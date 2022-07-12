‘Teaching a child to punish a cyclist?’ Ashley Neal slams swerving driver; Pogačar’s teammates test positive for Covid at Tour de France; Stuck EF Education-EasyPost bus blocks Tour stage start; Cycle lane or “glorified lay-by”? + more on the live blog
Another one to add to the ‘Completely Pointless Cycle Lane’ collection…
This 20-foot masterpiece, in Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent, features six painted arrows and bike markings (just in case you missed the first five), and has been dismissed as “pointless” and “a glorified lay-by” by locals.
73-year-old Bill Priddin told the Metro: “Kidsgrove didn’t have any cycle lanes before. They closed that road down for about four or five weeks and that is what they put up.
“It’s only about 20 feet and that’s the only cycle lane in the whole town.
“If you look at the length of it, it’s basically just a lay-by. It only goes halfway up the road, and that’s the only cycle path we have – I just find it amusing.”
Yet more drama at the Tour as flare-wielding protesters block the road, forcing the stage to be temporarily halted
Just when you thought EF Education-EasyPost’s beleaguered bus would be the most dramatic Tour de France story this morning, UAE Team Emirates have confirmed that the squad’s Kiwi climber – and key mountain domestique for defending champion Tadej Pogačar – George Bennett has tested positive for Covid and has withdrawn from the race.
“Sadly our rider George Bennett tested positive for Covid-19 and will not continue today in the Tour de France,” the team said in a statement.
“On Monday he was tested as per internal protocols of the team and returned a positive result. This was confirmed by a PCR test.”
The team’s doctor Adrian Rotunno also confirmed that Bennett had displayed Covid-related symptoms on Monday night, which led to his test.
Bennett isn’t the only UAE Team Emirates rider to contract the virus over the rest day – Polish climber Rafał Majka has also reportedly tested positive for Covid, but has been deemed to have a low enough viral load to continue racing.
The news means that Pogačar now only has five teammates to reply upon (including Majka) for the rest of the Tour, after Vegard Stake Laengen pulled out earlier in the race following his own positive test for Covid.
Bennett and Stake Laengen’s positive tests would have resulted in an automatic withdrawal for the entire UAE Team Emirates squad, including Pogačar, under the UCI’s previous Covid regulations. However, the new guidelines, which were introduced just before the 2022 Tour began, will allow teams to continue even if two or more riders return a positive PCR test within seven days.
Majka has also been spared an early exit thanks to the rewritten rules, which now state that the ability of a rider to continue racing after a positive test will be decided by a meeting between the team doctor, the Tour’s Covid-19 doctor and the UCI Medical Director.
Busgate 2022, episode two: EF Education-EasyPost bus stuck, blocking access to Tour stage start
While we’ve focused most of our attention on the form, trials and tribulations of the riders, it’s safe to say that team buses haven’t enjoyed the best start to the 2022 Tour de France.
At the weekend, we reported that the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert bus was forced to abandon the race (reportedly in floods of tears) after experiencing some gear issues, with the squad’s VIP camper parachuted in to provide a temporary refuge for the riders while a substitute coach made its way to the Alps.
“If I tell you I'll have to kill you”: Tom Pidcock coy on Ineos tactics for upcoming stages in Alps
The first nine days of this year’s Tour de France have worked out pretty well for Tom Pidcock.
The 22-year-old cyclocross world champion – the third youngest rider at this year’s Grande Boucle – is currently sitting an impressive seventh overall as the race resumes following its first proper race day, after expertly navigating the hazard-filled opening stages and putting in a string of consistent performances as the road has started to rear upwards.
The Yorkshireman, competing in only his second career grand tour after last year’s Vuelta a España, managed to cling on to the back of the lead group on Sunday’s mountainous stage to Châtel, losing seven seconds in the end to a fast-finishing Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, and only four to the likes of Primož Roglič, Romain Bardet and teammates Adam Yates and Geraint Thomas (in comparison, Ineos’ other potential GC hope, tried and trusted climber Dani Martínez, lost over 15 minutes).
Despite Martínez’ collapse, Pidcock still forms part of three-pronged Ineos attack including Yates and 2018 winner Thomas, all currently ensconced in the top seven on the GC, which will aim to deploy its strength in numbers to good effect against Pogačar’s one man show.
“I mean, yeah, I kind of have high expectations of myself and judge my performances on other people’s – like Wout [van Aert], for example, is a competitor across the Classics.
“But in reality, he's already done two Tours de France so I can't expect to be at the front straight away. I have time to learn and grow and get there. Not been as near a stage as I would have liked, but I can only do my best.
“But if I step back, I'm top 10 in GC, I've been up there in a few stages. It's not bad at all.”
When asked whether his team had any tricks up its sleeve for the upcoming stages in the Alps, starting with today’s pretty benign summit finish to the altiport in Megève before two brutal stages over the range’s classic climbs, Pidcock replied: “Well, it's a surprise. So, if I tell you I'll have to kill you.
“For me, I think the most you can learn is in the first week for a GC rider. Once you get past the first week then you're going to the mountains where everything is simpler and I can kind of learn the aspect whether I'm in GC or not. So yeah, now it's great. But after today, we'll evaluate to see if I should lose some time, and maybe go for some stages.”
I’ll meet you at the bottom of Alpe d’Huez… I wonder what the record is for a 12-seater beer bike up the famous 21 turns?
Luke Durbridge out of Tour de France with Covid
While the rest day Covid controls may have yielded no positive cases at the Tour de France (more on that in a bit), one rider has already been forced to abandon the race this morning after contracting the virus.
BikeExhange-Jayco confirmed today that their Australian rider Luke Durbridge has tested positive for Covid this morning and will not take to the start of stage ten in Morzine Les Portes du Soleil.
31-year-old former team pursuit world champion Durbridge, who was coming into form at this year’s Tour after infiltrating the breakaway on stage seven to La Planche des Belles Filles, is said to have “very mild symptoms”.
He is the fourth rider to leave the race with Covid, after Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates) abandoned following positive tests.
“How would you feel if someone did that to your lad?” Ashley Neal scolds punishment passer
YouTube driving instructor Ashley Neal, as regular readers of road.cc will know, tends to divide opinion within the cycling community.
Neal, the son of European Cup-winning Liverpool full back Phil Neal (but don’t mention the football!), regularly posts videos on his website and YouTube channel, which has over 109,000 subscribers, chronicling his experiences as a driver and instructor in the northwest of England.
In May, he criticised the confrontational approach to road safety adopted by Cycling Mikey, another live blog favourite (we just need Jeremy Vine to pop up and we’re good to go), which Neal argued actually leads to more road rage incidents.
In one of his latest YouTube videos Neal, who runs his own driving school business, slams a van driver who appears to deliberately swerve at a cyclist.
“Without doubt, this was done as a form of punishment,” he narrates in the clip, which was captured last week.
Neal then says that – though it’s difficult to tell for sure – he reckons that a young child may be sitting in the passenger seat of the van.
“Is that kid being taught that this is the correct way to deal with a vulnerable road user?” he continues. “I surely hope not.”
“And if that is the case, that there was a child in that passenger seat, I would just like to pose this question to the driver: ‘How would you feel if someone did that to your lad?’”
Neal’s subscribers agreed with his take on the incident, with one commenter describing the manoeuvre as “Threatening with a deadly weapon is what that is, and it should be charged and prosecuted as such.”
Another wrote: “This needs to be reported to the police, and the video sent to the company. Seriously. Accidents and mistakes are one thing... this is quite another. Even if the van didn't make contact, it could have caused the cyclist to clip a kerb or drain and end up under the wheels of a following vehicle... or maybe mount a kerb and hit a pedestrian.
“Doesn't even matter if there's been an altercation or words exchanged further back... maybe a close pass resulted in the cyclist banging on the side of the van.
“Doesn't matter, there's no excuse for that.”
“The overall issue with a lot of society today,” one viewer summarised, “is that they're not taught ‘how would you like it if it happened to you?’ or of course ‘happened to your loved one/child/whomever’, so then you get silly twats like the van driver that think it's perfectly fine to behave like that.”
Another user noted the potential hand-me-down nature of anti-cycling attitudes.
They wrote: “I gave some friends of my daughters a lift to a birthday party the other day, and as we approached a cyclist one of them said ‘urgh, I HATE cyclists, run them over!’, to which my daughter replied ‘why? My Dad's a cyclist’.
“I told her that cyclists don’t hold cars up, I said even though we're driving slowly behind him waiting for a safe place to pass, we will catch the traffic up at the next junction and it will cost us no time. Then pointed out when we did!”
