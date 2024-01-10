Near Miss of the Day 886: Fast close pass at pinch point – but driver only gets warning letter due to stretched police resources

Pretty much anyone who rides a bike in Britain’s towns and cities will know the feeling – you’re approaching a point in the road where the carriageway narrows to create a pinch point due to a traffic island and hear a driver rev their car’s engine behind you before choosing that exact point to overtake.

That’s the scenario in today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series, filmed last August in Surbiton, southwest London, by road.cc reader SRanger, who said he was disappointed that the driver received no more than a warning letter from police due to their stretched resources.

“I am reaching out to bring attention to a concerning incident of a driver overtaking me too closely that occurred almost five months ago, captured on camera during cycling," he told us.

“Despite the elapsed time, I believe sharing this footage remains relevant for raising awareness about road safety.”

The footage shows that the driver, who passed SRanger with just inches to spare, was clearly travelling well in excess of the 20mph speed limit on the road where the incident happened, although as we often see in such cases, the cyclist – who then received another close pass from a different motorist, also at a traffic island – caught up with him at a set of traffic lights shortly afterwards.

Pointing out that he is supposed to allow at least 1.5 metres when overtaking, the driver aggressively repeats the phrase, “What is it?” before telling SRanger, before shouting “Move my f*cking” car, the pair heading their different ways at the junction, but not before the cyclist tells the driver, “I’m calling the police.”

In the video posted to YouTube, SRanger says: “The Met Prosecutions told me that the driver was issued with a warning letter because they were overwhelmed with reports.

“This was disappointing to hear as warning letters are useless in changing the behaviour of drivers but at least something was done. You can blame the government for police funding cuts.

“As for the gentleman, I really do hope he changes his behaviour or he will eventually be prosecuted,” he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via Twitter or the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling