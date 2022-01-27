Another motorist spotted with 'cyclist tally' decal; Cav: Biggest joy from 2021 was people saying 'thank you'; Guess Alex Dowsett's "irrational" cycling dislike? + more on the live blog

Ahead of the start of the 2022 season, Mark Cavendish sat down with BBC Sport reporter Matt Warwick from Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's training camp in Calpe to reflect on the year that was...

We all know the story now: Cav won (a lot) and was back on top of the sport as the Manx Missile we all knew before. But more than wins, the green jersey and the congratulations, it was the gratitude of his fans that connected with the 36-year-old the most.

"It was the first time that… as a sportsperson you're disassociated from a human point a lot of the time. It was the most connected I felt in my whole career, to the fans," Cavendish said.

"They're not watching you do something - they're living it with you. All I can say is the biggest joy I got from 2021 was people saying 'thank you'. I haven't really heard that before - I would get 'well done' or 'congratulations'. But I got 'thank you for the joy and hope you give us'. It's touching, you know.

"I've had some hard years, but a lot of people have had worse years. I hope I can give hope that… if you push hard enough anyone can come back and stand on the top step or whatever you want to."

Speaking to team boss Patrick Lefevere, Warwick was told: "When he won [his] first stage, I think that was one of the biggest emotions I ever saw in 20 years of my team, with everybody. And then the miracle happened; one stage became four and then the green jersey."