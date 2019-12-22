Police in West Yorkshire have made an arrest after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash between Wakefield and Doncaster.

The incident occurred at around 6.41am on the morning of Saturday 21 December on the A638 Doncaster Road at a roundabout in South Elmsall.

The car involved was a red Ford Fiesta.

The cyclist received medical treatment at the roadside, but died from his injuries.

A 20-year old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the drink/drugs limit.

Sergeant Carl Quinn of the West Yorkshire Police’s major collision and enquiry Team, said that officers “are continuing to investigate what has clearly been a very serious incident.”

He requested “I anyone who we have not already spoken with who saw the collision or who has dashcam footage of it to contact the major collision enquiry team on 101 referencing police log 0459 of 21 12 2019.”