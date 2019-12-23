23/12/2019, 19:10
Jeremy Vine points out the bleeding obvious to anti-Cycleway councillor
Local councillor complains that the work to build the new #CW9 cycle lane means the traffic in #Chiswick is so bad she took 45 minutes to make a journey of one mile in her car.
No, councillor, the traffic is bad because you are making journeys of one mile in your car. pic.twitter.com/OZbTcruFb3
— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 21, 2019
23/12/2019, 18:48
Caption this ...
After the news earlier that Boris Johnson wants a bike for Christmas, Brompton Bicycle took to Facebook to suggest that he could do worse than buy one of their ones, having visited their West London factory to see them being made first-hand.
Among the pictures accompanying their post was this rather arresting photo. Polite captions only, please ...
23/12/2019, 15:55
Fly, my pretties ...
Not many Red Bull Soapbox racers like this...
Watch #RedBullSoapboxRace all through the holidays on @DaveChannel pic.twitter.com/Si5yLaHvjo
— Red Bull UK (@RedBullUK) December 21, 2019
23/12/2019, 15:23
Your seasonal reminder that climbs you see on the Tour de France are ski stations in the winter ...
Looks like a white Christmas on Alp d’Huez pic.twitter.com/XFV1bkVa69
— Race Radio (@TheRaceRadio) December 23, 2019
23/12/2019, 12:52
A cracker of a Christmas card from Team Ineos
2019 was a great year on paper. Here's our Christmas card to you pic.twitter.com/q4WJ6YHXyt
— Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) December 20, 2019
23/12/2019, 12:38
Crowdfunder set up for round-the-world cyclist Josh Quigley
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise funds for round-the-world cyclist Josh Quigley who was due to undergo surgery in Texas this morning after sustaining multiple injuries when he was hit from behind by a driver travelling at an estimated 70mph (read the full story here).
Lloyd Brett, who follows Quigley on LinkledIn and set up the page, said "Josh has been on an incredible journey around the world only to be struck by a car on his final furlong towards Florida which is absolutely heart breaking given how close he was to completing his journey and how close we are to Christmas and NY.
"ALL proceeds will go directly to support Josh on any costs he incurs to get him home and for him to finish this challenge ... he’s been inspiring people of his journey for the past several months - maybe time to give something back.
I can't begin to think of the things that maybe going through his mind at the moment. I am positive that the LinkedIn network will come together to support this mammoth challenge. Every little helps!"
So far, £740 has been raised and you can donate here.
23/12/2019, 12:35
23/12/2019, 12:29
Boris Johnson wants a bicycle for Christmas
Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants a bicycle for Christmas, but admits he may have to buy it for himself ... it's also debatable whether he'd be able to ride it any time soon, given that when he was Foreign Secretary his minders banned him from taking to the saddle on security grounds.
It's to replace one given to him when he was Mayor of London by Chris Boardman which got stolen from outside the Houses of Parliament, reports inews.co.uk.
Imagine you were playing Secret Santa to the occupant of Number 10 Downing Street ... what would you buy him to unwrap on Christmas morning?
23/12/2019, 10:02
Throwback to one of the most dramatic days
What. A. Day.
Shock, anger and disappointment in the space of 30 seconds
Flashback to the stage that never was at this year's @LeTour! pic.twitter.com/qxc4yP2W5Q
— Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) December 21, 2019
Could the 2020 road race season hurry up? Please.
23/12/2019, 09:44
Nope Nope Nope
Yep, that's 500 MILES ON A TURBO. Bonkers.
Chris 'Hoppo' Hopkins is no stranger to monumental days spent on the indoor trainer. In fact, 500 miles is a little cafe ride for him.
Back in 2017, he rode 2,500km (1,553miles) to reclaim the title of longest Zwift ride.
23/12/2019, 09:41
Who's been out in fancy dress then?
Good day out on the pusher with the @Sheffrec_CC fancy dress ride. Amazing how much respect you get on the road from wearing a Scooby Doo outfit. Was blooming boiling in this today. pic.twitter.com/hYYwwonchy
— Marc Etches (@marc_etches) December 22, 2019
We love a fancy dress club run. Mostly because a costume provides an extra layer on a cold day.
Photos please, best costume wins some road.cc socks. Go!
23/12/2019, 09:32
Just imagine if he hopped back on without noticing...ouch.
The saddle sure, the seat post you can keep https://t.co/fR2oifAMZo
— Tom Pidcock (@Tompid) December 22, 2019
The last lap of yesterday's CX World Cup wasn't just hard on the riders. The bikes took a battering too.
Pidcock's seatpost snapped off (we assume in a crash) and the British Champion was left to ride out of the saddle to the pits.
Looks like this fan is gets to keep the seatpost as a momento.
23/12/2019, 09:27
Not another bike category...
Just what is a "grail" bike? Thighs Club founder Chanel explains in her own unique way.
23/12/2019, 09:23
Missed the races? They're well worth a watch.
Both the men's and women's races were ridden in horrendous conditions with mud pools that covered the bikes up to the cassettes. There were crashes galore, punctures aplenty, and even a few hypothermic riders being peeled out of skinsuits. So, standard cyclocross then.
23/12/2019, 08:49
