Near Miss of the Day 374: Driver at traffic lights Must Get In Front

The latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows a van driver engaging in what’s become known as MGIF behaviour – the letters stand for ‘Must Get In Front’ which seems to be a trait shared by many motorists when they find a cyclist ahead of them on the road.
This one was filmed by road.cc reader Lyndon on the A4 in Maidenhead, Berkshire at around 4pm on Friday afternoon.
He told us: “Had a close encounter today although at low speed. The rear facing video captures it well, and the incident has been reported to Hallmark Vending, to which the receptionist seemed quite helpful.
“Time will tell if the company takes any action and the driver apologises," he added.
