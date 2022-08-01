Two dead, three injured after driver crashes into cyclists on charity ride

Two riders were killed and three others seriously injured when a driver crashed into a group of cyclists taking part in a charity ride in Michigan.

The five cyclists, all men, were riding southbound through Ronald Township, a small town around 100 miles northwest of Detroit, when they were hit head-on by the driver of an SUV who was trying to overtake another vehicle, Ion1a County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook.

The fatal crash happened at 11.15am on Saturday 30 July, with one of the cyclists pronounced dead at the scene and the second dying from his injuries after being taken by helicopter to a hospital in Grand Rapids.

The three other riders all sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the SUV has been arrested for for two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.

All five cyclists were taking part in the 35th edition of the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour, a three-day ride taking in much of the state to raise funds for a charity that aims to fulfil the wishes of critically ill children taking in much of the state.

In a post to Twitter on Sunday, Make-A-Wish Michigan said: “ Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and all members of the Wish-A-Mile (WAM) community at this time.”

Police have said that the names of the cyclists will be released once all next-of-kin have been informed, and further details of the driver will be made public once he has been charged and arraigned.