Hell of the Ashdown sportive cancelled – but no refunds for those who entered

The Hell of the Ashdown sportive, which had been due to take place tomorrow (Sunday) has been cancelled due to the likely impact of Storm Dennis. Catford Cycling Club Ltd, the organisers of the event, have written to entrants informing them of this while expressing regret that they are unable to refund entry fees.

With bad weather already around and many entrants and marshals needing to travel for the event, Catford CC had been under pressure to take a decision as early as possible.

A statement released earlier today reads: “It is with great regret that the Catford Cycling Club Ltd, the organisers of The Hell of the Ashdown, have reassessed the forecast weather conditions for Sunday and taken the decision not to run the event.

“We have made every attempt to try to continue to run the event, and we apologise for the disappointment this will cause to many participants, but the safety of the riders, marshals and other road users must be paramount in any decisions we make.

“As with any similar events, many financial commitments to running the event have already been made by the club and therefore, as set out in our terms and conditions, we regret we are unable to refund your entry fee.

“Once these costs are covered we will, of course, continue to donate a proportion of the money raised to our charity partner, The Chartwell Cancer Trust.

“Once again, we are sorry that this will cause disappointment to the many entrants at this year's event.”

Catford Cycling Club were last year persuaded to redistribute the prize money for their annual hill climb after initially offering £300 for the overall winner and just £75 for the first female.

After it became apparent the majority of hill climbers were in favour of a redistribution, Catford CC scrapped prizes for 'overall' winners, and instead offered £100 for the 1st place male and 1st place female, restructuring prize money for veteran and junior finishers in a similar way.