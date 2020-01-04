Josh Quigley, who was hit from behind by a motorist during his attempt to cycle round the world, has said that he is ‘happy’ that the driver will not be charged over the incident.

Quigley suffered a punctured lung and fractures to 10 ribs, his skull, pelvis and ankle when he was hit at 70mph on December 21.

He has had surgery on a broken heel and ankle and had a stent fitted in an artery in his neck which feeds blood to his brain.

The 27-year-old from Livingston, West Lothian, had been riding through Texas on his way to Florida when the collision took place just before 11.30pm.

Local police have said they are treating the incident as an “accident” and no further action will be taken.

Sergeant Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said: “A 2006 Cadillac Sedan operated by a 60-year-old woman was travelling southbound on Highway 36.

“Josh Quigley, 27, of Livingston, Scotland, was also southbound on Highway 36. Mr Quigley was legally operating a bicycle on Highway 36 with an operational blinking red rear lamp fixed to his bicycle.”

Washko added: “The crash investigation is complete and concludes it was an accident. It was not an intentional act so no charges have been filed.”

Speaking about photos from the crash, Quigley said: "A little bit surreal looking at them as I can clearly see how lucky I was. This could have very easily been the end of the road for me. That's why I've been so happy and upbeat throughout this. Just happy to be alive!"

Speaking to the BBC, Quigley said: "I'm happy that the driver will not be charged as I don't want her punished. It is traumatic enough to knock someone down.

"I am recovering well and I've nothing against her. Everyone makes mistakes and there was no malicious intent so I will write a letter to her when I am better to let her know this."

He has said that he will remain in the US until he is able to get back on his bike. He is hoping that this will be in April.

Quigley has had an eventful trip. In April 2019, his bike was stolen from outside a hostel where he spent a night in London.

More recently, he had to fly to Scotland and then straight back to Australia to replace his passport after his original was damaged by sweat.