Another motorist spotted with 'cyclist tally' decal; Cav: Biggest joy from 2021 was people saying 'thank you'; Guess Alex Dowsett's "irrational" cycling dislike? + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is your chief live blogger while Ryan takes a well-deserved break...
Thu, Jan 27, 2022 09:04
20
10:39
Three-hour rides: Alex Dowsett's "intense and irrational" cycling dislike...

Don't all shoot Alex down at once...

The case for the defence?

That was going great until the unnecessary carrot cake slander...

Personally, a three-hour ride sounds lovely. In winter it seems like a proper day out, and in summer you can push the pace with your new-found fitness and even squeeze one in on a weekday evening. Also, unsurprisingly, nobody at road.cc can comment on Dowsett's Porsche Panamera claim...journalism money, and all that...

Gravel bikes, though, that's more up our street. Valued member of your bicycle family or a little bit pointless? I'm sure off-road.cc will have something to say...this could get tasty...

10:03
09:46
"The biggest joy from 2021 was people saying 'thank you'. Before I would get 'well done' or 'congratulations'. It's touching": Cav reflects on 2021
Mark Cavendish wins Tour de France 2021 Stage 10 in Valence - Copyright A.S.O., Charly Lopez

Ahead of the start of the 2022 season, Mark Cavendish sat down with BBC Sport reporter Matt Warwick from Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's training camp in Calpe to reflect on the year that was...

We all know the story now: Cav won (a lot) and was back on top of the sport as the Manx Missile we all knew before. But more than wins, the green jersey and the congratulations, it was the gratitude of his fans that connected with the 36-year-old the most.

"It was the first time that… as a sportsperson you're disassociated from a human point a lot of the time. It was the most connected I felt in my whole career, to the fans," Cavendish said.

"They're not watching you do something - they're living it with you. All I can say is the biggest joy I got from 2021 was people saying 'thank you'. I haven't really heard that before - I would get 'well done' or 'congratulations'. But I got 'thank you for the joy and hope you give us'. It's touching, you know.

"I've had some hard years, but a lot of people have had worse years. I hope I can give hope that… if you push hard enough anyone can come back and stand on the top step or whatever you want to."

Speaking to team boss Patrick Lefevere, Warwick was told: "When he won [his] first stage, I think that was one of the biggest emotions I ever saw in 20 years of my team, with everybody. And then the miracle happened; one stage became four and then the green jersey."

08:51
Another motorist spotted with 'cyclist tally' decal

Remember back in December when Capita apologised for an "offensive and inappropriate" decal snapped by a road.cc reader on the side of one of its highway maintenance vans?

Capita van

Well, there's another one...this time noticed by a road.cc reader on a passing BMW in north London. The picture at the top of this live blog isn't entirely clear, but Paul tells us "you can just make out the bottom right bumper, its a tally sheet for cyclists, pedestrians, disabled persons and horse riders hit, killed or injured.

Cyclist tally (image supplied)

"I wouldn't want to encourage anything untoward but can you publish attached photo taken in green lanes north London? You never know they might see it and the error of their ways and remove it. Not sure I can describe the emotions I felt but it took great self control not to follow and remonstrate."

Last month, Capita confirmed a disciplinary process had been opened and the offending sticker, similar to the markings denoting enemy planes shot down that pilots would display on the side of their aircraft during World War Two, removed from their van.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

