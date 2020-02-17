Back to news
Live blog

Live blog: Hull cyclist demonstrates how new 'cycling crossing' takes double the time compared to road; Most sensible local news letter about cycling ever? James Hayden currently 2nd in Atlas Mountain Race; Niche CX tyre news; Weekend catch-up + more

Jack Sexty will be your blogger-in-chief this Monday, with Simon MacMichael chipping in with some contributions later this evening
Mon, Feb 17, 2020 09:08
10:42
Two-time Transcon winner James Hayden leading the Atlas Mountain Race in new Endura gear

The adventure specialist announced a new partnership with Endura shortly before starting the Atlas Mountain Race (AMR) in Morocco, a 1,145 kilometre unsupported off-road race. Hayden says: “This partnership is a perfect fit for me; during ultra-races I can find myself in 40 degree heat, to then being caught in a snowstorm all in the same race - so I need kit that fits a range of ever-changing conditions which Endura certainly deliver on.”

Hayden currently finds himself in second place having completed just over 590km at the time of writing, with leader Sofiane Sehili setting an astonishing pace up front and approaching the 680km mark - you can dot-watch here

09:45
Grino? #whatsinaname #cxworlds 🌈 #prototype 📸 @rennradnews

Ever got to the start of a CX race and thought "gosh darn, this mud is not quite slippery enough for a mud tread, but it's just slightly too slippery for an intermediate tread". 

I know, I have the same thoughts numerous times (possibly once) per season.

Well, good news tyre fans! Dugast has a new tubular in the prototype phase. It mixes the low central tread height of the Typhoon intermediate tyre with the aggressive side knobs of the Rhino mud tyre.

If your name begins with "Van der" or ends with "Aert", you'll be able to get your muddy hands on a pair in 2021.

09:18
Over 20 seconds or less than 10 seconds? Cyclist demonstrates the inefficiency of 'cycle crossing' in Hull

Take a look at Chris Boardman's Bee Network plan for Manchester or take a ride round Amsterdam, and you'll often find that cycle lanes and crossings appear to be made to get you around as efficiently as possible while avoiding traffic... that doesn't appear to be the case with this new 'cycle crossing' in Hull, with the cyclist in the clip saying it puts riders into conflict with pedestrians and is far slower than using the road. 

We clocked the time it took the cyclist to complete the turn from entering the cycle lane to rejoining it after he'd turned right, and got 22 seconds for run one and just 9 seconds for attempt number 2. A similar scenario was filmed in Bristol back in December to demonstrate the extra time it takes to use these new breed of cycle lanes compared to using the road: 

Do you think there's a place for cycle crossings such as the one in Hull, or does it need ripping up and starting again? Let us know your thoughts as always. 

09:05
A refreshingly sensible letter about cycling in a local newspaper

There's hitting the nail on the head, and then there's D. Gordon of Ormskirk... this letter is nothing short of a myth-dispelling masterpiece!

Jack Sexty

