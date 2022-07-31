Bike at Bedtime: the new titanium Enigma Evoke Mk3

Enigma says that the titanium Evoke was inspired by classic race bikes and is best suited to "summer club rides, fast solo blasts, all-day epics, sportives, and even the occasional race, this bike will reward riders for whom every second counts."

We were a big fan of the previous generation of the Evoke and many of the features have been carried over – for example, the generous clearance for 32mm tyres. This updated Mk3 version now comes with internal cable routing, a T47 bottom bracket, and stiffer chainstays for improved performance when climbing or sprinting.

The frame also features custom butted, size-specific, grade 9 3Al/2.5V titanium tubing which Enigma says "ensures riders across the size range get a consistent ride feel, with optimised stiffness, comfort and weight saving."

That's some nice-looking welding if ever we saw some!

If you're the type of rider who wants your titanium bike to stand out from the crowd then the Enigma Frame Finishing page is well worth a look. I think I'd go for the turquoise 'Satin Bead Finish' with a 3/4 mirrored rear triangle. How about you?

The Evoke Mk3 is available in six sizes ranging from 50cm up to 60cm and as either a frame or frameset, costing £1,999 and £2,403.98 respectively. Most of them are even in stock at the time of writing, which is a rarity in these days of supply chain disruption!

The bike pictured is packed full of some of our favourite components including a Shimano Ultegra R8170 12-speed wireless groupset, Hunt 48 Limitless carbon wheels, GP5000 tyres, C-Six fork and finishing kit, and a guide price of just over £6,000.

Managing director and founder of Enigma Jim Walker says, "We wanted to give the Evoke a very classic yet contemporary style. A clean, understated titanium design that’s great to look at as well as a great ride. I think we succeeded."

Will the new Evoke perform as good as it looks? We've got one out for review with Stu Kerton at the moment so check back soon for our full verdict.

What do you think of the Enigma Evoke Mk3, and what frame finishing options would you go for? Let us know in the comments below...