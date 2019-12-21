A new computer game-style virtual cycling simulator has launched this week after four years in development. RGT Cycling – formerly known as Road Grand Tours – costs £12.99 a month for the premium version, but you can also ride a stripped down version for free.

We took a look at RGT in May of last year. (You can watch the video above.) It’s designed to be a social platform with a multiplayer environment, where you can enter races and set up rides with friends.

There are currently eight courses for users to explore. As well as major climbs like Mont Ventoux, the Stelvio and Cap de Formentor, you can also ride round Canary Wharf or over the Paterberg. There’s also a Tuscan course featuring the strade bianche.

One of the platform’s most striking features is Magic Roads. This converts a GPX file into a virtual course, echoing all the gradient changes and twists and turns of the original route. This is only available for premium users however.

There are structured workouts and training packages too.

RGT Cycling say they've done extensive work into rider's movements to make the virtual world as realistic as possible, with drafting and braking all taken into consideration. “Hairpin corners are not taken at 70kph,” they emphasise. All of this means that they reckon team tactics become a real possibility.

Both the 'Freemium' and Premium subscriptions are available now from the website. You’ll need to download the mobile app (available on iPhone and Android) to connect your devices and register, and also the Screen App (for Windows, Mac, iPad and Apple TV) to give you the display.