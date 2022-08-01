Win! Tour of Britain Cross the Finish Experience with Dan Martin worth £299!

The finish chute is approaching, fans cheering, you inch for the line and raise your arms aloft to soak up the atmosphere... usually such a scenario is only reserved for pros, but if you win the latest mega road.cc competition then it could be you.

That's right, thanks to Destination Sport Experiences our winner (UK entries only) will bag themselves a Tour of Britain Cross the Finish Experience on a day of their choice* between 4-11 September, including a guided ride of the last 25-50km of a Tour of Britain stage with Dan Martin, ride support from a team car and the chance to cross the official Tour of Britain finish line!

Places are already filling up fast for this superb VIP experience, so the chance to get the whole package worth £299 for free is surely not one to pass up. It's simply a case of filling out the entry form at the bottom of this page, and you could be crossing the same finish line as some of the biggest stars in cycling this September.

The Cross the Finish Experience is taking place on all eight days of the Tour of Britain between 4-11 September, so subject to availability our winner can take their pick from any of the eight stages.

Here is exactly what our winner will get:

- Welcome by Tour of Britain hosts at the Finish Hospitality Area

- Finish VIP hospitality pass

- Ride hosted by ex-pro Dan Martin

- Guided ride on the course of the day's stage

- Ride support from an official Tour of Britain race car

- Ride across the stage finish line

- Photos on the official winner's podium

- Secure area at the finish to store belongings

- Access to the finish hospitality area with non-stop catering/ open bar

- Live stage broadcast on plasma TV screens

You'll also get the chance to ride with former WorldTour pro Dan Martin, and spend some time with him to hear all about his illustrious career. We're sure for most of you that Dan needs no introduction, but for those that don't know he's a multiple Tour de France and Giro d'Italia stage winner and when it comes to top-level cycling, has seen it all. As if the chance to cross the finish line of the Tour of Britain wasn't enough, the opportunity to do it with a cycling hero makes this package even more special.

Fancy it? Well luckily for you entering couldn't be easier: simply fill out the form below, cross your fingers and our lucky winner will be randomly selected after the closing date on 15th August at noon. Best of luck to all!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here

*CHOICE OF STAGE AND DATE SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY. THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY