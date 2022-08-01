Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
Orro updates road and gravel lineup, introduces Shimano 105 Di2, and teases new titanium model2023 Orro - 1

Orro updates road and gravel lineup, introduces Shimano 105 Di2, and teases new titanium model

Orro is among the first brands with bikes equipped with Shimano 105 Di2 electronic groupsets available to buy
by Mat Brett
Mon, Aug 01, 2022 12:30
0

Orro has updated its range for 2023 and here are some of the highlights, including the Shimano 105 Di2 models that have just been introduced and are ready to buy; Orro has stock of the new components. We hot-footed it down to Sussex to take a look.

Venturi aero road bike is updated

Orro has made a couple of small running changes to the Venturi aero road bike. The moulding at the top of the seatstays has been updated slightly, as it has around the seat clamp. Orro claims a slight weight reduction to 960g for a painted frame (including small parts like the front derailleur mount).

2023 Orro Venturi Red - 1.jpeg

The Venturi STC – the abbreviation stands for ‘spread tow carbon’ – is available in two new Signature colours (Signature is the name that Orro gives to bikes with its top-end finishes). Orange remains in the lineup but blue and violet are sidelined to make way for red and green.

Find out about Orro’s use of spread tow carbon here 

2023 Orro Venturi Red - 3.jpeg

Each finish comprises two different shades with the top of the top tube, back of the fork and accents in a slightly deeper tone. There’s loads of depth to these finishes; they’re metallic so look amazing in the sunlight. The red one draws its inspiration from candy apples, believe it or not. You can see where Orro is coming from there. 

2023 Orro Venturi green - 1.jpeg

Signature Venturis are available in various Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo builds at prices from £4,799.99.

2023 Orro Venturi green - 2.jpeg

The new colours will be available from November.

2023 Orro BLK TEC handlebar-stem - 1.jpeg

A new Blk Tec one-piece handlebar and stem will be available as an upgrade too. It’ll come in 40cm, 42cm, 44cm and 46cm bar widths, and in 80-120mm stem lengths, but the price has yet to be set.

Non-Signature versions of the Venturi STC are available at prices from £2,999.99. That’s for a Shimano Ultegra mechanical build. A model equipped with Shimano’s new 105 Di2 (electronic) groupset is £3,150.

An Orro Gold STC Disc gran fondo bike is also available with Shimano 105 Di2 for £2,999.99.

2023 Orro Venturi white - 1.jpeg

The Venturi Evo is made with three different types of unidirectional carbon fibre rather than spread tow carbon, and it comes with a semi-integrated front end. In other words, the cables/hoses run externally underneath the stem.

2023 Orro Venturi white - 1 (1).jpeg

This one looks exceptional value with a Shimano 105 groupset and Fulcrum Racing 800 wheels for £2499.99.

Terra range gets new colours and steel option

Orro’s Terra bikes are designed for road, all-road and gravel, and come with Innegra in the layup to provide protection from things like stones pinging upon from the surface.

Find out about Innegra here 

2022 Orro Terra C Shimano 105 Di2.jpg

The big news is that the Terra C is now available in a Shimano 105 Di2 build at an attractive price of £2,999.99. We twisted Orro's arm and so we have one for review here at road.cc. A member of the team is on board right now so you can expect a full review very soon.

New Shimano 105 R7100 groupset goes 12-speed, Di2 and disc brake only 

2022 Orro Terra C Shimano 105 Di2 - rear mech.jpg

Orro is one of the first brands to get stock of Shimano 105 Di2 with built-up bikes shipping this week.

2023 Orro Terra C green - 1.jpeg

This new metallic green colour option will be available from November. 

2023 Orro Terra C green - 2.jpeg

The model pictured here, with a Shimano 105 groupset and Fulcrum Rapid Red 900 wheels, is £2,299.99. The SRAM Apex 1x version is £2,399.99 while a Shimano 105 Di2 build is £2,999.99.

2023 Orro Terra C grey - 1.jpeg

This Signature Radiant Steel finish is new too. There’s blue, grey and gold in the paintwork so it looks different depending on the angle and light. 

2023 Orro Terra C grey - 3.jpeg

This is the same finish as above, just viewed from a different angle.

2023 Orro Terra C grey - 2.jpeg

The Radiant Steel model will be available in Shimano GRX800 (£4699.99), SRAM Rival eTap AXS (£4,799.99), and Campagnolo Ekar (£4,999.99) 1x builds, all with fully internal cable routing.

2023 Orro Terra S - 1.jpeg

We told you about the new Terra S back in March – S standing for ‘steel’. It’s 4130 chromoly.

Orro expands Terra gravel range with steel and aluminium models, plus a new e-bike 

2023 Orro Terra S - 3.jpeg

The Terra S comes with an oversized head tube and seat tube – with a 31.6mm seat post – a threaded bottom bracket, and a whole load of eyelets for load carrying. The cables that run internally through the down tube have full outers for protection and ease of maintenance.

2023 Orro Terra S - 2.jpeg

It’s available in Shimano GRX 400 (£1,799) and Shimano GRX 600 (£1,999.99) builds.

Sneak peek!

Orro has a couple of brand new bikes on the way, one of which is lightweight – I’ve said too much already – the other being this one.

2023 Orro Terra Ti - 1.jpeg

It’s called the Terra Ti and… well, that’s all I can share at the moment. Okay, okay: November. And it looks really cool. That's yer lot, I'm afraid.

www.orrobikes.com

2023 Orro
orro terra c
orro venturi
Orro Terra S
Orro Terra Ti
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments

 