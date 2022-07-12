‘Teaching a child to punish a cyclist?’ Ashley Neal slams swerving driver; Pogačar’s teammates test positive for Covid at Tour de France; Stuck EF Education-EasyPost bus blocks Tour stage start; Cycle lane or “glorified lay-by”? + more on the live blog

YouTube driving instructor Ashley Neal, as regular readers of road.cc will know, tends to divide opinion within the cycling community.

Neal, the son of European Cup-winning Liverpool full back Phil Neal (but don’t mention the football!), regularly posts videos on his website and YouTube channel, which has over 109,000 subscribers, chronicling his experiences as a driver and instructor in the northwest of England.

While he often been praised for his level-headed and even-handed approach to cyclists on the roads, earlier this year one of his videos, titled ‘Cycling 2 Abreast and Overtaking’, caused a stir after some viewers claimed that Neal was criticising the cyclists in the clip for riding two-abreast before “unnecessarily” beeping his horn at them as he passed.

In May, he criticised the confrontational approach to road safety adopted by Cycling Mikey, another live blog favourite (we just need Jeremy Vine to pop up and we’re good to go), which Neal argued actually leads to more road rage incidents.

In one of his latest YouTube videos Neal, who runs his own driving school business, slams a van driver who appears to deliberately swerve at a cyclist.

“Without doubt, this was done as a form of punishment,” he narrates in the clip, which was captured last week.

Neal then says that – though it’s difficult to tell for sure – he reckons that a young child may be sitting in the passenger seat of the van.

“Is that kid being taught that this is the correct way to deal with a vulnerable road user?” he continues. “I surely hope not.”

“And if that is the case, that there was a child in that passenger seat, I would just like to pose this question to the driver: ‘How would you feel if someone did that to your lad?’”

Neal’s subscribers agreed with his take on the incident, with one commenter describing the manoeuvre as “Threatening with a deadly weapon is what that is, and it should be charged and prosecuted as such.”

Another wrote: “This needs to be reported to the police, and the video sent to the company. Seriously. Accidents and mistakes are one thing... this is quite another. Even if the van didn't make contact, it could have caused the cyclist to clip a kerb or drain and end up under the wheels of a following vehicle... or maybe mount a kerb and hit a pedestrian.

“Doesn't even matter if there's been an altercation or words exchanged further back... maybe a close pass resulted in the cyclist banging on the side of the van.

“Doesn't matter, there's no excuse for that.”

“The overall issue with a lot of society today,” one viewer summarised, “is that they're not taught ‘how would you like it if it happened to you?’ or of course ‘happened to your loved one/child/whomever’, so then you get silly twats like the van driver that think it's perfectly fine to behave like that.”

Another user noted the potential hand-me-down nature of anti-cycling attitudes.

They wrote: “I gave some friends of my daughters a lift to a birthday party the other day, and as we approached a cyclist one of them said ‘urgh, I HATE cyclists, run them over!’, to which my daughter replied ‘why? My Dad's a cyclist’.

“I told her that cyclists don’t hold cars up, I said even though we're driving slowly behind him waiting for a safe place to pass, we will catch the traffic up at the next junction and it will cost us no time. Then pointed out when we did!”