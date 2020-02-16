Video of car passenger throwing orange juice over cyclist goes viral

Footage of an incident in which a car passenger threw orange juice over a cyclist has gone viral after being posted to the video-sharing app, TikTok.

The video, which was posted on Friday and can be watched here, has amassed almost 700,000 views and 18,500 likes as well as nearly 1,000 comments to date.

It is believed that the footage was shot in Australia. It shows the passenger leaning out of the vehicle as the driver passes the cyclist, then throwing the orange juice over them from a McDonald’s paper cup.

One commenter to the video called it a “just a d1ck move,” while another observed, “Wanting to do this and actually doing it takes a special kind of sickness.”

“People like this should lose their drivers license and have to ride a bike,” said one response to the post. “Roads are not just for cars and cyclist have every right to use the road.”

Another commented: “When you get charged with assault you gotta post that too.”

Predictably, the video has also attracted a number of anti-cycling comments too, such as one that read, “I’m so glad someone finally did what I’ve always wanted to do.”

Originating in China and launched abroad for iOS and Android devices in 2017, TikTok has been downloaded by more than 1 billlion people globally and was the seventh most downloaded app of the past decade.