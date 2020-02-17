Live blog: Hull cyclist demonstrates how new 'cycling crossing' takes double the time compared to road; Most sensible local news letter about cycling ever? James Hayden currently 2nd in Atlas Mountain Race; Niche CX tyre news; Weekend catch-up + more

This is a brand new crossing for cyclists to turn right.

You have to go up a kerb at an angle, past a concealed entrance, watch out for pedestrians with dogs and watch out for cars when you re-join the road.

Look how much easier it is not using it. pic.twitter.com/WMC8rTBeqP — HullCamGuy (@HullCamGuy) February 16, 2020

Take a look at Chris Boardman's Bee Network plan for Manchester or take a ride round Amsterdam, and you'll often find that cycle lanes and crossings appear to be made to get you around as efficiently as possible while avoiding traffic... that doesn't appear to be the case with this new 'cycle crossing' in Hull, with the cyclist in the clip saying it puts riders into conflict with pedestrians and is far slower than using the road.

We clocked the time it took the cyclist to complete the turn from entering the cycle lane to rejoining it after he'd turned right, and got 22 seconds for run one and just 9 seconds for attempt number 2. A similar scenario was filmed in Bristol back in December to demonstrate the extra time it takes to use these new breed of cycle lanes compared to using the road:

I raced myself through the @BristolCouncil Temple Gate area - from Bath Bridge to Temple Way using the road vs. using the brand new cycle route. I did not win... pic.twitter.com/slWDDVMtzE — Toby Wells (@Toby_Wells) December 1, 2019

Do you think there's a place for cycle crossings such as the one in Hull, or does it need ripping up and starting again? Let us know your thoughts as always.