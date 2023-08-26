Is Aaron's new Cannondale Supersix Evo LAB71 the nicest bike in the office?

Our latest Staff Bikes feature comes courtesy of off.road.cc and ev.tips editor Aaron Borrill, who has recently purchased this rather rare Cannondale Supersix Evo 4 Lab71 edition. To do the top-tier frame justice, Aaron has meticulously selected components, even switching out the brake pad retaining bolts to create this uber-exclusive one-of-a-kind dream build.

Aaron's latest pride and joy is built around a fourth-generation Cannondale Supersix Evo. Aaron has in fact owned every Supersix generation through the years, and still owns a fair few of them. This fourth-generation frameset was released earlier this year, promising less weight, more aero and a threaded bottom bracket.

The LAB71 moniker is new for 2023, and represents the pinnacle of Cannondale's carbon tech. The end result is a frame weight that is 40g lighter than the Hi-Mod frame, and according to Cannondale makes it "the ultimate version of the ultimate road racing bike." The appeal for many amateur riders appears to be the exclusivity of the nameplate and exclusive colour schemes.

In Aaron's words, the frame is "incredibly stiff yet compliant. I don't know how they do it"

The colour is guaranteed not be to everyone's taste, but Aaron explained that he selected this one because he has a history of bikes with bright colours. The striped rear quarter and front fork resemble that of a Zebra, a nod to his South African heritage.

The flashier Supersix models benefit from a brand-new bar/stem arrangement thanks to a collaboration between Italian automotive firm MomoDesign and Cannondale. It’s called ​​SystemBar R-One, and features some very nice 'naked' mottled carbon.

Aaron's bar is 40cm wide, having dropped down from 42cm in the name of aero gains recently. He says that there was no chance this MomoDesign bar was coming off, as he's a motorsport enthusiast and a big fan of Momo products away from the bike.

The automotive theme continues at the saddle. This is a Selle Italia SLR Boost Teknoflow, that racing specialists Dallara helped to create. It weighs just 95g, is a full carbon design and might be the most expensive saddle I've ever sat on, with an RRP of £429.99!

Aaron is a self-confessed weight weenie, and so when it comes to wheels they were always going to impress the scales. Modern trends have been embraced with 23mm internal, hookless Zipp 353 NSW rims paired with 28mm Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres set up tubeless.

The Zipp 353 wheels weighed in at just 1,340g on our scales, and the tyres are the same the likes Jumbo-Visma and EF-Education Easypost have been using for the 2023 season.

This Supersix started off its life as a bare frameset, and was initially built up with the latest Shimano Dura-Ace R9200. However, the bike now runs SRAM Red AXS, and Aaron admits this was a purely aesthetic choice.

On this bike and colourway, he felt SRAM Red has far greater "visual drama". Interestingly, there was less than a 50g difference in the complete bike weight by changing the groupset, and both are of course 12-speed.

This is no ordinary SRAM Red AXS though. The chain and cassette feature the recently released rainbow finish which is sure to spark up a conversation.

SRAM quietly rolled out the new components alongside the latest SRAM Force AXS, enabling road riders to benefit from the rainbow components that were previously reserved for the top-tier mountain bike groupsets.

The rainbow (or 'oil-slick') theme continues across the rest of the bike with seemingly no bolt spared. The bolts, which include brake calliper mount bolts, stem bolts, bottle cage bolts and pad retention pins, are all from betterbolts.com and have a lifetime warranty.

A titanium bolt kit like this doesn't come cheap, but could be the final bit of bling that your best bike is missing. Of course, they shave off a few grams of weight as well.

The bottle cage looks almost out of place on a bike that has had its components so meticulously chosen, but Cannondale fans will recognise this as the new aero bottle cage.

Cannondale doesn't provide watt-saving boasts, but the bottle has a rectangular cross-section which smooths the transition between bottle and downtube. The cage is also compatible with standard bottles. Would you run one of these, or forgo the aero gains and get something both lighter and prettier?

Aaron uses Look pedals across all of his bikes, and the dream build of course gets the top-of-range option. The Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals feature ceramic bearings and titanium axles to bring the weight down, with 16Nm carbon blades to secure the feet just that little bit firmer than the standard 12Nm.

Finally moving onto the accessories, lights and mounts, and you'll find a Wahoo Roam up front with a Raceware mount that integrates seamlessly with the MomoDesign bar courtesy of 3D manufacturing experts Raceware. Aaron reckons this saves around 15g compared to the original.

A Bontrager Flare R rear light accompanies Aaron on nearly all rides, and this is mounted to the seatpost with a quick-release Raceware 3D-printed mount.

The complete build weighs in at 6.9kg without pedals. Which bits would you change? Let us know in the comments section below...

