some knee warmers and I still pretty much stick to this advice.
"According to TomTom’s analysis, journeys of 10km in central London took an average of 37 minutes and 20 seconds last year"
Considering a lot of cyclists could do 10km in less than 30 minutes even in a city environment on flat terrain, the answer is glaringly obvious, and yet nobody sees it.
Also, 10km in 37 minutes is approx 10mph so how would increasing the limit from 20 to 50 mph help if they're not going anywhere near 20mph anyway?
But if there was a highway through the centre of the city which cut the place in two, caused a lot of noise and pollution and allowed people to easier avoid visiting the parts of the city which actually make money the speed of cars would be increased and that would be a good thing...for some reason.
Right. "I can't average more than 10 MPH because the speed limit is 20, not 30 or 50" is all kinds of stupid.
I think the biggest thing is how, in the context of the city being a prosperous, pleasant, human place to live, higher average speed of car traffic is actually a bad thing. Nobody looks at the side of a motorway and thinks, "man, I wish I had a house on the hard shoulder and I could open a shop there!" Being able to drive through a city quickly is only useful if you don't want to stop there.
https://metro.co.uk/2024/01/10/gran-sending-christmas-cards-killed-drive...
That is yet another travesty. Lots to hate about this, but the nissan navara is certainly right up there.
Mrs HawkinsPeter and I did the Tongariro Alpine crossing a few years ago - it's a tough walk and definitely not suitable for bikes. The weather itself is a challenge as you need to be prepared for hot and sunny at the low levels and freezing winds at altitude. We chose to do it as Mrs HawkinsPeter was enamoured by the Emerald and Blue Lakes, but once we got up to altitude where you get all the magnificent views, the fog descended and we could see nothing. Luckily, there's so many tourists going along there, that you can just follow everyone else and don't need to see where you're going.
Ther bikers must have been determined as there's so many warning signs along the route - they mostly detail how many hours walk it is to get to the end and recommend turning back if you are struggling at all as once you get around half way, there's no turning back and nowhere for helicopters to land to rescue you.
Like many drivers.
A bit of (half hearted) defence of Tom Tom.
The blaming 20mph zones is plain weird, especially when the average speed is so far below 20mph. (I think they point to the average speed getting slower, but then they also say that's true for most cities.)
However, on the 50mph point, I think they are just making the comparison with other cities - they do say that London doesn't have the infrastructure for driving quickly.
And, most positively, their actual recommendation is "At the same time, local authorities must put support behind programmes that encourage cycling, public transport and other modes to take a larger share in transportation.”
Other cities? Motor-normative cities like Houston I suppose.
"London is world's slowest city for drivers, study finds"
No mention of how this compares to previous years (prior to implimentation of 20mph limits).
Nor any consideration given to traffic volumes which have been seriously affected by private hire vehicles and online deliveries.
(Though I'm glad to see smaller bicycle based delivery vehicles becoming more common.)
Or the fact that so many cars on the road now are larger than before (ie SUVs) which are difficult to drive in small spaces and mean other drivers may not be able to squeeze past.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-67916773
Bristol is fourth slowest in the UK: https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/bristol-one-slowest-cities-uk-9022893
After a bit of internet sleuthing, I've found that the data comes from TomTom
https://www.tomtom.com/newsroom/explainers-and-insights/tomtom-traffix-index-2024-london-is-slowest/
I would have thought that this is a way more important factor than 20mph speed limits.
I wonder, if TomTom were to somehow manage to include data from cyclists too (Strava? Google?), would the average speed of road users in general show a slight increase?
If only motorists showed the same consideration to cyclists coming the other way when they needed to cross the centre line and make me get out of their way to avoid delaying their journey by 0.5s!!!
“Oh yes indeed passing the cyclists decked out in black, they’ll be finishing work before it gets dark,” Nigel chipped in with the obligatory dark clothing remark."
Assume Nigel has nothing against black cars?
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/jan/10/family-of-couple-killed-...
A less well known road safety expert on Twitter was incensed that someone should go to prison for simply failing to look at a junction.
Until drivers accept that not looking properly is dangerous driving, and dangerous driving kills people we will continue to have the main body of drivers believing that careless driving is socially acceptable - mistakes happen, so what?
Another fine example of the courts failing to treat this as death by dangerous driving. I mean if you make mistakes that can kill people, then surely that ought to be the measure of "dangerous" rather than courts pretending that this can't be proven to be far below the standard of a reasonably careful driver.
Ah - but they're throwing themselves in the roads! My driving was perfectly safe and considerate - not my fault lemmings have invaded "our" roads (hello Dr. Helen Measures).
That's "failing to look" like a bank robber claiming they "got deposit/withdrawal confused"
According to the very sad report the 80-year-old has superhuman powers.
Yes, the government is exactly as populated by swivel eyed loons as you thought it was.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/jan/10/shift-from-15-minute-cit...
I am always amazed at the logic of these conspiracy theorists.
Building a shop near your house - so you don't have to drive there - is some kind of way to track and minimise your movements.
The government gving a contract to a company owned by a government minister, is just a coincidence and doesn't need any further inverstigation.
They are trying to monitor our every move then herd us like sheep. I learned of this from Facebook on my mobile.
I wouldn't say the government has been influenced by conspiracy theorists, I think they're intentionally appealing to said groups for votes in the next election...it's just similar to brexit - stirring things up and appealing to the Daily Mail reading vocal minorities. In my opinion.
That makes sense to me. If you're doing a bad enough job that anyone with half a brain can figure out that literally anyone else is better, then you're going to have to target the delusional and hard-of-thinking to garner any support outside of the far right racists.
