23/12/2019, 19:10

Jeremy Vine points out the bleeding obvious to anti-Cycleway councillor

23/12/2019, 18:48

Caption this ...

After the news earlier that Boris Johnson wants a bike for Christmas, Brompton Bicycle took to Facebook to suggest that he could do worse than buy one of their ones, having visited their West London factory to see them being made first-hand.

Among the pictures accompanying their post was this rather arresting photo. Polite captions only, please ...

23/12/2019, 15:55

Fly, my pretties ...

23/12/2019, 15:23

Your seasonal reminder that climbs you see on the Tour de France are ski stations in the winter ...

23/12/2019, 12:52

A cracker of a Christmas card from Team Ineos

23/12/2019, 12:38

Crowdfunder set up for round-the-world cyclist Josh Quigley

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise funds for round-the-world cyclist Josh Quigley who was due to undergo surgery in Texas this morning after sustaining multiple injuries when he was hit from behind by a driver travelling at an estimated 70mph (read the full story here).

Josh Quigley in hospital (via Twitter).PNG

Lloyd Brett, who follows Quigley on LinkledIn and set up the page, said "Josh has been on an incredible journey around the world only to be struck by a car on his final furlong towards Florida which is absolutely heart breaking given how close he was to completing his journey and how close we are to Christmas and NY.

"ALL proceeds will go directly to support Josh on any costs he incurs to get him home and for him to finish this challenge ... he’s been inspiring people of his journey for the past several months - maybe time to give something back.

I can't begin to think of the things that maybe going through his mind at the moment.  I am positive that the LinkedIn network will come together to support this mammoth challenge.  Every little helps!"

So far, £740 has been raised and you can donate here.

23/12/2019, 12:35

23/12/2019, 12:29

Boris Johnson wants a bicycle for Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants a bicycle for Christmas, but admits he may have to buy it for himself ... it's also debatable whether he'd be able to ride it any time soon, given that when he was Foreign Secretary his minders banned him from taking to the saddle on security grounds.

It's to replace one given to him when he was Mayor of London by Chris Boardman which got stolen from outside the Houses of Parliament, reports inews.co.uk.

Imagine you were playing Secret Santa to the occupant of Number 10 Downing Street ... what would you buy him to unwrap on Christmas morning?

23/12/2019, 10:02

Throwback to one of the most dramatic days

What. A. Day.

Could the 2020 road race season hurry up? Please.

23/12/2019, 09:44

Nope Nope Nope

Yep, that's 500 MILES ON A TURBO. Bonkers.

Chris 'Hoppo' Hopkins is no stranger to monumental days spent on the indoor trainer. In fact, 500 miles is a little cafe ride for him.

Back in 2017, he rode 2,500km (1,553miles) to reclaim the title of longest Zwift ride. 

23/12/2019, 09:41

Who's been out in fancy dress then?

We love a fancy dress club run. Mostly because a costume provides an extra layer on a cold day.

Photos please, best costume wins some road.cc socks. Go!

23/12/2019, 09:32

Just imagine if he hopped back on without noticing...ouch.

The last lap of yesterday's CX World Cup wasn't just hard on the riders. The bikes took a battering too. 

Pidcock's seatpost snapped off (we assume in a crash) and the British Champion was left to ride out of the saddle to the pits. 

Looks like this fan is gets to keep the seatpost as a momento. 

23/12/2019, 09:27

Not another bike category...

Just what is a "grail" bike? Thighs Club founder Chanel explains in her own unique way.

23/12/2019, 09:23

Missed the races? They're well worth a watch.

Both the men's and women's races were ridden in horrendous conditions with mud pools that covered the bikes up to the cassettes. There were crashes galore, punctures aplenty, and even a few hypothermic riders being peeled out of skinsuits. So, standard cyclocross then.

23/12/2019, 08:49

Some stories you may have missed at the weekend

Coroner asks whether speed limits should apply to cyclists after pedestrian stepped into road in front of Derbyshire rider

Jumbo-Visma to take three leaders to the Tour de France

Rohan Dennis says ‘mental struggles’ led him to abandon Tour de France

‘Like Zwift, but different’ (and free) – new indoor training app RGT Cycling launches

Man arrested after cyclist killed in West Yorkshire hit-and-run

Round-the-world cyclist Josh Quigley seriously injured while riding across US

Final section of Dartmoor's Wray Valley Trail completed after 20 years

Alberto Contador and wife Macarena Pescador reported to be divorcing

 

 

 

 

