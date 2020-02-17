Video: Assault warning for driver who brake-checked London cyclist; Dumoulin’s gut parasite illness; Brutal 205km 'Ice Storm' race; Alvarado top CX prize money winner; Hull 'cycling crossing' takes twice as long + more on the live blog

The Metropolitan Police have issued a warning for assault to a private hire vehicle driver who repeatedly brake-checked a London cyclist as well as slowing down and swerving in front of him and telling him “You’re going to get it.”
Helmetcam user CycleGaz posted footage of the incident, which happened on Regent’s Street, to YouTube together with an account of what had happened.
He wrote: “I'm disappointed I missed his indication. 999/1000 I would see that indication, slow down and move over to the right to overtake them as they take the corner. I do this because if pedestrians are crossing at the turning then it would slow me down even more I waited behind the turning car. I also don't want to go up the inside and potentially get caught against the pavement or behind another vehicle stuck turning because of pedestrians crossing.
“The Traffic unit decided to pass this on as assault. Assault in UK law does not include actual physical harm, just the fear of it. So by him brake checking me, swerving in front of me, slowing down in front of me and saying "you're going to get it" makes this assault, as I called out in the video.
“In this case his reaction of brake checking me is likely because he is a poor driver and wasn't aware of me being there (despite a very good quality front light that you can see reflecting off the signs). My reaction to that was to hit the side of his car very hard with my hand, to that he reacted by cutting in front of me and braking, forcing myself and several other cyclists to take evasive action to avoid a collision.
“And his words ‘You're going to get it’ I decided that a warning was the best course of action. I was speaking to the officer investigating this case for several weeks, he kept me updated on what was going on and where his lines of investigation where going (he first had to identify the driver).
“The driver admitted guilt, is extremely sorry for this and says it is out of his usual character. The man isn't known to the police, so this is likely true.
“I was informed that if he had denied everything or had a funny attitude with the police, the option of a warning wouldn't be on the table.
“I feel that we can and we both have learned from this situation. I'm posting this video so that hopefully at least a few others can learn from it as well.”
