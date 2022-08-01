Orro updates road and gravel lineup, introduces Shimano 105 Di2, and teases new titanium model

Orro has updated its range for 2023 and here are some of the highlights, including the Shimano 105 Di2 models that have just been introduced and are ready to buy; Orro has stock of the new components. We hot-footed it down to Sussex to take a look.

Venturi aero road bike is updated

Orro has made a couple of small running changes to the Venturi aero road bike. The moulding at the top of the seatstays has been updated slightly, as it has around the seat clamp. Orro claims a slight weight reduction to 960g for a painted frame (including small parts like the front derailleur mount).

The Venturi STC – the abbreviation stands for ‘spread tow carbon’ – is available in two new Signature colours (Signature is the name that Orro gives to bikes with its top-end finishes). Orange remains in the lineup but blue and violet are sidelined to make way for red and green.

Find out about Orro’s use of spread tow carbon here

Each finish comprises two different shades with the top of the top tube, back of the fork and accents in a slightly deeper tone. There’s loads of depth to these finishes; they’re metallic so look amazing in the sunlight. The red one draws its inspiration from candy apples, believe it or not. You can see where Orro is coming from there.

Signature Venturis are available in various Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo builds at prices from £4,799.99.

The new colours will be available from November.

A new Blk Tec one-piece handlebar and stem will be available as an upgrade too. It’ll come in 40cm, 42cm, 44cm and 46cm bar widths, and in 80-120mm stem lengths, but the price has yet to be set.

Non-Signature versions of the Venturi STC are available at prices from £2,999.99. That’s for a Shimano Ultegra mechanical build. A model equipped with Shimano’s new 105 Di2 (electronic) groupset is £3,150.

An Orro Gold STC Disc gran fondo bike is also available with Shimano 105 Di2 for £2,999.99.

The Venturi Evo is made with three different types of unidirectional carbon fibre rather than spread tow carbon, and it comes with a semi-integrated front end. In other words, the cables/hoses run externally underneath the stem.

This one looks exceptional value with a Shimano 105 groupset and Fulcrum Racing 800 wheels for £2499.99.

Terra range gets new colours and steel option

Orro’s Terra bikes are designed for road, all-road and gravel, and come with Innegra in the layup to provide protection from things like stones pinging upon from the surface.

Find out about Innegra here

The big news is that the Terra C is now available in a Shimano 105 Di2 build at an attractive price of £2,999.99. We twisted Orro's arm and so we have one for review here at road.cc. A member of the team is on board right now so you can expect a full review very soon.

New Shimano 105 R7100 groupset goes 12-speed, Di2 and disc brake only

Orro is one of the first brands to get stock of Shimano 105 Di2 with built-up bikes shipping this week.

This new metallic green colour option will be available from November.

The model pictured here, with a Shimano 105 groupset and Fulcrum Rapid Red 900 wheels, is £2,299.99. The SRAM Apex 1x version is £2,399.99 while a Shimano 105 Di2 build is £2,999.99.

This Signature Radiant Steel finish is new too. There’s blue, grey and gold in the paintwork so it looks different depending on the angle and light.

This is the same finish as above, just viewed from a different angle.

The Radiant Steel model will be available in Shimano GRX800 (£4699.99), SRAM Rival eTap AXS (£4,799.99), and Campagnolo Ekar (£4,999.99) 1x builds, all with fully internal cable routing.

We told you about the new Terra S back in March – S standing for ‘steel’. It’s 4130 chromoly.

Orro expands Terra gravel range with steel and aluminium models, plus a new e-bike

The Terra S comes with an oversized head tube and seat tube – with a 31.6mm seat post – a threaded bottom bracket, and a whole load of eyelets for load carrying. The cables that run internally through the down tube have full outers for protection and ease of maintenance.

It’s available in Shimano GRX 400 (£1,799) and Shimano GRX 600 (£1,999.99) builds.

Sneak peek!

Orro has a couple of brand new bikes on the way, one of which is lightweight – I’ve said too much already – the other being this one.

It’s called the Terra Ti and… well, that’s all I can share at the moment. Okay, okay: November. And it looks really cool. That's yer lot, I'm afraid.

www.orrobikes.com